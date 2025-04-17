I began researching and writing about chlorine dioxide in the treatment of human disease on December 25th, 2024, with my post on “Trump’s Bleach Conference.” That was followed by my post on the success of Bolivia's national chlorine dioxide program during COVID, initiated by a group of politicians that successfully passed a law encouraging its manufacture and distribution. I then began to write on the science behind chlorine dioxide (mechanisms, safety, and published evidence base). Those were followed by posts on the persecutions of the pioneers of oxidative therapies from the last century, followed by the persecutions of the more modern pioneers of the oral chlorine dioxide formulation called “Miracle Mineral Supplement” (MMS).

Those posts got worldwide attention ( I was told they were widely read in South America, particularly Brazil). The day after my 2nd post, I received an email from a senior German anesthesiologist and Adjunct Professor at Heinrich Heine University in Düsseldorf, Germany. His most recent area of research was on the sublingual administration of chlorine dioxide in treating malaria. We began an email correspondence in which he tells both a shockingly disturbing and unsurprising tale of global Big Pharma influence, which was brought to bear against him and led to his imprisonment.

Let’s start with the Wikipedia page about MMS and what they say about Professor Enno Frye’s research efforts regarding oral chlorine dioxide. Then you will learn the truth behind this account:

From The Wikipedia Page “ Miracle Mineral Supplement ”

Cameroon

In a 2018 study by Enno Freye of the Heinrich Heine University in Düsseldorf, Germany, chlorine dioxide was tested on 500 malarial patients in Cameroon, finding it "a promising new approach in malaria treatment".[72] As reported in May 2019, The Guardian newspaper contacted the university, and was told that the study had been reviewed and found to be "scientifically worthless, contradictory, and in part ethically problematic"; Freye was stripped of his title of Apl-Professor (Ed: adjunct Professor) of the faculty on grounds that he had "severely damaged the respectability and trust this title requires", and was terminated from the university.[48] In August 2019, the study was retracted by the journal that had published it because the editors concluded, after a complaint and investigation, that the study had never actually been conducted.[73]

In this post, I will share my numerous correspondences with Prof. Frye regarding the above “hit job” by Wikipedia (for brevity, I edited out several exchanges where we discuss our various approaches and insights into treating vaccine injury syndromes and Long Covid). I have to say, though, that I was pleasantly surprised to learn that he too is focusing his clinical practice on treating these challenging illnesses (two birds of a feather?). There were a few typos and awkwardly translated phrases in the correspondence below. Thus, I made minor edits to language/phrasing to improve readability without substantive changes to content or meaning.

ORIGINAL EMAIL FROM PROF. ENNO FRYE:

On Dec 29, 2024, at 12:58 PM, Enno Freye wrote: Dr. Kory, I enclose a paper by my research group just for your undivided attention. We used ClO2 in a sublingual formulation several years ago to combat malaria.

While we were on the way to start a study in Senegal using ATC Malachlorite in comparison to another group being treated the conventional way, I was arrested coming from South America by the Italian Carabinieri in the transit lounge in Rome airport for alleged “narcotics trafficking.” They had secretly placed drugs in my suitcase without my knowledge so that I was not able to keep up the work with the company Naturasana in Switzerland, and the whole idea had to be buried. This demonstrates that informers are placed everywhere, and the Pharma “elites” will do everything to stop the development of a drug that in any way may block their malaria vaccine agenda- interestingly, AstraZeneca at that time was on its way to developing a malaria vaccine.

I've included a PDF copy of our pilot study that shows the efficacy of ClO2 within days.

Kind Regards,

E. Freye, MD

Atc Malachloriter For Treatment Of Patients With A 1.76MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Editorial note: the paper above reported a complete and rapid recovery from malaria in 500 consecutive patients treated with a sublingual chorine dioxide tablet in Cameroon. Uh oh.

MY REPLY:

Enno!!



I know your paper well as it is, in my opinion, the only/best study (or at least, the best of the very few) published on oral chlorine dioxide efficacy, and I cite it often. Your story is truly disturbing. Can I share it in an upcoming Substack? Also, despite what happened below, do you have any ongoing research with chlorine dioxide currently? Let me know and it is a pleasure to meet you - Pierre

ENNO FRYE

Pierre,

Thanks for your nice response-presently I am working on alternative treatments on people with Long Vaxx problems-thats how I got hold of your work. For the future I plan to join a company in order to engage in the formulation of a sublingual tablet avoiding as much as possible the name MMS or even mentioning NaClO2 (Sodium chlorite). That formulation will incorporate the two necessary components (Sodium chlorite and citric acid) into a kind of a trojan horse so that the new formulation will get a pass from our official German medicinal bureaucratic system. That was the major hurdle as our sublingual tablet got killed by the system in 2022. Keep in touch- as we both are driving on a rocky road. Regards Enno P.S I forgot to mention- yes you may cite my story as it indicates how much Big Pharma is involved in criminal actions just to stop any kind of research that may interfere with their production line. By the way, while I was in Italy during Covid, I offered my services to the Italian Hospital as there was a drastic shortage in medical personnel, doctors, nurses and ICU specialists. As an anesthesiologist I gained insight into the ICU functions of a middle size hospital - understanding all the mistakes that were made during the beginning of the pandemic. However, Italian docs quickly understood that this was not a classic pneumonia and we avoided as much as possible intubation and artificial ventilation.

Presently I think it is important to cope with the aftermath of the pandemic, namely so called turbo cancers (they are going through the roof) and a deterioration of mental capacities in the vaxxed- just observe how people interact with each other and the rate traffic accidents are rising.

Yours

Enno

Editorial note: Two birds of a feather, again.

MY REPLY

Enno, Believe me I know how insanely evil and captured Wikipedia is, but I was hoping I could get the accurate story behind the description of you on the MMMS Wikiepdia page (Ed: Shown above at beginnig of this post) of you on there, help - Pierre That last sentence about “editors retracting a paper after a complaint” sounds vaguely familiar as it ss exactly what happened to my early ivermectin paper, the only difference being, since it was not a trial and instead a narrative review of all the emerging evidence of ivermectin in Covid, it was simply and summarily retracted after the editor informed us that “an anonymous, commissioned 3rd part reviewer determined that our conclusions were not supported by our data.” Sure. Tell that to the other 4 senior scientist peer-reviewers who had accepted it after three rounds of revisions. Forgive me for I digress.

ENNO FREYE EXPLAINS THE WIKIPEDIA SMEAR

Pierre, let me give some more inside info: On behalf of the British run institute which supervises all new pharmaceuticals in Gambia, we (the Naturasana company) and I had made personal contact to launch another study on the use of our effervescent sublingual chlorine dioxide product. I personally presented them a study design in order to get their official approval (Elisabeth Batchilly, Head Research Support, esbatchilly@mrc.gm) located in Banjul/Gambia. Thereafter I got smeared by the head of the MRC institution located in Banjul/Gambia at my University in Duesseldorf/Germany, proclaiming that all was a fake. The head of the MRC institution in Banjul/Gambia is a British Prof who had (or still has) strong ties to British pharmaceutical companies - do not forget Gambia used to be a British colony and the English still have significant influence- and on behalf of AstraZeneca he did everything possible to stop our endeavors, making sure that we would not get a foothold on their market in Africa. He was also the one who contacted the editor-in-chief of the paper where we had published our results of a study which was conducted in Cameroon (you got a reprint of the study) thus making sure that the study was retracted under unsubstantiated grounds. Remember, this a typical procedure when papers published during the Covid pandemic were also retracted after intervention of the mighty pharmaceutical giants- it reflects the power Big Pharma has in suppressing any data which in one way or the other may interfere with their product line. By silencing and smearing me, the whole project had to be abandoned as they wanted to make sure that never again anything positive would be published on the use of ClO2 in malaria treatment. I now have the suspicion that even members of the UN are involved in the world wide cover up of information related to alternative treatments of malaria - a similar approach can also be seen with data after the covid jabs. All these dreadful side-effects are still being brushed under the carpet when wanting to publish them in highly "claimed scientific papers." There is no freedom in science any more as everything is run by the money from Big Pharma and most universities depend on their donations thus turning them into lapdogs of the industry. I hope this gives you an idea about the world-wide power of Big Pharma negative influence against true science and patient care- they are not interested in developing anything useful for humankind- just see the videos from the former vice president of Pfizer, Mike Yeadon. While doing more detective work on the jabs and their side-effects (especially on turbo cancer and mental decline) I have found evidence that the corona virus and its treatment with vaccination is a mighty big hoax. This would be something to cover in your next musing as a wake-up call since it reflects today’s evil activities of the pharmaceutical industry in medicine. The demand for a new branch of medicine, something you guys at the FLCCC (or whatever the new name is) have marked, is the only hope in our medical endeavors. Regards Enno P.S When you write about the mode of action of ClO2 mention its benefit on the increase of the Zeta-potential (nicely covered by the midwest doctor), as this is the key issue in preventing microclotting, also seen in malaria

MY REPLY

Enno my friend,



Can you give me more details on the episode on the train? Am I to understand you got arrested for drugs so you could not travel to do the study? What happened after that? Also, am I to understand that you got fired from working with the company that was sponsoring the study? Any and all information would be appreciated because I will be writing up your story but I want as much context, history, and consequences that I can get - thanks Pierre

ENNO FRYE

Good morning Pierre, Ok here comes the story: The company for which I worked had developed a sublingual formulation of ClO2 (how it works is detailed within the publication). Since we wrestled to do a study in Senegal comparing our formulation to standard malaria medication (this was in a contract with the honorable professor at the Dakar Cheik Anta Diop Univ- Professor Daouda Ndiaye, Professor and Head of the Department of Parasitology and Mycology in the Faculty of Medicine, Below you will find 2 pictures which can be of use for your report on ClO2. First picture shows me on the left-the guy with the reddish tie, the head of the Dept of Parasitology at the Univ. in Dakar in the middle, and our CEO from the Naturasana Company in Switzerland on the right after we had finalized and signed the mutual agreement.

2nd picture is of the entrance of the hospital building where it reads the Dept of parasitology. Since we needed additional cash as a prerequisite to start the study, the CEO of the company Naturasana in Switzerland asked for support from the United Nations who was allegedly interested in new treatments of malaria in Africa. So I flew to a meeting with UN representatives in Bogota/Columbia where I met and presented our data plus the study design to the officials asking for a mere €2 million to fund the study. After two days I got a positive response indicating that I would get the money at an official Bank in Amsterdam. For this purpose they handed me a package which I would have to present to the Bank officer. On my flight back (all flight and hotel costs were covered by the UN), and while being in transit at Rome Fiumicino airport, I got arrested by the local Guardia Financia as they had been given notice that I was a narcotrafficante (smuggling drugs). And indeed, in the package that was given to me by the UN representatives in Bogota they found cocaine. The rest of the story is short as the Italian court condemned me to 5 years in prison for drug smuggling. At least that was an experience as I got to know about life in an Italian prison: Good food (fish, salad and fruits), I met a number of mafia members (mostly with fascist background) and received special attention- with my German background they honored the tight discipline of the German Wehrmacht when their country was occupied. After about 3 years I was deported to Berlin/Germany. While now being a free man I always asked myself these 3 pertinent questions: 1. How did they know about this suspicious parcel in my luggage 2. All data like flight #, name, etc must have been sent to the Italian police prior to my arrival in Italy while being in transit 3. After being arrested the whole project (I had written the study design) went down the drain since I was the only one within the company who knew about the mode of action of ClO2 for malaria treatment. In addition the health authorities in Switzerland (Mediswiss) later threatened the company and made them stop the production and distribution of the sublingual formulation. Later I learned that AstraZeneca had a similar project going, however a much more expensive treatment using the modRNA platform. Thus our study had to be stopped since ClO2 was touted as bleaching agent (which it is not!). Still I can consider myself lucky that they did not eliminate me, because everything that stands in the way of Big Pharma has to be stopped in one way or the other (see the former president of Tanzania Dr Magifulu, who did not comply with the strict regulations during the pandemic and out of the blue suddenly died - allegedly due to Covid?!). It’s a similar approach that you yourself experienced when advocating Ivermectin for Covid-19 treatment. One last point- while being incarcerated, Covid-19 broke out and inmates were used as guinea pigs for the Moderna jab- since I was in a confined environment I could study the devastating effects of the shots in people: shortly after injection 2 inmates developed epileptic seizures, 5 demonstrated anaphylactic reactions (aside from the usual local pain), and many later developed a mental decline with brain fog. Send me a reprint once you finish your story on ClO2 Regards, Yours Enno P.S. in a separate mail I will send you two pics which underline my experience with todays world of medicine

MY REPLY

Enno, Of course I know Wikipedia is run by the same satanic globalists that run everything.. I like your comments on the ease of and need for specificity of composition of a sublingual tablet, the MMS works but can be burdensome to manage for sure.

ENNO FRYE

Pierre, perfect your comments on - I will call it- the Italian incident. Forget Wikipedia, it's run by well-paid fact-checkers which follow a goal of mighty Pharma lobbyists. However, this underlines the fact that Big Pharma has its tentacles spread all over the world, invading not only governments but also the UN, the WEF, and most of all the WHO. I can only congratulate those countries which have decided to exit the WHO (such as the US and Argentina). What is this organization good for, definitely not for the people, as the WHO only strives to reign within the One World Order. I could pound a little more on the advantage of a Chlorine Dioxide and the advantages of a sublingual formulation (the galenic preparation makes the difference), bypassing all these two bottle recipes which are bothersome and are only prone to make mistakes in the concentration, which is an important point that has to be considered. What is not clarified in all papers on ClO2 is the mode of action, in this respect, I would cite Prof Linus Pauling, who had made extensive research on ClO2 before getting involved in the benefits of Vit C- all of this can be found in his book on Chemistry I've included for you a picture of mine (no paper clip available) lecturing to residents. Hope to hear and read from you soon Regards Enno

MY REPLY

Enno - nice picture (I found it somewhat humorous as you look angry!! Come on man, you can do better than that!) Did your case ever hit the papers? i.e. your jail sentence? Send me something I can use, thanks Pierre

ENNO FRYE

Pierre, for some unknown reason, my case never hit the papers. Very likely they did not want to put too much attention on a purported agent that may help in Covid. Yes, I might look stern in the pic, but when you teach residents, I am always serious, no joking around, because we are dealing with people's lives. So here is another pic -taken at an international anesthesia conference in. San Francisco, where I pose in front of a poster Regards Enno

ENNO FRYE

Just as far as I remember, some scientists in Africa infected canines with Malaria, and what they observed within the large vessels was an agglomeration of blood clots, which could be dissolved with CL02. Also, check the Midwestern Doctor on his substack, where he elaborates on the zeta potential.

Always at your service since we are at the forefront of research.

Regards Enno

MY REPLY

Enno!



AMD is one of my closest friends/colleagues by the way and I learned about zeta potential from them as you point out :)



Thanks for the tip about the canines with malaria - any publication on that would be greatly appreciated



- Pierre



P.S - you had mentioned that you think Chlorine dioxide positively impacts zeta potential - how do you know this? Lemme know, thanks Pierre

ENNO FRYE

Ok, Pierre Here are some relevant facts on Chlorine dioxide and the zeta potential. I still have have not found the study they conducted in Africa- but I keep digging Regards Enno

Editorial note: In the interest of brevity and focus, I am leaving out his summary of the evidence for chlorine dioxides’ beneficial impacts on the zeta potential. If interested, you can find it in my mechanisms post here. However, at the end of the email he writes:

We will never get many US doctors interested, for they have been threatened with losing their licenses or even prison. Fortunately, we have a model for how to proceed. Around the world, ten million people are treating themselves using this knowledge and the commonly available components. See the testimonials below.

MY REPLY

Enno - couple of questions: 1) Where did you get the info from on zeta potential, it is very encouraging but I would like to cite it… 2) It would be really helpful if you could provide me with any corroborating information on the Cameroon study, in fact, can I ask you to address the “concerns” posted on this blog below so that I would be able to better cite your study and address such concerns? See this blog post:

Editorial Note: The author of the above blog post is apparently a mathemetician who likes to write about “science, bad science", and pseudoscience.” In the post, he “goes off” on Frye’s study, essentially trying to prove that it was either not done or contains numerous false claims or procedures. I would argue to skip it as it is the usual nonsense, and although I don’t think he works for Pharma (but wouldn’t be surprised if he did), his supposedly erudite (not) knowledge of “evidence based medicine” leads him predictably to his previously rushed conclusion that MMS is nonsense. Since nearly no-one in modern times ever admits they got something wrong, he predicatbly wrote the above attack in order to preserve his stunning string of impeccably accurate scientfic conclusions to uphold his “narrative.” So tiresome. To wit, one sentence in the above blog post:

This is the reason the MMS quacks love this study as this is the same gas that according to them is supposed to heal you from all kind of diseases.

ENNO FRYE

Pierre, Regarding the concerns on the paper of Malachlorite in Malaria 1. How could I verify to the publisher's requests asking for additional proof of the data?- At that time I was incarcerated in Italy and I did not even know what and why all this was going on. 2. Consider that once you publish something that is against the narrative, you are in the hairline of the so-called (well paid) fact-checkers, who put their objections in the internet, and even scientists tend to believe them 3. The people who belittled the study did not realize in their critique that we had used a sublingual wafer (containing the necessary ingredients to form the gas ClO2), which was released once the components came into contact with saliva. 4. The advantage of this mode of application is obvious (but only if you do some thinking). There is no need to ingest, no gastrointestinal side effects, bypassing the first-.pass effect within the liver (lower dosages are needed to induce an effect). So the Galenics made all the difference 5. We had published this as a pilot study and not as a double-blind, comparison-controlled study, which would have been the next step, a study in conjunction with the Dept Of Parasitology at the University of DAKAR 6. Sure, for some people of Big Pharma it sounded too good to be true because it would have meant the loss of a tremendous amount of money 7. Our newly developed formulation was in the way of pharma; I had come to that conclusion after I had done some thinking, putting the loose ends together, especially after the eruption of Covid-19, everything made sense. The company with its product has to be put on hold (warning by the Swissmedic, the national registry of Switzerland)

ENNO FREYE

I send via separate email a slide from my presentation on the mode of action of ClO2 in malaria and a letter of information from the agency on medicinal products Swissmedic in Switzerland, which was an alert against the use of ClO2 and was an attempt to stop the distribution of our sublingual formulation -they called it a lozenge which indicates just how little they know about the difference in galenics (Ed:the principles of preparing and compounding medicines). Also when you write about Chlorine dioxide mention the Nobel laureate Linus Pauling who in his early times worked on the chemical structure of the molecule outlining the paramagnetic character of one of the molecules, which is the major contributor of its activity.

Regards Enno

THE SWISSMEDIC LETTER (translated from German and shorted for impact):

"Miracle Mineral Supplement (MMS)", "Covid-19 lozenges" and other "miracle cures": Swissmedic again warns against contact with the corrosive substance chlorine dioxide Sodium chlorite preparations in the form of lozenges pose a significant health risk *Addition regarding the ban on distribution and sale of lozenges containing sodium chlorite Swissmedic has recently received an increasing number of reports about chlorine dioxide products that are being touted on the Internet and in social media as alleged "miracle cures" for preventing or treating Covid-19 infections and other diseases. Tablets containing sodium chlorite, which release chlorine dioxide in the mouth, have also recently been offered as "oral hygiene" preparations. Swissmedic warns against the use of chlorine dioxide products such as Miracle Mineral Supplement (MMS), Chlorine Dioxide Solution (CDS), Chlorine Dioxide Solution (CDL) or sodium chlorite lozenges. The corresponding lozenges, which are sold as medicines, cosmetics or dietary supplements, sometimes contain considerable amounts of sodium chlorite1. By adding an acid (often citric acid) to the lozenge, the hazardous chemical substance chlorine dioxide (ClO2) is produced in the mouth. Chlorine dioxide is used as a disinfectant, for industrial water treatment or as a bleaching agent for textiles. Depending on the concentration, chlorine dioxide solutions cause chemical burns on the skin and mucous membranes. Taking chlorine dioxide can cause nausea, vomiting or diarrhea and, in high doses, can even lead to kidney failure, severe intestinal damage or a drop in blood pressure. 2 3 There is no scientific evidence that chlorine dioxide has a medical effect against the coronavirus SARS-CoV2 or other infectious agents. Corresponding "experience reports" or "recommendations" that appear on social media, on websites or in email newsletters about MMS, chlorine dioxide products or sodium chlorite lozenges - these are sold under various names, often with "-19" as part of the name - are misleading. The use of these products is questionable. Chlorine dioxide solutions are not effective against Covid-19 disease, but can lead to poisoning. Chlorine dioxide is not a medicinal product and is not permitted as an additive in food or food supplements. In Switzerland, no medicinal product containing the active ingredient sodium chlorite is approved. Due to the potential health risk, Swissmedic has imposed a distribution and sale ban on Naturasana AG, Herisau, for the sodium chlorite-containing lozenges that are on the market under the names "Ovirex", "Vibasin-19" and "Malachlorite". These lozenges have been classified as unapproved medicinal products due to the medicinal claims directly associated with the products. If you have any chlorine dioxide-containing products or sodium chlorite-containing lozenges at home, do not take them anymore and dispose of them properly.

MY REPLY

Enno - this is amazingly helpful and of course, to me, 100% unsurprising and predictable. Can you give me more details on what happened at your job/university? Did you really lose your academic title and position? The world has gone mad, and the field of science in particular...

ENNO FREYE

Pierre, Thanks for your consideration regarding title and position- do I still hold the title? I do not know as I was never officially informed that I had lost the title- it was colleagues that alerted me to the post in Wikipedia. Personally, I don’t give a damn if I have lost it or not (besides I also have the title of an adjunct Prof at the University of The Pacific/San Francisco). During the Covid pandemic the universities should have been the beacon regarding therapy and research work of this new ailment. On the contrary University Deans laid doctors off, ridiculed and belittled them if they did not comply with the political agenda. Once I realized that patient care was not the goal of academia and science was severely regulated and restricted by the heads of Departments, I left my position in 1989 and began working as an independent physician (with the title) in an Institute of Pain Therapy. Presently, after returning from Italy- I had learned so much during these 3 years in regard to the country, and the way they practice medicine in the ICU, I now do my research at the Institute of Medical Sciences, focusing on new therapeutic approaches for Long Covid/Long Vaxx. Also, I want to find out why most doctors fell for this scam of corona and as I dive deep down into the rabbit hole, what I have found so far is too embarrassing to write in plain and short english. Maybe later you can use it for your musings. Keep in touch, regards Enno And yes, it went through the IRB at the University as I later found out. The contract we had signed with the department of parasitology is in the hands of the CEO of Naturasana- I will try to persuade him to send me a copy Enno

MY REPLY

This is helpful but if you have any other corroborating documents either from the company or communications with the University? Also, even though a pilot study didn’t you have to get an IRB? Lemme know, thanks for all of this Pierre

Editorial Note: The below are the study documents that Professor Frye then sent me, including the study design, the informed consent, the scientific report with the results written for the manufacturer Naturasana, and the “Certificate of Analysis” of the actual sublingual tablet. Hey Wikipedia, I guess the study never happened huh?

1 Adult Informed Consent Form Female Eg 2 121KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Certificate Of Analysis 1.01MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Report Malochlorite Cameroon Study 513KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

ENNO FRYE

Also, consider that government activities (the Biden administration) with donations to the account of NGOs had massively affected the free will of people, this should change after Trump is in charge. In Germany presently, the manipulation of the voting system is commonly being observed

Regards Enno

He then attached this:

ED: As I was nearing the completion of this post for publication, Prof. Frye wrote to me about my recent work investigating the purported “measles deaths” in Texas:

ENNO FRYE

Pierre,

I watched your episode with Brian Hooker about the mysterious death of a girl in Texas allegedly from measles. You made it very clear, carefully dissecting what went wrong- it was due to the wrong antibiotic- however, I would love to get one more important information: was the little girl previously given any kind of vaccination. ?

Note: I contacted the CEO of the company in Switzerland which had made the new formulation of ClO2 if he could send me the contract with the university in Dakar-so far no response.

Did I get this right? You guys in the US have set up a chain of new clinics practicing New Medicine, not using the Pharma poisons, instead practicing a more rational approach. This is what is needed in Germany

Regards

Enno

MY REPLY

Enno,



She was never vaccinated for anything - the parents are fully vaccinated but decided against doing so in their children due to a number of injuries observed in their community. Yes, I have a tele-health clinic using “non-pharma poisons” that see patients in all 50 states… Too bad about the non-response from the CEO but probably unsurprising. By the way I am posting your story soon, is it OK if I include the documents you sent me to prove the study was done - the one thing I dont think I got an answer on was do you have the IPL data (individual patient level data), i..e the source data for the study, obviously it should be de-identified. If you dont have it as the lead author, who does? Lemme know, thanks Pierre

ENNO FRYE

Pierre,

Thanks for your response regarding the little girl who mistakenly got the wrong antibiotic. I left all the individual patient data in Switzerland (3 Leitz folders) on behalf of the CEO. It is okay that you use the documents I sent you. In October, I will travel to Switzerland and plan to visit my former boss.

By the way, I am still with the Nicotine-story, diving into its putative mechanism, because some of my patients do report a continuous and slow benefit.

Keep up the good work

Regards Enno



P.S. Within 2 months, a book of mine will be published in Germany: The Truth about Long Covid and Post-Vaccine Multisystem Illnesses (Engelsdorfer Publisher). A little side-note, the content of this book was ready for preprint by another publisher (Pabst publisher) who suddenly was silenced - for me, clear sign that he was put under pressure, as here in Germany, there is no freedom of speech- Vice President Vance is darn right when speaking to the EU politicians !

CONCLUSION

ED: I will leave you with an email correspondence between Enno and my newfound friend and colleague Dr. Mitchell Leister, a fellow chlorine dioxide expert (and author of the best paper on chlorine dioxide in Covid).

Hi, Mitch,

I enclose the list of people who either were killed or were replaced within their national parliament

Regards

Enno



Killed for the sake of the vaccination agenda (only in Afrika) as they did not comply with the vaxx mandates 1. Dr. Magufuli- Tanzania 2. Malim Seif Sharif Hamad- Vice President Zanzibar 3. Pierre Nkurunziza- Burundi 4. Jerry John Rawlin- Ghana 5. Ambrois Riiny- Sudan 6. Aguila Saleh Isaa el-Obeidi- Libia 7. Cebu Cis Mooi- Malawi 8. Sadiq Amari- Swaziland The following people were forced out of parliament and were replaced by pro vaxx individuals 9. Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed- Somalia 10. Pierre Buyoya- Burundi P.S Do you know of any people that got killed in the U.S because of Vaxx hesitancy?

