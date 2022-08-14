The Miracle Not-Heard Around The World: The Success of Uttar Pradesh - Part 3
While Uttar Pradesh was "quietly" eradicating COVID, India adopted ivermectin nationally to combat the disastrous Delta wave. The impact of that decision is the world's 2nd biggest criminal secret.
In Part 1 and Part 2, I laid out the structure, function, and escalation of Uttar Pradesh’s (UP) “Test, Track, and Treat”(TTT) Program, which achieved what was essentially a zero infection rate across the state by September of 2021. In this post, I present what was happening at the Federal level in India during the time that UP was eradicating COVID.
Ind…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.