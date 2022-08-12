The Miracle Not-Heard Around The World: The Success of Uttar Pradesh - Part 1
The north Indian state of 231 million people eradicated COVID with an ivermectin treatment program, representing one of the greatest public health achievements in history. It was kept a global secret.
Uttar Pradesh (UP) is a state in the north of India with a population of 231 million people. It’s the home of the Taj Mahal. If it were a country, it would be the sixth largest in the world.
In my view, the foundation of UP’s historic achievement rests on the integrity of its Chief Minister (CM) Yogi Adit…
