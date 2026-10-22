Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

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Roberta Stack's avatar
Roberta Stack
6d

Always an adventure reading your posts! There is no one like you. Your curiosity and “deep dives” are always a benefit to humanity. I’m loving Aurmina!

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EyeCTruth's avatar
EyeCTruth
6d

This is great! I used a product like this in combination with a ceramic filter about 20 years ago. It was main source of my water filtration for many years. Somehow I lost the buying source for the mineral solution and so switched to a water filtration system that filters and then ads minerals back in that is built into my house. It is a miraculous solution and hold the key to future health and water solutions. I am so glad you are bringing this back into my consciousness as well as to the world at large as well as providing a way to obtain it again. Looking forward to your books. Congrats on your new career direction and thank you for your service in the Covid era. You were one of the voices of reason and few beacons of sanity.

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