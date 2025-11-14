Author’s note: This fresh and out-of-place chapter will eventually slot in right after Chapter 8: The Forgotten Visionaries in the published hardcover book. Since my public draft of the book on Substack reads like a drunk squirrel's linear discipline, it seems fitting that I am playing catch-up and posting it today. Enjoy.

This post was inspired by a colleague I first met during my research for my synchronously published book, “The War On Chlorine Dioxide.” Pastor Ricardo Beas of the Natural Law Church of Health and Healing (a friend of Jim Humble’s and pastor of his Church, whose mission is to help his members become exempt from vaccine mandates- please see link). After he started reading my book, he sent me a link to a video about Renee Quinton, a pioneer of mineral therapy from the early 1900s.

I had already researched the modern, orally administered mineral formula of Quinton’s while working on Chapter 15, “The 5 Faces of Earth’s Minerals — Not All Are Created Equal.”

But that product is fundamentally different from Quinton’s original therapy, which was administered intravenously. And because the book was expanding in so many directions—with new data and insights appearing almost daily—I initially completed it without circling back to explore Quinton himself, the true pioneer of “seawater therapy” over a century ago.

Very soon after starting to watch the video, I got sucked in as I read the following quote from a 1907 Parisian newspaper article that appeared on the screen:

It drew me in because Quinton’s theoretical approach is exactly what I had come to believe about Shimanishi’s minerals and their effects when used in “supplement doses” (as opposed to the approved water-purification doses, which are minute).

From what I have learned and am already seeing in my practice with supplementation dosing, the effect does not appear to occur via a “pharmacologic mechanism of action.” Instead, I believe these minerals support the body through a “biologically foundational” role in myriad body functions, promoting both resilience and numerous “repair” and “oxidative balancing” mechanisms.

In Chapter 14, you will learn about how Shimanishi’s mineral complex uniquely supports each cell and physiologic processes by, in no particular order;

stimulating long-dormant enzymes neutralizing acidic environments increasing energy production in the mitochondria Protecting against oxidative stress, the driver of all illness and aging sulfating toxic and waste products to enhance excretion (i.e., “helping detoxify”) the body. activating and deactivating gene expression

Some medicines or supplements can help support one or two of the above mechanisms, but none can support all of them. At the same time. Synergistically. Foundationally.

Remember, the minerals found in Shimanishi’s mineral complex are foundational to all biological systems—microbes, plants, animals, humans—every single living thing on planet Earth.

If you recall from Chapter 13B, Shimanishi identified “structured” or fourth-phase water long before Pollack, conversely, Quinton discovered a therapeutic approach using an ionic profile of seawater long before Shimanishi’s discovery. Further, Shimanishi extracted the mineral complex that sparked life; Quinton created the mineral complex that sustained it.

So who was Quinton? As you’ll soon see, he was a remarkable man with an even more extraordinary life story.

Introduction: René Quinton and the Biology of the Sea

René Joseph Quinton (1866–1925) was a French biologist, physiologist, and World War I hero. I started looking into him, solely interested in learning how he used seawater (rich in minerals) to treat patients. But I got hung up when I started reviewing his military career. My eyes were popping out of my head: he literally fought in battles continuously for almost four and a half years during WWI (sorry but know I have been fascinated by WWI my whole life, ever since reading “All Quiet On the Western Front” in my early 20s, so the below truly moves me like little else):

During all those battles, Quinton suffered numerous injuries, including receiving shrapnel to the nape, multiple head and face contusions, and injuries including frostbite to the feet. Those efforts led him to become highly decorated, receiving numerous titles and awards from the French military:

Chevalier de la Légion d’honneur, on 20 July 1916

Officier de la Légion d’honneur, on 10 July 1917

Commandeur de la Légion d’honneur, on 16 June 1920

Croix de guerre, 5 Palms and 2 Stars

He was even recognized abroad: he was named Chevalier de l’Ordre de Léopold in Belgium, and they also gave him the Croix de guerre. Both the U.S and UK Thiom a Distinguished Service Cross!

Anyway, his later work straddled science, philosophy, and public health. His most important work was his pioneering investigations into the biological parallels between seawater and human plasma.

What fascinated me is that, although Shimanishi would later arrive at similar insights, it was Quinton who first proposed that the ocean was the original cradle of life—the fundamental ‘matrix’ sustaining all living organisms.

I know this now, in 2025—more than a century later—thanks to mature scientific evidence drawn from multiple disciplines (and with AI giving me superhuman efficiency in finding, compiling, and organizing it). I’ve reached the same conclusion through early life sciences, mineral biology, and the Hewett–Urley experiments. But Quinton understood all of this long before any of us. How

He got there the “old-fashioned way” (i.e., the way I still practice medicine despite the advent of the Church of “Evidence-Based Maniacism under the hegemony of manipulated RCTs). What is this “old-fashioned way”? He primarily relied upon biological observation and theoretical reasoning. During his biology studies, he became fascinated by the continuity between marine and terrestrial life.

After studying the osmotic, thermal, and chemical composition of animal blood plasma, he compared it to seawater. He found that the proportions of key ions—sodium, potassium, calcium, magnesium, and chloride—were remarkably similar to those in the ocean, leading him to conclude that the internal environment of living organisms is a preserved fragment of the original marine milieu.

Quinton reasoned that if all higher organisms maintain this internal “marine constancy,” then life itself must have originated in the sea, with evolution representing not a transformation of that chemistry but its conservation. He then proposed a Loi de Constance (“Law of Constancy”). In his 1904 book L’eau de mer, milieu organique, he described this as evidence that nature repeats rather than evolves—a cyclical preservation of life’s original marine conditions.

To him, the sea wasn’t just a metaphorical cradle but a biochemical memory of creation, sustained within every cell. His thinking was that the internal environment of the human body mirrors that of primordial seawater. Primordial. There is that word again.

His experiments, including the use of isotonic seawater (sérum de Quinton) to replace or restore body fluids, were designed to demonstrate that when the internal “ocean” of the organism was restored to balance, the system could return to normal function. Basically, he believed that balance depended on maintaining this mineral-ionic equilibrium.

Based on that premise, he developed sérum de Quinton, a sterilized, isotonic seawater solution, used therapeutically in the early 20th century to restore vitality, treat dehydration, and support immune recovery. Did it work as a therapy? Oh, did it ever.

The Forgotten Clinical Evidence Behind Quinton’s “Marine Plasma”

One of the most impressive aspects of René Quinton’s work is that he actually kept data (finally, a mineral expert with data!) Further, it was rigorous, organized, and clinical. In 1905, a 60-page booklet by Olivier Macé & René Quinton documented outcomes in fragile infants that were severely malnourished and wasting (not swelling), and suffered from growth arrest, enteritis, and bronchitis.

They were treated with subcutaneous injections of Quinton’s isotonic seawater. The results were nothing short of astonishing.