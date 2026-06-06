Excerpted from the Epilogue to The Blueprint of Life, shipping this month.

In retrospect, I have learned that publishing a book in serial form did not work for me quite the way it worked for Dickens or Tolstoy.

Shocker.

But I tried.

I mention that because many readers understandably did not follow the full progression of the book as it unfolded. Some encountered individual chapters as standalone Substack posts, which made the larger continuity difficult to see. Only the most committed readers could follow the thread as it developed across months of writing, revision, reversal, and discovery.

All I can say is that this book took everything out of me.

It is one of the proudest works of my life, and I suspect I will look back on it forever with gratitude for having been allowed to participate in the process at all.

What this work did to me is difficult to convey, especially here on Substack.

The next few posts, taken from the book’s epilogue, are my attempt to do that. They are the reflections of a man who gave himself to an effort that surpassed anything else he has ever tried to do.

They are raw. They are honest. And they are more personal than anything I am used to sharing in public.

This journey led me and MB into ancient Hermetic and alchemical texts, which, in our research, we found had preserved sophisticated scientific knowledge in symbolic language for centuries. It led us to the Rock–Water Circuit Theory, which became the key not only to reading those texts but also to seeing passages of Scripture that convey sophisticated scientific insights. What astonished us, in retrospect, was how much Scripture contained descriptions of the same generative principle the Emerald Tablet calls “the father of all works of wonder in the world.”

It finally led us toward an argument for a Creator that I believe is rational, evidence-based, and far larger than many readers may have realized as the chapters appeared one by one.

I admit I was surprised by how few comments along the way reflected an understanding of what we were actually putting forward. Substack just ain’t the place for that, I discovered. But that is behind me now.

What remains are the emotions, questions, and reflections that came after the work had taken me as far as I could go.

This is the first of three epilogue movements I will share here with paid subscribers before the book becomes public. The manuscript is now close to going to print, and unless I hear something that convinces me otherwise, this epilogue will remain part of the book.