Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

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ForestDi56's avatar
ForestDi56
1d

There is nothing wrong with studying ancient texts for an understanding of what science was about in those times. We have an arrogance indoctrinated in us that says only modern science has the answers. We’ve actually been programmed in our educational systems to accept only what we are taught inside the system and to dismiss everything else. In America we took that even further and dismissed what scientists in other countries studied and discovered. In doing this we have closed off our minds and hearts to past knowledge we were using, successfully at one time. And can still rediscover and put to use, now. We humans have actually allowed religion to dictate what we study and what we can and cannot accept as useful. We also got hoodwinked by oil industry leaders and wealthy politicians to drop older versions of medicine, or other sciences, in favor of new medicine based on synthetic junk meant to keep people sick in order to turn a profit. That wasn’t good science. It wasn’t good medicine. Ultimately, it will become a bad business trap as people wake up to curative possibilities kept from them in favor of medicine that works. It definitely closed us spiritually to whole realms of understandings of life and our connectedness with the Divine and what that might be.

Your studies - as with any honest form of study - is not only valid. It might help the human species survive.

I have read fairly extensively about alchemy. To some extent herbal medicine and homeopathy are shallow remnants of that older life science. That science was inclusive of all things in life including planetary and universal energies and the discovery that there are ways to manipulate those energies. Without needing a machine to do so. It includes processes and protocols to achieve certain goals. Like anything we make, if you don’t have all the bits to the process you don’t achieve the goal. Or achieve it badly. We’ve lost those bits over time except in ancient texts such as those you are delving into. Just stay grounded in your moral and spiritual paths. Energy is energy. It can be used in the Light. It can be used otherwise. So long as you follow protocol you get a result. You still choose how that result can be used. Much like knowing how to use the energy of minerals and chemicals to make a bomb or a curative substance. Stay grounded so choices are as well.

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VictorDianne Watson's avatar
VictorDianne Watson
1d

You need not explain why you were drawn to study the ancients, Dr Kory. To realize that they, too, had discovered what you and MB have landed on is exciting. There have always been inquisitive minds, and to dismiss them is to our detriment. I would suggest that modern man has lost the ability to commune with nature as well as the ancients did because we are more removed from it in our comfortable homes that provide for our needs and protection.

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