The High-Impact Journal Editors Harassment Of The World's Leading Clinical Researcher of Repurposed Drugs in the COVID Pandemic - Part 2
The FLCCC's Flavio Cadegiani performed one of the highest-quality studies in COVID, finding unprecedented reductions in mortality with proxalutamide. He has been under attack ever since.
In Part 1, I introduced the mechanisms and importance of the androgen-blocking drug proxalutamide followed by details of the first abuses endured at the two highest-impact journals in the world when Dr. Cadegiani and his team tried to publish one of the highest-quality rated studies in the pandemic. We have two more high-impact journals to go.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.