You might be thinking, “Mineral Maestro, are you suggesting that these minerals influence the way water behaves on multiple levels—chemically, structurally, electrically (and “emotionally)? Yes, I am.

Through its ionic composition, Shimanishi’s Themarox (Aurmina) increases the electrical conductivity (EC) of water—a measure of how easily electric current passes through a solution. EC reflects the presence of charged particles, mainly dissolved minerals and ions, which play a critical role in water’s energetic and reactive properties.

As EC rises within a healthy range, water becomes more balanced electrically, more stable in its redox behavior, and better able to support natural chemical and biological processes.

To understand this, you need to know TDS and EC. TDS (Total Dissolved Solids—not “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” you dummy) measures all dissolved substances in water, both good and bad. Good TDS includes beneficial minerals like Ca²⁺, Mg²⁺, Na⁺, K⁺, Cl⁻, SO₄²⁻, etc. Bad TDS includes contaminants such as heavy metals and nitrates.

But by now you have learned that if you have Aurmina-treated water in your glass, any “bad” TDS is removed, leaving “good TDS”—a robust, balanced mineral matrix.

EC is related to TDS because it reflects the ease with which ions move. This mobility is what allows for:

proton migration (H⁺ exchange through hydrogen-bonded networks), electron–proton coupling across mineral surfaces, and The emergence of coherent fields in structured aqueous domains (this latter aspect will become very, very important in the following section on memory and consciousness).

Thus, when TDS rises from adding Aurmina’s mineral complex, EC rises too. Higher EC means greater ion mobility and more robust charge transfer. In short, EC is an index of electrochemical vitality (there is that word again).

TDS provides the mineral scaffold. EC proves the ions are mobile. This mobility sustains a proton–mineral gradient—the energetic basis for electron flow and biochemical activity (which we will do a “deep dive” on in Chapter 14E).

But high TDS isn’t always good. Water dominated by inert monovalent salts (Na⁺, Cl⁻) can be electrically active but not “intelligent.” Without buffering and redox regulation, water drifts toward oxidative spikes (high ORP) or reductive stagnation (low ORP).

Aurmina solves this by adding multivalent and transition minerals (Fe, Mg, Mn, Ti, Ca, rare earths) bound in a sulfated ionic lattice. These minerals can donate or accept electrons and protons, maintaining a self-regulating, biologically favorable ORP.

The Role of Sulfate

Sulfate (SO₄²⁻) is the backbone of Aurmina’s ionic structure because its actions include:

a) Proton buffering:

Sulfates accept or release H⁺, stabilizing pH and supporting a steady proton gradient—the same kind cells use to drive ATP synthesis.

b) Charge coordination:

Sulfates bind multivalent cations into hydrated clusters that structure surrounding water, forming coherent micro-domains with higher dielectric stability.

c) Redox regulation:

Sulfated complexes act as charge capacitors—absorbing oxidative stress and releasing energy gradually. This is why Aurmina anchors ORP in the healthy +150 to +350 mV zone.

The sulfate acts as both bridge and buffer—coordinating multivalent cations, stabilizing the proton gradient, and allowing water’s electrical field to remain active, coherent, and self-organizing.

Thus, when Aurmina interacts with mineralized water, its multivalent sulfated ions reorganize existing monovalent ions, restructuring TDS into a more coherent, bioavailable form. EC rises (better charge mobility), while ORP stays stable due to the buffering action of the sulfate–mineral matrix.

Even in water already containing minerals, Aurmina provides the missing element of ionic intelligence—a dynamic, reversible, proton-buffering environment that keeps water’s electrical field active, coherent, and self-organizing.

The Shift From Chemistry to Consciousness

All that we have covered, e.g., TDS, EC, the sulfate buffering, is only the doorway. Now that the groundwork is finally in place, buckle up—because this is where the story takes a sharp turn into territory far stranger, and far more exciting, than conductivity or redox chemistry.

We are blasting off into the field of quantum mechanics and the real-world implications of water's “chemical coherence.” I believe an entire book can be written on this topic, but since this one has already ballooned beyond imagination, I am going to have to focus here.

Basically, I discovered that, for more than a century, numerous experiments have shown that water can both “store” and “transmit” information. What?

Water Memory or Mineral Memory

What I want to emphasize about all of the above is that it is not “water” that has “memory”, it is the minerals in the water that “store” (i.e., hold) or transmit (i.e., carry) “information” (the electrical energy or electromagnetic field). That is why I repeatedly describe R.O. water and distilled water as “dead” water and not “living” water. So, every time you read the word water below, I want you to think instead about the mineral matrix within the water.

Jacques Benveniste (1988)

Let’s start with Jacques Benveniste’s “controversial” (hate that word in science) study published in Nature in 1988. What he discovered is that water, after being exposed to an antibody (IgE antibodies which are used by the body to stimulate basophils and thus allergic reactions), and then diluted beyond Avogadro’s limit (i.e., when no molecules should remain):

– Human basophils degranulated when exposed to “ultra-diluted” solutions.

– The effect persisted only if the solution was subjected to vigorous vortexing (think Schauberger here, who used similar energy inputs).

– Filtering or “erasing” the water through electromagnetic exposure eliminated the effect.

Although initially a highly controversial paper, his core observation—that water’s structure might store information—was later partially reproduced by a number of labs in France, Italy, Russia, and India using similar methodology. Benveniste’s group later proposed that Water forms dynamic nanostructures These can encode information Electromagnetic signals might be the carrier.

Luc Montagnier (2009–2015)

The Nobel Prize–winning virologist went even further than Benveniste, using even stricter controls. Montagnier’s study found the following:

– Certain pathogenic DNA sequences emit low-frequency electromagnetic waves when highly diluted in water.

– Pure water placed nearby, inside a weak electromagnetic field, began emitting the same frequency signal, as if it had recorded the information.

– The “signal-only” water was then sent across the world digitally (as an audio file), played into fresh water, and subsequently PCR amplification recreated the original DNA sequence.

Thus, information—not molecules—was being transmitted through water. Montagnier argued, like Benveniste, that water forms “nanostructures” capable of storing and releasing electromagnetic information—what he called “quantum fingerprints.”

Giuliano Preparata & Emilio Del Giudice — Coherence Domains in Water (Late 1980s–2000s)

In this paper, Preparata and Del Giudice, using quantum field theory, proposed that water can spontaneously organize into coherent domains (CDs) roughly 100 nm in size. They predicted that:

– Water molecules oscillate in unison, sharing energy like a laser.

– Coherent domains can absorb, store, and release electromagnetic energy.

– They act as information reservoirs, imprinting the vibrational or electronic states of surrounding substances.

Thus quantum theory predicted what Pollack would find 30 years later: that his EZ water involved charge separation at hydrophilic surfaces and would have the ability to coordinate biological reactions at long range—many modern experiments—including Pollack’s—mirror exactly what this theory predicted decades earlier.

Gerald Pollack (2000s–present)

Recall from Chapter 13B, that decades before Pollack, Shimanski discovered that Themarox/Aurmina created “activated oxygen water” which was identical to what Pollack later famously discovered as a “fourth phase of water” which he called Exclusion Zone (EZ) water that forms next to hydrophilic surfaces. This water:

– has ordered molecular structure

– is negatively charged

– pushes particles away (“exclusion”)

– stores electrical energy

– grows when exposed to infrared light

Thus, he showed that structured water essentially exists as a liquid-crystal battery embedded in biological systems. Although Shimanishi’s discovery was unrecognized, Pollack’s later findings are now considered mainstream enough that NIH grants and engineering groups build on them today.

Masaru Emoto: The Man Who Believed Water Could Hear and Rice Could Cry

Oh boy, another Japanese “scientist.” Yeesh, what is my deal? Actually, Masaru Emoto (1943–2014) was not a laboratory scientist; instead, he was trained in international relations and afterward became fascinated—obsessed, really—with the idea that water carried information. He became interested in Hado, a concept in Japanese energetic medicine referring to subtle vibrational fields. This led him to begin photographing ice crystals formed from water exposed to different stimuli: words, prayers, music, emotions, and environmental influences.