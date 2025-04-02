While the first oral oxidative pioneer of last century was apparently assassinated at the age of 87 (detailed in this post), the more modern history instead consists of forced deportations, extraditions, assassination attempts, false imprisonments, loss of academic appointments, and loss of corporate leaderships.

If you want to see a masterpiece of propaganda attacking the validity of their contributions as well as their reputations, look no further than this Wikipedia entry on Humble’s Miracle Mineral Supplement (MMS). Many of the above appear in a disturbingly negative light.

Now, although the publicly known pioneers like Humble acquired typical “controversial” public profiles, other (smarter?) pioneers and missionaries long ago realized the importance of never disclosing their identities publicly. Like this missionary below (who goes only by a first name “Dave”) and whose face is purposely blurred in this 7 minute interview that I have shown before from the Universal Antidote documentary:

The History Of Chlorine Dioxide Pioneer Jim Humble

The history of Jim Humble and his exploits with his chlorine dioxide formulation that he named “Miracle Mineral Supplement” has previously been well documented in books, interviews, documentaries and websites. Thus, I will provide a somewhat condensed history here but will also add previously unknown information which I uncovered during my communications with various other practitioners and researchers of chlorine dioxide.

Humble’s Career Prior To Discovering Chlorine Dioxide

Jim Humble was an electronics technician and non-degreed research engineer in the aerospace industry from the U.S. He later travelled to Africa to use a gold recovery system he developed. Like Howard Alliger and “Colonel Mondragon” (the person who introduced Humble to chlorine dioxide), Humble was a polymath with varied career and life experiences:

I have done many things in my lifetime—gone from a backwoods boy in Alabama, to the Marines, to a nutritional and alternative health enthusiast, to Aerospace, to electronics researcher, to inventor (of many things), to gold mining. Realizing I found “real gold” when I discovered MMS, from that point on I’ve dedicated all my time and effort to helping others recover their health and to bringing this technology to the world. It is my mission to bring this knowledge of health recovery to mankind. All profits from the sales of my books go towards this mission.

Humble’s curriculum vitae must have been stunning given; he was an aerospace research engineer during the cold war. He set up A-bomb tests. He worked on intercontinental missiles. He wired the first computer controlled machine in the US at Hughes Aircraft Co. He worked on the moon vehicle (!). He designed circuitry for testing of space craft engines. He wrote manuals for vacuum tube computers. Later, he opened his own gold mining company, created over 200 products, and wrote 5 books concerning new and safer methods of gold mining. Just wow.

Humble Discovers The Efficacy of Chlorine Dioxide

In 1996, Humble was leading a gold mining expedition through the jungles of British Guyana when two of the men on his crew were bitten by mosquitoes and became very ill with what they thought was malaria. They had no anti-malarial medication and were days away from help. Jim had brought bottles of the “stabilized oxygen” that Colonel Mondragon had sent him, which were droplets of sodium chlorite used to purify water:

He gave them the droplets and within hours, the men were “back on their feet, feeling completely well.”

Jim was moved by this experience and wondered whether the water purifier had killed the malaria. He began to investigate into what had happened by experimenting on himself and other natives who had contracted malaria and observed similar responses. He then discovered that when sodium chlorite comes into contact with acid (like the acid in your stomach), “chloride dioxide gas” is formed which dissolves in water.

After discovering the potent efficacy of the product, he traveled to Africa and, in his words “treated 2,000 people personally, and the people I've trained have treated over 100,000.” In America he has consulted with thousands of people who have then claimed to recover from numerous diseases, many of which were considered to be incurable.

From Dr. Robert Yoho’s Substack on Mark Grenon (a later partner of Jim Humble’s), he describes the first of what would become numerous persecutions of Humble. Grenon told Yoho the following:

Jim tried stabilized oxygen for other people sick with malaria, and more than half recovered immediately. The others needed a few more days. Humble had found something precious, but it was not a yellow metal. He quickly ran out of the product and returned to Georgetown, Guyana’s capital.

Many parts of the world, including all of Guyana, suffer from malaria, a parasite transmitted by infected mosquitoes. Jim shared his unexpected cure with the country’s vice president, who mentioned the story to his health director, who told the President. The next day, Jim was told to leave the country immediately. He learned later that Guyana’s primary pharmaceutical supplier threatened to stop donating medications to the hospital in Georgetown if information about the malaria cure became public. It was Humble’s first brutal lesson about Pharma’s willingness to commit genocide rather than risk profits. It was also the start of his lifelong commitment to bringing chlorine dioxide to the world. Jim knew that malaria kills 1.5 million yearly, which is cumulatively more people than all the wars in history. He knew he could save these people.

In this interview with Project Camelot’s Bill Ryan in 2008, Humble recalls what happened after he got back to the U.S:

That was the situation. Anyhow, I went back to the United States and I started working on it, trying to figure out what was in it that caused the malaria to be cured. I finally realized what I was using was a solution that was being sold in all the health food stores and had been on the shelves of health food stores for like 75 years in the United States.

Little by slowly, his method for preparing chlorine dioxide led to a form which is now called “MMS” whereby, instead of just having people ingest sodium chlorite, he first activated the sodium chlorite with an acid, forming a liquid solution of chlorine dioxide (which, after this “activation” occurs is then referred to as “MMS1”).

The “problem” was that Humble would soon discover that chlorine dioxide treated much more than malaria. Like much more. Over the next decade, Humble spent a significant amount of time experimenting on himself using chlorine dioxide, and ultimately helped people in some of the poorest regions of the world including South America, Mexico, and several African countries.

He was using chlorine dioxide to cure malaria, typhoid fever, dengue fever, HIV and other serious diseases. Then in 2006, Humble published his first book titled, "The Miracle Mineral Supplement of the 21st century” where he described his discovery and experiences with MMS and also provided detailed instructions on how to prepare and use.

Mark Grenon recalls discovering Humble and his “MMS” formulation:

When I first found this book, it was called Miracle Mineral Supplement and I just said, oh, this can't be true. It must be snake oil. It's got to be a scheme. Why would you call it a miracle? But after I got to know the the guy that named it, he told me he did it on purpose. He wanted people (not) to take him serious so he could get the book out without getting too much attention. He wanted to slowly get it into the hands of people around the world to gather more evidence before he really came public with it. We're doing that more and more all the time.

Humble and Grenon then became both friends and partners by forming the Genesis II Church of Health And Healing where they travelled the world giving seminars and treating many thousands of people in a number of countries, a history which I will more closely detail in my upcoming post on Grenon.

Testimonies and discussion of MMS began to circulate widely on the internet and then later on social media, leading to an ever expanding awareness and use of MMS.

Here I include a disturbing anecdote of an early persecution of a fellow MMS practitioner as told by Jim Humble in an interview:

But I had another friend that I know. He'd become a friend because he knew what I was doing. He was in Africa curing malaria. And the people, representatives from the drug companies, told him to stop. And he wasn't going to stop. He was going to continue to cure malaria. And then one night ,when he went to his hotel room, he opened the door and a bomb went off and it blew both of his legs off. Didn't kill him. He's in California now. He's in a wheelchair.

During my research into chlorine dioxide, I struck up a correspondence with someone who became friends with Humble in the last years of his life, someone by the name of Pastor Ricardo Beas. Pastor Beas reached out to me to provide me with what I think are fascinating, granular details of Jim’s efforts and focus towards the end of his life.

THE HISTORY OF PASTOR RICARDO BEAS AND JIM HUMBLE

Pastor Ricardo Beas is, among other things, a vaccine safety expert who has long fought against mandatory vaccinations of children. In fact, he started a church to help people get religious exemptions to vaccination, a church which had a structure and mission similar to Humble’s church, The Genesis II Church of Health & Healing.

In 2017, about six years prior to his death in September of 2023, Humble retired from the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing. Right around that time, Pastor Beas and Humble began a correspondence.

Pastor Beas had named his The Natural Law Church of Health and Healing. In his posted history of his communications with Humble, he provides the first email response he got from Humble when Beas told him of what he himself was doing around vaccines:

“I am very excited about what you are doing. I appreciate your work immensely and I want to see it continue forward. Keep up the good work.”

On July 16, 2017, Pastor Beas emailed Jim again, giving him more details as to his religious background and Humble replied as follows:

“I am an inventor. Not only in things like inventions but in spiritual things. I have come up with an idea that is secret. So secret I cannot disclose it to anyone yet. But remember the 60 doctors killed in the last year for working on a medicine that actually works. I hope you understand that we work in a dangerous area, but there may be something that we can do about it. But I want you to know again that when we get into this we can change the world, but then we could be shot as well. There is only one thing we must do to create the biggest change ever made. This is the time to back out. I would never stop you from backing out, but the bad guys would. Let me know what you think.”

Please read Pastor Beas’s full account of his communications with Jim Humble. Here I include excerpts of what I believe are the most powerful communications he received from Humble:

I have a plan, but I cannot tell you over the internet, even on proton mail. I just don't trust it that much. I have to get the information to you. Maybe you can come visit. I also need to get the plan to one other person in Europe at this time. It might take two more people or maybe one more to make a total of 4. Trust me. I have a plan that will change earth using MMS. It will only take weeks or a few months to begin the big change. Trump is a good indication at this time, but we cannot rely on him right now. We must disconnect America and then Earth from the medical / pharmaceutical cartel. If we don't, no matter how good things get, the medical / pharmaceutical cartel will draw us right back into the mess. That is their one final big monopoly that they think will always save them no matter what comes. Without stopping the Medical / Pharmaceutical cartel, we nor no one else can save Earth. So, once you get the plan, then we can discuss things without disclosing the plan or what we really know. We have to be careful. We will have to wait until I have book sales going again as we need the money for expenses. So that will slow things up a bit but planning can continue.

Humble was referring to the latest persecution his Church had undergone, which was the sudden inability to sell his books due to being shut down by Paypal and others. Pastor Beas wrote to him;

“I want to do some fundraiser for that children's project you mentioned to me. How much do you figure you need, and how could I send you the funds if I am successful in my collection. (Ed: He also asked if he could visit Humble)

Humble replied:

Yes, the visit would be OK. I think we can come to an understanding. The money required would be (1) travel money into the US, (2) expense money to stay in an area for one or two weeks, and (3) we may need another person we can completely trust for the same thing. I don't mind using my money but I have been shut down from selling my books for so long that I have no money at this time. I expect to begin sales of books in a week or two and will soon have money, but it will be a month or two. If we could get a donation that would be nice but it must not be a special donation. Just standard help. We cannot say it is for a special cause. So sorry I couldn't tell you everything. Cari and I have agreed with one another that when people come see us we will not tell all on the first visit. We made that agreement with one another and I really cannot break the deal. Of course, there are those who we already know for years where we already have the first visit and will usually say more. I did feel really bad as I would have liked to have laid it all out today and Cari would like to have also but we have made that agreement just so we won't make a mistake. It is all going forward and the book is 95% finished. Also, so is the longevity book. We have both agreed you are a great guy and we can trust you. So sorry we have that agreement, but over the years we have learned to be careful. As I mentioned to you in our conversation, there are 81 of those dead doctors now, but in case you haven't looked on the internet for dead scientists and inventors, there are several hundred of them over the last 100 years.

The Pastor describes what happened after this last communication:

I never heard back from Jim or Cari, although I emailed him at least 6 times. Then COVID-19 hit a year later and on September 1, 2023 Jim passed away at the age of 91. Shortly thereafter I contacted Cari by phone and email to give my condolences and I told her that if Jim’s plan was still feasible, that I would like to know what it was to see if maybe I could carry it out. We corresponded back and forth for about a month, and she would always tell me she would get back to me, but I never heard back from her, my last attempt done on January 14, 2024. So, it appears that Jim took the plan, which never became operational, to the grave. Who knows if he got any other person interested in taking such a risk to their lives to bring MMS to the world; and apparently, Cari is not interested in having any part of it. Maybe they both decided that it was just too dangerous, especially after Mark Grenon and his sons were arrested. Somewhere on Jim’s website I believe I read that they had been warned by US authorities about their activities and possible consequences, but I cannot find the quote. Jim’s age and health could have also been a contributing factor, as at the time of his last email to me, he was 86-87 years old. It is not up to me to judge Cari for not wanting Jim to share the plan with me initially or after Jim’s departure. All I can say is that it was a shame, as this plan and any possible positive result would have become known to the world before COVID-19 hit, and that could have thwarted the whole Plandemic that the world was forced to live through, because there would have been a cure to deal with COVID-19, so the vaccines would have not received the Emergency Use Authorization. On the other hand, if the plan was as powerful and dangerous as Jim anticipated, and we would have proceeded with it, maybe Jim, Cari and I would have ended up in prison or dead as the other assassinated doctors that Jim mentioned (see Unintended Holistic Doctor Death Series: Over 100 Dead), and therefore, maybe not going forward with the plan was a blessing from God, and our lives were spared. Maybe the world was not ready until today, when Dr. Kory is introducing MMS/Chlorine Dioxide to a world-wide audience of the general public and highly educated members of academia and the medical sciences who follow his work. Only God knows why things turned out this way. Thus, I thank you my Lord, for how it all played out, for the better. Amen.

Pastor Beas then wrote the following, which personally makes me even more nervous than I already am:

Now that Dr. Kory has started a series on Chlorine Dioxide and its story, being that he is so well known globally and highly respected as an alternative medicine physician (Ed: fair description I suppose), it became time for me to share this amazing story about a man that sacrificed everything for the good of the Children of God.

I am not willing to sacrifice the ultimate, although I have gotten used to sacrificing much of everything else in my Covid journey- my academic career, 4 jobs, income, marriage, former organization etc.. .but I am happy and healthy at the moment and want to stay that way. The Pastor also relayed the following:

I also mention in my original study that Jim approached the Bill Gates foundation and was turned down. I clarified that Jim is the one that mentioned this in his first book, “The Miracle Mineral Supplement of the 21st Century.” Thank you, Jim. May you one day be recognized as one of the Giants in the medical field, even if you were not a doctor (in an undercover operation, ABC News cornered Jim in Mexico in 2016 and he was asked where he studied medicine. Jim replied, “I didn't study medicine. I'm not a doctor and I'm proud of it!

As you can see from the above, he was focused on a “bigger project” for which he needed funds, tight collaboration and trust, which he was never able to acquire in time. Thus, his legacy is meant to be carried by others, and in the next posts, I will be further documenting the many accomplishments others have achieved subsequent to his original contributions.

Conclusion

All I can say is, rest in peace Jim, knowing that there are a legion of grateful patients who are no longer dying acutely or suffering from the many chronic, debilitating, and terminal illnesses which abound today. I hope that my efforts at documenting your contributions to humanity will help to properly cement your place in the historical record.

