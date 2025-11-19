I Just Spoke at the 2025 Dementia Summit — And Something Big Is Shifting

Hey Mineral Minions,

I just finished recording a lecture for the 2025 Dementia Summit, and I want to invite you to join it with me.

Dementia and cognitive decline—whether from aging, Long COVID, or post-vaccine injury—are accelerating across the world. Families are desperate. Clinicians are overwhelmed. And almost no one is talking about the root-cause biology driving what we’re seeing.

This Summit is trying to change that. To join the Summit, go to this link to register.

I was asked to speak specifically about post-COVID and post-vaccine cognitive issues—what I’m seeing clinically, what patterns are emerging, and the broader landscape of possible interventions. As always, I stayed within what I’m legally allowed to share publicly, focusing on:

metabolic and redox disruption

mitochondrial stress

neuro-inflammation

mineral physiology

and the clinical patterns many of us are witnessing

Remaining Lectures This Week

Day 9 — Nov 20

• Austin Perlmutter, MD: The Importance of Air Quality in Cognitive Decline/Home Air Purification

• Eric Durak, MSc: Exercise for Healing the Brain: What Helps, What Hurts, and How to Unlock Its Full Potential

• Erica Elliott, MD: Building a Healthy Home & Environmental Medicine Strategies in Mystery Causes of Cognitive Decline

Day 10 — Nov 21

• Myriah Hinchey, ND, FMAPS: Could It Be Lyme? When to Suspect Tickborne Disease in Cognitive Decline

• Pierre Kory, MD: The Lasting Impact of COVID: How Spike Proteins May Be Disrupting Brain Health

Day 11 — Nov 22

• Desh Mohan, MD: Advance Care Planning: What It Is, Why It Matters

• Gail Weatherill, RN: The First 3 Things to Do After a Dementia Diagnosis

But there’s another reason I’m excited for this Summit.

Rebuild Medicine: What We’re Building for America’s Cognitive Future

My non-profit, Rebuild Medicine, has just released a landmark report by one of the brightest neurologists in the country, Dr. Suzanne Gazda. Her analysis, Preserving America’s Cognitive Strength, lays out the clearest synthesis I’ve seen on:

lifestyle-driven dementia prevention

post-COVID cognitive vulnerability

metabolic and inflammatory pathways

the limits of current pharmaceutical models

and what a true national prevention strategy would require

It is required reading for anyone who cares about brain health, aging, or the future of healthcare.

Here is the report: Dr. Suzanne Gazda — Preserving America’s Cognitive Strength (2025)

This is exactly the kind of work Rebuild Medicine was created to support. Independent science. Root-cause frameworks. Real-world clinical guidance.

We are running away from “industry talking points” and (my most hated) “institutional paralysis.”

Why This Summit Matters

The Dementia Summit brings together clinicians, researchers, and advocates who are willing to have the conversations that mainstream medicine has avoided for too long.

You’ll hear from:

neurologists

functional & integrative physicians

researchers studying mitochondrial decline

clinicians treating Long COVID-related cognitive impairment

people on the front lines, watching patients slip away and fighting to pull them back

If you or someone you love is struggling with memory, concentration, brain fog, mood changes, or the slow dimming of “self,” this Summit will be a lifeline.

Join the Summit

Go to this link to register.

Mark your calendar.

This conversation is overdue, and it is profoundly needed.

Rebuild Medicine will also continue publishing our cognitive-health initiatives and expanding the work Dr. Gazda has so powerfully begun.

More soon.

With hope and determination,

Pierre

If you appreciate the late nights and deep dives into all the “rabbit holes” that appear promising (or the Op-Eds and lectures I try to get out to the public), feel free to support my work; I won’t stop you!

P.S. Also, if you’re curious about the volcanic-mineral water purification product that I helped develop, you can find it at Aurmina.com. Think of it as a quiet act of restoration — starting with your water. And yes, I know — I’ve become the guy who includes links at the end. But this one just might change your water (and your mind).

Upcoming Book Publications

Yup — not one, but two books are dropping from yours truly (at the same time? What?)