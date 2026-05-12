What follows is a hypothesis that emerged late, after enough pieces had fallen into place for a larger pattern in Scripture to reveal itself.

MB called me as I neared what I believed was, once again, the eve of submitting From Volcanoes to Vitality. Of the hundreds of calls we have shared, many had brought some new convergence, but this one felt different. He believed he had found scriptural confirmation that the global water-quality shift we had been articulating in FVTV had happened once before. He was describing something deeper than mineral depletion: a failure of the conditions that allow water to carry mineral order, sustain gradients, and coordinate life.

He believed a Geohydrological Shift had occurred once before.