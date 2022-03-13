The Global Disinformation Campaign Against Ivermectin, "The Fix" - Chapter 1
The "narrative" that all positive ivermectin studies were small, low quality, fraudulent & could not be trusted was achieved via capture of the world's leading ivermectin researcher, Dr. Andrew Hill.
My Global Disinformation Campaign Series:
Part I - Introduction to the Disinformation Playbook
Part II - Exposing the Corrupt Disinformation Campaign on Ivermectin
Part II - Ivermectin - An Attack by New York State’s Attorney General
Part III - Ivermectin - Lawyers Helping Doctors be Doctors
Part IV - Ivermectin - Saturday Night Fight At The Pharmacy
