Some Forgotten Elements

Somewhere along the way, “Science” decided that it had already mapped the entire mineral universe of the human body. We named a few dozen elements “essential,” filed the rest under “trace” or “non-essential,” and moved on — as if biology would politely conform to its categories.

But nature doesn’t read our textbooks.

Instead, early mineral biology manifested itself through the tiniest minerals, in ratios and relationships too subtle for Science’s early instruments to detect (i.e., before the advent of ICP-MS technology). What they once dismissed as inert, we’re now finding may quietly steer the chemistry of thought, immunity, and regeneration.

At our Leading Edge Clinic, we began noticing something peculiar: patients whose minds cleared, whose energy returned, whose anxiety softened — not from new drugs, but from restoring the most minor elements. Primarily the element lithium, but I have come to learn (and you will too in this chapter) that boron and copper are similar — barely measurable, rarely tested, quietly missing. Each time, it feels like finding a missing tile in a gorgeous mosaic.

So let’s revisit these “non-essentials,” beginning with a mineral once feared, then ignored, and now — finally — understood for what it is: a stabilizer of mood, memory, and meaning itself.

Lithium

Lithium deficiency is a good example of how a supposedly “non-essential” trace mineral deficiency can negatively impact health. In our three and a half years treating cognitive and mood disturbances in vaccine-injured patients at Leading Edge Clinic, we noticed that many patients suspected to be lithium-deficient showed clinical improvement after starting lithium orotate (LO) supplementation—a form that readily crosses the blood-brain barrier.

Important: small doses of LO have nothing to do with the comparatively massive doses of lithium carbonate used in the treatment of severe mental illness.

Here I want to thank Michael Nehls, whose fantastic Substack post titled “Lithium, the Essential Trace Element” brought LO to our attention back in 2023. After reading it, Paul Marik, Scott Marsland, and I had an enlightening Zoom call with him to learn more. That call inspired my best man, Prof. Paul Marik to review the literature (excerpted for brevity):

Lithium Orotate

Many basic science and epidemiologic studies find that lithium is a crucial trace element necessary for optimum brain functioning.

The primary source of intake is drinking water; however, due to the uneven distribution of lithium in the Earth’s crust, its estimated consumption is highly diverse.

Impacts on Public Health

People living in areas of lithium-rich water have lower rates of mental illness ( and suicide ) compared to those with a relatively lithium-poor water supply.

A recent, large, population-based Danish study found that higher lithium levels in drinking water may be associated with a lower incidence of dementia.

Microdose Lithium has been reported to stabilize cognitive impairment in patients with Alzheimer’s Disease.

The use of filtered and bottled water may reduce lithium intake (Ed: this will become very important later).

According to published research and anecdotal reports, people taking LO have described:

feeling calmer, experiencing fewer or less intense depressive, hypomanic, or mixed affective symptoms, being less impulsive, experiencing less frequent and less intense suicidal thoughts or aggressive impulses, have lower stress

Finally, (and most importantly for this longevity obsessive), long-term, low-dose exposure to lithium appears to confer anti-aging effects and may decrease mortality in evolutionarily distinct species.

Based on this body of research, I have been taking 5 mg of lithium orotate daily for a couple of years now and plan to do it lifelong (no COI here, but I like the Horbach brand—good quality, inexpensive. I take 130mg orally daily (which contains only 5mg of elemental lithium), a dose far below known toxicity levels (my patients take between 5-20 mg daily). A six-month supply costs about $15 online.

This is my personal choice based on the research I reviewed—not medical advice. Anyone considering lithium supplementation should consult with a qualified healthcare provider of course.

Boron And Its Threat To the Pharmaceutical Industry

From this review of the importance of boron: