Regulatory & Clinical Use Clarification

It had to happen eventually. After 25-some-odd chapters of mineral science (if you count the sub-chapters) that we have covered in this book, the topic of Disinformation had to rear its ugly head. Fortunately, I have become somewhat of an expert at combating disinformation; in fact, as my readers well know, it is a field that I got dragged into mid-career during Covid (heck, it launched this Substack!)

Since Medical Musings’ inception, I have been documenting and describing how corporate, regulatory, academic, and media interests attempt to suppress the power of discoveries like Omura’s and Shimanishi’s, or conversely, the toxicity of gene products from Fauci and Burla.

To wit, I have written two books exposing Disinformation campaigns, my first centered on ivermectin in Covid, titled The War on Ivermectin, and the more recent one is on the decades-long globally synchronous suppression of chlorine dioxide, titled (surprisingly), The War on Chlorine Dioxide (pre-order now for delivery by early January).

Fun fact: Volcanoes to Vitality didn’t begin as a scientific odyssey; it started out of a desire to dismantle a disinformation campaign. Once I saw for myself how intriguing the clinical signals were around this mineral extract—and how well-tolerated it appeared in carefully monitored settings — I wanted to go after the people spreading disinformation regarding supposed toxicity of Shimanishi’s minerals.

So, although that little burst of righteous fury against disinformation was an initial impetus for this book, I quickly found myself in the deepest of deep dives into the importance of minerals to all of humanity. One of the pivotal moments was when I read one of Dr. Hisatake Nojima’s five books about his experiences working with a Themarox-derived solution in his practice. Only one has been translated into English (audiobook here, and PDF download here)

This chapter tells Nojima’s story: his origin story with minerals, his first patients, the development of his protocol, the early cancer recoveries, the dermatologic successes, the metabolic transformations, the regulatory crackdown, and the coordinated disinformation campaign that followed.

It is also the story of pattern recognition—mine, and yours. Because as you read the cases, compare them to balneotherapy outcomes, hot spring recoveries, Quinton’s seawater medicine, and the more modern ionic-mineral case series, you will see what I saw: a coherent biological arc unfolding across continents and centuries.

If Shimanishi discovered the mineral code, Nojima discovered what happens when you reintroduce it into the human body. And the institutions that should have been curious responded instead with fear, hostility, and suppression.

So, let’s review the career, discoveries, and attacks on Dr. Hisatake Nojima, the pioneer of Themarox-derived mineral therapy for humans. In tomorrow’s chapter, we will review the later Disinformation attack in the U.S, focused on the product called Adya Clarity (a forerunner of Aurmina that is still available).

Both campaigns aimed to undermine trust in the mineral extract and in those working to bring it to market. Now, if you recall “The Kory Scale,” you will soon discover that Themarox products received very high scores in both countries.

Dr. Hisatake Nojima - The Physician Who Rediscovered What Medicine Forgot

Long before I ever encountered Themarox or the mineral-science tradition behind Shimanishi’s work, a Japanese physician—quiet, meticulous, and largely unknown in the West—had already walked this path. His name was Dr. Hisatake Nojima, and his journey remains, to me at least, one of the most striking modern “rediscoveries” of the mineral foundation of life and health.

His book repeatedly draws attention to the vanishing nutritional bedrock of health and a forgotten biological truth: that without minerals, life itself cannot self-regulate or reproduce.

What makes his story so remarkable is that he did not begin with mysticism, folklore, or even clinical curiosity. His turning point emerged inside a laboratory.

Nojima’s discovery came during his cancer-drug research, when he realized modern medical science had been studying only organic substances while completely ignoring inorganic ones. This spark of insight led him to search for mineral-based therapeutic agents.

“All researches had been targeting organic matters… while completely ignoring inorganic matter such as metals, salts, and water.”

His statement was not just a “musing” (as yours truly has a penchant for)—it was a scientific indictment (as yours truly also has a penchant for). Nojima felt that modern medicine had been studying the wrong tier of biochemistry. It was obsessing over organic molecules while overlooking the inorganic substrates that enable organic life to function at all.

That moment changed him. He began asking questions no one in his field was asking: Where are the minerals, the ions, the chemistry of charge? He knew that if life ran on minerals, then medicine could not possibly understand illness—let alone treat it—without them.

He also noted, over and over, that ICP-MS testing (the advanced technology for measuring trace elements that I have mentioned previously), had only recently enabled research into the ultra-trace and rare-earth elements, and he called for its deployment in measuring their levels in our food, soil, water.. and bodies. He is the first clinician I know of to call for greater use of ICP-MS in Medicine repeatedly.

Anyway, driven by this insight, Nojima began searching for a mineral preparation capable of restoring the inorganic foundation of physiology. During his search, he encountered a solution containing minerals extracted from rock, kept in a stable, fully ionized state—something he had never seen in clinical practice (at the risk of stating the obvious - it was Shimanishi’s “Themarox”). Most physicians would have overlooked it, assuming it was unimportant.

Instead, he diluted it heavily and renamed it “Super Mineral Water” (very Japanese, no?).

“During my research, I came upon a solution in which minerals extracted from ore were kept ionized. After naming the solution Super Mineral Water, I experimented… testing it on curing cancer.”

He then studied it, analyzed it, and began testing it on himself to confirm its safety. The sequence of his career with minerals echoed other medical advances throughout history:

Discover a potential new therapy Study its chemistry Test safety personally Begin using it in patients who have no remaining options

The First Patients: A Pattern Emerges

Once he was convinced the solution was safe, he tested its topical and mucosal safety before giving an ionized mineral solution orally to patients. He wrote:

“worked safely on mucosal surfaces, its effectiveness against atopic dermatitis was impressive… itching stopped…the skin returned to normal…”

Disclaimer:

The following patient descriptions—including dermatologic cases, metabolic responses, gastrointestinal findings, or cancer-related anecdotes—reflect individual outcomes occurring under direct physician supervision using physician-designed protocols that are separate from and unrelated to Aurmina’s EPA-approved use. These accounts are shared only to document patterns that clinicians (including historical figures such as Dr. Nojima) have observed when working with mineral-based solutions in medical settings. They do not imply that any consumer product—including Aurmina™, when used as directed for water purification—can diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. These observations are hypothesis-generating only, not controlled clinical evidence.

Here, I'm going to interject my personal clinical experience treating my wife with a liquid Themarox-derived mineral solution for an “acute” skin condition she developed recently.

Six weeks ago, as we were getting dressed at our hotel before attending my godson’s wedding, Lisa burned her thigh really badly while trying to steam her dress (it may help the reader to know that Lisa was wearing the dress at the time). I suddenly heard her screaming, and as I ran over to her, she was looking at her thigh, where her skin started to bubble within seconds (cooked). Clearly, it was heading towards a 2nd- to 3rd-degree burn, measuring about 3-4 inches long and 2-3 inches wide. Uh oh. Fortunately, 2 days prior, I had received a mini-lecture from one of the only experienced Themarox-derived solution practitioners in the U.S who had told me “it shows unusual effectiveness with various skin conditions - laceration, abrasion, sunburn, infection, etc.. So, Lisa and I drenched the corner of a towel with the solution and applied it (she was in ridiculous amounts of pain, and she is not a snowflake - very tough woman actually). Within an hour, Lisa reported that her pain had markedly decreased, and over the next days the burn appearance changed rapidly—an outcome that surprised both of us. First, the large blister with fluid had started to recede (first photo on left). The next morning (middle photo), the wound was dry and, although severely discolored, flat. It remained painless, and within 3 weeks, only a light colored blemish remained (I know that kind of burn - I would have been wincing in pain for at least 4-5 days and would have been left with a nasty scar to show for it).

Then, oddly, two days ago, I received another report of a “wedding-related trauma” (seems a pandemic may be breaking out). Below is Kara, our Leading Edge Clinic charge nurse, who sheepishly texted me to share that she had visited a tanning parlor the night before in preparation for her wedding in 10 days. Apparently, she had stayed in too long and ended up burning her face and neck, as shown in the left image below. She then applied mineral-soaked gauze to her face and neck three times over the next few hours, and voila, the following morning, noticeable changes were observed, on the right:

Want another skin case? This was unrelated to any wedding activity, though. The practitioner described what had been diagnosed as a severe facial lesion: