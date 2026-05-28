Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

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Michelle Crouch's avatar
Michelle Crouch
1d

I love your definition of the fear of the LORD. Beautiful. What you call alignment, the Scriptures call repentance. Returning to the truth as given, humbly asking for God's mercy. I agree with you that judgement is an expression of God's mercy, in that it prevents complete self-destruction. We crumble under the weight of our own waywardness and transgression of the truth. God is gracious to forgive, but the consequences of choosing evil are real. The Rock is Jesus. We build our lives on His perfect life and atoning death. And the future belongs to Him because He is risen and will come again to judge the living and the dead. Hallelujah! I praise God for you!

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Patricia Jensen's avatar
Patricia Jensen
1d

Dr. Kory, I first admired you for your courage and integrity in standing during the lies of the plandemic and vaccine. Now I admire you as a brilliant scholar and look forward to your investigation into the Scriptures. Thank you for all you are doing now.

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