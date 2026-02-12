Friends,

I am excited to announce my 2nd book publication on Substack: The Blueprint of Life. I know my posting has been infrequent for a while, but that is what happens when you are immersed in book writing. The next couple of months will more than make up for it.

For those who want to dive in and read the book at once, below you’ll find the complete list of chapter links, or just bookmark this single dedicated page of chapter posts.

For those who enjoy the slower, more anticipatory experience, I’ll also be sending the chapters serially, every day or every few days, much as Tolstoy and Dickens once released their novels (yes, I went there :). There is something delightful about living with an unfolding idea over time, letting each installment settle before the next arrives.

So you may read this book in two ways: all at once, like a feast, or in courses, as it was historically served. Either way, I think you’ll find the journey both surprising and, at times, deeply clarifying.

I’m genuin…