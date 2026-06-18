Study of the Hepatoprotective Action of Themarox, Moscow, Russia, 2000
Russian Scientific Center for Restorative Medicine and Balneology (Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation), Moscow, Russia, 2000
Zubkova, S.M., Varakina, N.I., Mikhailik, L.V., Chabanenko, S.S., Mitrokhina, N.N., and Shapurova, K.I.
Study of the Hepatoprotective Action of Themarox (Изучение гепатопротекторного действия Темарокса).
Russian Scientific Center for Restorative Medicine and Balneology (Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation), Moscow, Russia, 2000. Approved by V.A. Berezhnov, First Deputy Director
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