Zubkova, S.M., Varakina, N.I., Mikhailik, L.V., Chabanenko, S.S., Mitrokhina, N.N., and Shapurova, K.I.

Study of the Hepatoprotective Action of Themarox (Изучение гепатопротекторного действия Темарокса).

Russian Scientific Center for Restorative Medicine and Balneology (Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation), Moscow, Russia, 2000. Approved by V.A. Berezhnov, First Deputy Director

Hepatoprotective Effect Of Themarox In Ehanol Toxicity Enlgish Translation 206KB ∙ PDF file Download Download