Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Big E's avatar
Big E
2dEdited

Blood is boiling during this walk with you down Nightmare Lane. Thank you for reminding us about the lack of humanity and compassion by power mad, intimidated pharmacists (and “doctors”) who “aren’t supposed to save lives” and fear losing their jobs if they try. Even lawyers—except for the brave few—rarely stepped in to help. And brainwashed judges often denied justice as well.

People died. Families suffered. For NO good reason except lock-step sadists were in charge.

“I’m just following orders.” Where have we heard that before?

NEVER FORGET!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
2d

The duty of memory is "the moral obligation to never forget a tragic historical event and its victims." (Vicki Olsen)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
152 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Pierre Kory
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture