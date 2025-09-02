The following case report is co-authored by me and my patient, who has requested anonymity (I will refer to her as Laura).

In a recent follow-up visit with Laura, whom I treat for the prevention of recurrence of breast cancer (which she has had 4 separate times,) one of the many topics we covered was an update on her cat Pearl. Meet Pearl:

What happened was that in a prior visit a few months ago, she presented with anxiety and distress over Pearl, an Abyssinian that she had recently acquired from a breeder, but who was not thriving. Actually, that was an understatement because Laura reported that Pearl had constant diarrhea, frequent vomiting, troubled breathing, and made wheezing and whistling sounds. She couldn’t even jump on a chair from the floor.

At the risk of foreshadowing, after we had settled on the adjustments to Laura’s treatment plan, I started to think about Pearl and how I could help her. I included a list of educational resources that I thought might be both relevant and impactful in treating Pearl’s mystery illness, as well as a vet who I thought could provide such expert guidance and care

Disclaimer: I am not a vet and it is illegal to practice veterinary medicine, so know that, beyond the suggestions above, I did not participate in Pearl’s care at all. Problem (or not): Laura never sought out the vet and instead self-treated Pearl with, what you will learn, was a transformative result.

Fun fact: I was out to dinner with my daughters and ex-wife a few weeks ago, and I told them the story below about Pearl, explaining how, based solely on my providing them with educational resources, Laura and her husband were able to recover her cat.

When I told my ex-wife that I had included the suggestions as an “addendum” to Laura’s visit note in my clinic’s Electronic Medical Record, she burst out laughing uncontrollably. “What? You wrote suggestions for her cat in the medical record? How can you do that?” Note that my ex-wife is also a pulmonary and critical care specialist and works at a major academic medical center, where apparently doctors don’t offer educational resources to potentially help preserve the health of dying cats when it is the proximate cause of their patients’ severe anxiety.

I said, “Ah hah! That is the beauty of fee-based private practice: I can write in my notes whatever I want.” Right after saying that, I was instantly imbued with renewed appreciation for the delicious autonomy I now enjoy after being excommunicated from “the system.”

Anyway, I asked Laura to write up a case report so I could share her newfound amateur veterinarian skills with my readers (I want to emphasize again, I had only given her suggestions of things to read and a referral to a vet, so I do not consider that I was Pearl’s doctor at all).

It is colorfully and brilliantly written and detailed. I have included the original document below, along with the version I wrote up, which follows a case report format for a veterinary journal. Fascinating. Here is the original version (which I strongly suggest you read, it is brilliant and titled "Miracle Empath Kitten Meets Miracle Mineral Solution.”

Title

Clinical Report: A Case of Persistent Feline Calicivirus and Mycoplasma felis Infection in an Abyssinian Kitten and the Use of Chlorine Dioxide (MMS) Therapy

Abstract

We report the clinical course and management of a blue-ticked Abyssinian kitten ("Pearl") presenting with chronic gastrointestinal, respiratory, and ocular disease following adoption from a multiple-cat household. Diagnostic workup established infections with Feline Calicivirus and Mycoplasma felis. Despite conventional therapy, the patient’s symptoms persisted. Off-label use of chlorine dioxide (MMS) was initiated by the parents, along with nutritional support and adjunct therapies. Clinical improvements were observed, including resolution of gastrointestinal symptoms and improved activity. This case highlights the complex interplay between vaccination, pathogen persistence, and adjunctive therapies in feline medicine.

Case Presentation

Pearl, a 4-month-old Abyssinian kitten, was adopted on February 15, 2025, following adoption of her healthy littermate, Clio. Pearl was reportedly unvaccinated; however, records indicated receipt of the FVRCP vaccine on January 3, 2025. She presented with chronic diarrhea, vomiting, respiratory distress, and left ocular membrane prolapse. Physical exam revealed emaciation, rough coat, and mild paresis.

Initial veterinary workup included clinical assessment and empirical treatment with human-grade eye gel and Terramycin ophthalmic ointment. The patient was clinically diagnosed with Feline herpesvirus; however, confirmatory diagnostics were initially withheld.

Pearl was maintained on her routine diet, but symptoms persisted. PCR panel (performed February 20, 2025, at a referral hospital) was negative for herpesvirus, positive for Feline Calicivirus and Mycoplasma felis. Veterinary consultation discussed the prognosis, potential for chronic viral shedding, and recommended further vaccination and isolation; however, separation in the household was not feasible.

Therapeutic Intervention

Based on instructions from online resources, a protocol of oral and topical chlorine dioxide (MMS) was instituted. Dosage was titrated from 1 drop in 4 oz of water (1:30 dilution), administered on food kibbles, with gradual escalation to 5–6 drops, accompanied by topical misting. Adjunctive therapies included oral L-lysine, mineral/vitamin supplementation, and feline probiotics.

Clinical Outcome

Within days of initiating MMS and supportive nutrition, Pearl demonstrated improved appetite, resolution of diarrhea and vomiting, normalization of respiratory effort, and increased mobility. No serious adverse effects were reported, save for transient gastrointestinal upset during dosage increases (interpreted as Herxheimer reaction). By ten months, Pearl exhibited vigorous activity and weight gain (7 lbs 10 oz), with persistent ocular sight impairment but otherwise full return to health. Co-housed littermate Clio remained asymptomatic following similar supportive care.

Discussion

This case illustrates the challenges of diagnosing and managing persistent viral infections in feline medicine, noting the potential effects of early vaccination on immune resilience and disease course. Chlorine dioxide (MMS), although not conventionally recommended, was associated with apparent clinical recovery in this case. The role of off-label therapies, immune-nutritional support, and household dynamics in chronic feline viral syndromes warrants further investigation.

Conclusion

Adjunctive use of MMS alongside nutritional and supportive therapies was temporally associated with reversal of chronic gastrointestinal and respiratory symptoms in a persistently infected kitten. Larger studies are required to evaluate efficacy and safety.

Love it. Go Pearl! See pictures of beautiful, thriving Pearl Below.

Laura told me that the below is Pearl working the lunch shift at the local deli :)

Here is Pearl and Clio!!!