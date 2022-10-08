Rebuttal By Dr. Cadegiani To UNESCO's Accusation of Research Ethics Violations
An international organization posted a notice calling attention to Dr. Cadegiani's "possible ethical violations" after hit pieces were posted on random internet blogs. Here is his successful defense.
Google translated from Portugese:
CLARIFICATION OF THE UNESCO NOTE ON POSSIBLE ETHICS INFRINGEMENT
Endocrinologist Flávio Cadegiani comes to clarify the articles “For Unesco, the study of proxalutamide was one of the most serious violations of ethical rights in LA”, authored by Johanns Eller, published on October 8, 2021, on Malu Gaspar’s blog, on O Globo…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.