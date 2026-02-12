Page 1: A Note on Verification in the Age of Artificial Intelligence

None of the posts for The Blueprint of Life contain formal citations. That omission is intentional.

We now live in an era where any motivated reader can independently verify, challenge, or expand upon the claims made in these pages using modern artificial intelligence research tools. With a few well-phrased queries, readers can rapidly locate scriptural passages, philosophical sources, historical writings, and relevant scientific literature, along with competing interpretations and critiques.

I consider this a strength, not a weakness. The arguments presented here are meant to be examined rather than insulated behind dense citation lists that often obscure the conceptual thread of a work. Where quotations from scripture, alchemy, or historical texts appear, readers are encouraged to consult the originals directly. Where broader scientific or philosophical claims are made, they can be readily investigated using the same …