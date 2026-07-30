Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

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Trying hard's avatar
Trying hard
5d

Thank you for summarizing and bringing up again Marik's lifesaving sepsis treatment which is still being completely ignored by hospitals and doctors tragically. I actually have his eye hat protocol written in my instructions to my family in case I can't make my own medical decisions and get sepsis for whatever reason. I feel certain the hospital will refuse to use Marik's protocol even if I'm dying and even if one of my loved ones will try to insist. I have shared it with others whose loved ones landed in the hospital at risk for sepsis. One with a serious rattlesnake bite . They usually look at me like I have two heads. But thank you because this is so important and could be life saving for so many. The key of course is the timing and actually doing it correctly. A recent experience I had with the loved one with a bowel obstruction is that we sat in the ER waiting room for 10 hours before ever being seen. I'm afraid that is typical. But thank you for summarizing it so well and bringing it out into the open once again. Both of you are heroes. Thank you

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sojourner's avatar
sojourner
5d

A book that has made a great difference in my life and my health is Anatomy of an Illness by Norman Cousins. (I read this book around 1987 after my physician father had past in the hospital with sepsis. Of course I did not make any connection then but am very grateful to read this post!) Norman Cousins was friends with Linus Pauling and was able to recover from a very serious / critical illness with his own personal protocol featuring large doses of Vitamin C. This is after he gave up on Dr.'s orders. It's a great book which reached bestseller status. Highly recommended :).......

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