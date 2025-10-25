Throughout my career treating complex critical (and now chronic) diseases, driven by my curiosity, research, and willingness to “try” novel approaches to healing, I repeatedly identified powerful, innovative therapeutics and/or diagnostics. The list below is a timeline of my career interests and therapeutic discoveries, along with the mentors who inspired my research and use of the therapy:

2008–10: Targeted temperature management (TTM) in post cardiac arrest states — me and Dr. Paul Mayo 2008–2018: Physician performed bedside ultrasonography in the crashing, critically ill patient — Dr. Paul Mayo 2018–2021: Intravenous Vitamin C in critical illnesses — Dr. Paul Marik 2020: Corticosteroids in hospitalized COVID patients — Dr. Umberto Meduri 2020–2024: Ivermectin, HCQ and dozens of other early treatments for COVID — Dr. Paul Marik 2023–Present: Ivermectin, LDN, MCAS therapies, Blood-thinners, HBOT and many others in treatment of Long COVID and COVID vaccine injury syndromes — Scott Marsland 2023–Present: Combinations of repurposed drugs to treat cancer (and gaining understanding of cancer as a metabolic, not genetic disease) — Dr. Paul Marik 2024–Present: DMSO for a diverse array of illnesses — A Midwestern Doctor 2024–Present: Chlorine Dioxide for a diverse array of illnesses — Dr. Jose Nasser, MD, PhD, Brazil, and others - Mark Grenon, Kerri Rivera, and the Curious Outlier 2025–Present: Daily, low-dose ketamine for diverse neurological disorders— Dr. Mitchell Leister, and his mentor Dr. Rachel Wilkeson 2025–Ionic Sulfated Minerals - to purify water sources, and support and enhance plant, animal and human health — Kacper Postawski and Matt Bakos

Choosing the Right Mentors

Now, I want to emphasize that I personally did not “discover” any of the above. Each came from my ability to see the genius of mentors who had first identified and then mastered their use.

I once read a powerful quote that I think aptly describes the skill for which I seem to have a unique facility, but I couldn’t find it despite numerous attempts. However, AI generated an approximation from my memory of it (if anyone can find the original, I would appreciate it), it went something like this: