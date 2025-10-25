Preface: Guided by Brilliance - The Mentors Who Lit My Path
Reflections on a career defined not by invention, but by the rare gift of recognizing it in others.
Throughout my career treating complex critical (and now chronic) diseases, driven by my curiosity, research, and willingness to “try” novel approaches to healing, I repeatedly identified powerful, innovative therapeutics and/or diagnostics. The list below is a timeline of my career interests and therapeutic discoveries, along with the mentors who inspired my research and use of the therapy:
2008–10: Targeted temperature management (TTM) in post cardiac arrest states — me and Dr. Paul Mayo
2008–2018: Physician performed bedside ultrasonography in the crashing, critically ill patient — Dr. Paul Mayo
2018–2021: Intravenous Vitamin C in critical illnesses — Dr. Paul Marik
2020: Corticosteroids in hospitalized COVID patients — Dr. Umberto Meduri
2020–2024: Ivermectin, HCQ and dozens of other early treatments for COVID — Dr. Paul Marik
2023–Present: Ivermectin, LDN, MCAS therapies, Blood-thinners, HBOT and many others in treatment of Long COVID and COVID vaccine injury syndromes — Scott Marsland
2023–Present: Combinations of repurposed drugs to treat cancer (and gaining understanding of cancer as a metabolic, not genetic disease) — Dr. Paul Marik
2024–Present: DMSO for a diverse array of illnesses — A Midwestern Doctor
2024–Present: Chlorine Dioxide for a diverse array of illnesses — Dr. Jose Nasser, MD, PhD, Brazil, and others - Mark Grenon, Kerri Rivera, and the Curious Outlier
2025–Present: Daily, low-dose ketamine for diverse neurological disorders— Dr. Mitchell Leister, and his mentor Dr. Rachel Wilkeson
2025–Ionic Sulfated Minerals - to purify water sources, and support and enhance plant, animal and human health — Kacper Postawski and Matt Bakos
Choosing the Right Mentors
Now, I want to emphasize that I personally did not “discover” any of the above. Each came from my ability to see the genius of mentors who had first identified and then mastered their use.
I once read a powerful quote that I think aptly describes the skill for which I seem to have a unique facility, but I couldn’t find it despite numerous attempts. However, AI generated an approximation from my memory of it (if anyone can find the original, I would appreciate it), it went something like this:
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.