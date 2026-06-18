Possibilities for the Therapeutic Use of Themarox From an Experimental Psoriasis Model.
Russian Scientific Center for Restorative Medicine and Balneology, Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, Moscow, 2000.
Zubkova, S.M., Varakina, N.I., Mikhailik, L.V., Chabanenko, S.S., Mitrokhina, N.N., and Shapurova, K.I. Possibilities for the Therapeutic Use of Themarox in an Experimental Psoriasis Model. Russian Scientific Center for Restorative Medicine and Balneology, Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, Moscow, 2000.
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