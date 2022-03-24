Pfizer's State of the Union Address
I published an Op-Ed in the Washington Examiner today, drawing attention to the fact that the State of The Union Address effectively doubled as a Pfizer commercial. Here I include the "Director's Cut"
With a little help from my friends, I published an Op-Ed in the Washington examiner today, calling attention to the consistent absurdity of our Pharma controlled government’s health care policies. I swear, writing these pieces is like shooting fish in a barrel, except when my colleagues “edit down” my often “too strong” language. Here I publish the “Di…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.