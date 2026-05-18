Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

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Casey H's avatar
Casey H
2d

Wholly fascinating, so comprehensive, thank you.

Caring counts...

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Uday Pasricha's avatar
Uday Pasricha
2d

Wonderful to read that some scientific logic is being applied with experiments that explain the power of energy of mind. In India as kids we were never allowed to drink water while rushing or standing. We had to sit hold the metal tumbler with both hands and say some words of gratitude. We never questioned the logic of demanded an explanation. It seemed to help on some unexplain able way.

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1 reply by Pierre Kory, MD, MPA
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