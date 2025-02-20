The latest “rumors” of Trump and RFK Jr considering “banning” the Covid mRNA platform inspired me today:

If a moratorium happens, it will not only validate everything I and many other “dissident” physicians have tried to do for over 4 years but it also inspires us to further document the immense, enduring, and increasingly recognized harms of that campaign into the historical record.

In this post, I will highlight what I feel is one of (not the only) critical variables that allowed the mRNA vaccine catastrophe to occur and that is the cowardice, silence, and complicity from “nearly” everyone in health care. Sorry, not sorry.

Back in 2023, I received a call from a friend and colleague named Louis Conte regarding a “contact” of his with knowledge of the inner workings of Emergency Medical Services in Westchester County, New York.

Louis’s contact had been monitoring EMS dispatches in Westchester County and saw, subsequent to the jab rollout in early 2021, what he felt was a frightening number of calls from vaccine clinics or homes where general or specific “vaccine reactions” were cited as the cause of the need for an ambulance.

Last year, the contact decided to submit a FOIL (Freedom of Information Law) request—similar to a FOIA—to the Westchester County EMS (and the adjoining Dutchess County EMS) asking for a record of all calls whose transcripts mentioned either the word “vaccine” or “Covid-19 vaccine” in 2021.

Louis asked me to look at the documents. As difficult as it was to further distress me with data on the toxicity and lethality of the mRNA platform, the dataset still managed to do this.

One reason why I was surprised this data still shocked me is that I already knew of numerous data sources signaling increases in ambulance calls timed with the roll-out of the vaccination campaign:

For instance, we already knew from ICAN and Aaron Siri’s FOIA request of the CDC’s V-Safe data that 7.9% of all 10.1 million vaccine recipients reported requiring medical care to treat a vaccine adverse effect. Of those requiring medical care, almost 11% (87,700 people) visited the emergency room or hospital. How many travelled by car for this high level of urgent /emergent care is unknown, but historically, about 15% of ER patients arrive by ambulance, so this would come out to about 13,000 patients among a population of 10 million vaccinated.

Further, an article published in the journal Nature reported:

There was an increase of more than 25% in the number of ambulance calls in response to cardiac arrests (CA) and acute coronary syndromes (ACS or “heart attacks”) for young people in the 16–39 age group during the COVID-19 vaccination rollout in Israel (January–May, 2021) compared with the same period of time in prior years (2019 and 2020). They also found a robust and statistically significant association between the weekly CA and ACS call counts and the rates of 1st and 2nd vaccine doses administered to this age group. Note they found no observed statistically significant association between COVID-19 infection rates and the CA and ACS call counts .

Their findings above also mirrored reports of increased emergency department visits with cardiovascular complaints during the vaccination rollout in Germany as well as increased EMS calls for cardiac incidents in Scotland.

In line with the above, disturbing testimonies from paramedics began to appear on social media:

The import of the above data/anecdotes was further supported by new, massive demands for ambulances across the world, evidenced by this compilation of TV news and print reports of shortages, compiled in another favorite substack of mine by Marc Crispin Miller. Note that although some reports blame the issue on shortages of staff and ambulance parts, the vast majority also mention… increases in the number of calls for ambulances.

And then there’s even more anecdotal data by someone who has earned my deep trust in regards to accuracy of events on the “inside of the system” (recall she is a nurse colleague of mine that works at a major academic medical center who I referred to as “My Spy On The Inside” [MSOTI] in my prior multi-part series of posts called “Nursing Reports From the Front Lines of The Vaccine Catastrophe”).

During one of her shifts referring to the ambulance/emergency services issue:

Another, and likely the main inspiration for this post, was when I was recently sent this un-dated, anonymous testimonial from a paramedic which gave one of the most honest, realistic illustrations of why so few spoke up:

As a paramedic, let me tell you what's REALLY happening right now in EMS regarding the vax... Just got off the phone with my friend Steve Kirsch. He asked “how many EMS workers would speak openly about what we're seeing with vaccine injuries.” Had to tell him maybe 1 in 100, and most would still want anonymity. Here's why... We're the first ones on scene. We see the "unexpected" cardiac arrests in young people. The strokes in healthy adults. The blood clots that make no sense. The sudden collapses. Seizure after seizure post mRNA. Organ failure and even rotting genitalia post mRNA. But speak up? That's career suicide. Lost my last job for speaking truth. Many of my colleagues watched it happen. Now they whisper in private about what they're seeing, but won't go public. Mortgages to pay. Kids to feed. Can't blame them. I guess. The evil irony? Nearly every medic I know privately admits something is seriously wrong. We see the patterns. The "coincidences" that keep happening post jab. The calls that never made sense before 2021. Most disturbing part? The silence in our ambulances after certain calls. That knowing look between partners. The "yeah, another one" conversations that never make it into most reports because they know what happens to those like me who document the connection. We're trained to spot patterns, to trust our instincts, to look for root causes. But now we're expected to ignore obvious correlations. To keep quiet. To play dumb. To my fellow EMS workers: I know you're seeing it too. The truth will come out eventually. History will remember who stood up and who stayed silent. Your conscience knows what's right. @stkirsch - this is why getting whistleblowers is so hard. It's not that they don't know. We know all too well. But the system has made sure speaking truth comes at a devastating personal cost. God bless

So, with the above publications and paramedic observations in mind, let’s review the Westchester EMS “data dump.” Maybe what it reveals is not as statistically damning as what the New Zealand Whistleblower exposed but you will see that it is equally, if not even more, alarming.

The most shocking in the below was the documented evidence of 5 different occasions where calls were made by vaccine clinics to Westchester County EMS dispatch to have ambulances “on standby”: