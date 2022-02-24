My RealClear Markets Op-Ed On How Remdesivir Is Based on Junk Science
Billions have been spent on an ineffective, unsafe anti-viral given when viral replication has ceased occurring in the majority of patients. The U.S health system has no limits on corrupt absurdity.
For anyone who has followed my substack, you will quickly be able to tell that the below Op-Ed is not my usual “writing voice” as I both had some help and had to adopt a more “professional” rather than “personal” tone. It still works (although a few F bombs may have driven the point home even more strongly).
Published today by RealClear Markets at this …
