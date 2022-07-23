My Op-Ed on the Insane Paxlovid Distribution Program
The U.S Gov't (Pfizer) is now allowing pharmacists to dispense Paxlovid without consulting a physician. Biden's policy of a toxic jab in every arm and a pricey pill in every mouth needs an overhaul.
I published another Op-Ed today (with help from a friend), again attacking the relentless ridiculousness of our Federal pandemic policies. This one focused on the recent Paxlovid farce which allows pharmacists to provide one of the most complicated drugs in history to patients without consulting a physician (Paxlovid = peace & love? Pffft.. whatever). T…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.