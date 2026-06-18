Possibilities for the Internal Use of Themarox. Undated Russian preclinical report. Study of Themarox administered to rats at concentrations of 0.1 mg/L and 1 mg/L, including evaluation of metabolism, immune function, microcirculation, and elimination of radioactive iodine-131 from the thyroid gland. Author and institutional attribution not present in available copy.

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