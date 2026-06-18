Possibilities for the Internal use of Themarox - A Murine Model
Zubkova, S.M., Varakina, N.I., Mikhailik, L.V., Chabanenko, S.S., Mitrokhina, N.N., and Shapurova. Russian Scientific Center for Restorative Medicine and Balneology, Moscow. Date unspecified
Possibilities for the Internal Use of Themarox. Undated Russian preclinical report. Study of Themarox administered to rats at concentrations of 0.1 mg/L and 1 mg/L, including evaluation of metabolism, immune function, microcirculation, and elimination of radioactive iodine-131 from the thyroid gland. Author and institutional attribution not present in available copy.
Original Russian Document
Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.