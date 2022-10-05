More Fraud Uncovered In The Lopez-Medina Ivermectin Trial Published In JAMA
Well after 100 doctors wrote an open letter to JAMA asking for a retraction based on the study's innumerable flaws, Alexandros Marinos uncovered more brazenly corrupt actions by study investigators.
Disclaimer: the below post is 100% plagiarized from a Twitter thread by the brilliant ivermectin study fraud detective Alexandros Marinos. His Substack called “Do Your Own Research” is amazing and I invite all to subscribe. This one is a doozy, and like a lot of his other discoveries of the manipulations of ivermectin trials by Pharma-conflicted investi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.