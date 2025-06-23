Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Trying hard's avatar
Trying hard
8h

This is hard to even finish the article because it's so disturbing. I have read much about the connection between vaccines and sids and damage to precious previously normal babies. I can't even imagine what these parents in every case have gone through. I have 8 small grandchildren and I cannot convince any of the parents to at least try to learn about the unspoken effects/risks of vaccines. But parents rely on their pediatricians, and are in a horrible position of vulnerableness. May this article go far and wide. I appreciate how you put so many case histories in it. It is too horrifying for words but it is also pretty much the similar story as how COVID was and is handled by the mainstream, damages be damned ( or ignored). But the babies are so precious and so innocent and so helpless to the effects injected into their tiny little bodies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
EDWARD F FOGARTY, MD's avatar
EDWARD F FOGARTY, MD
8h

Preventive Medicine should never lead to death.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and others
96 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Pierre Kory
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture