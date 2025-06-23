Tyson and Dallas Shaw were found dead in their crib at 18 months of age

As my regular readers are aware, last month, Children's Health Defense asked me to review the hospital records of two young Mennonite girls in Texas who died from what the hospital and our Pharma-controlled media claimed was the measles.

In that post, I provided the evidence from the medical records that, contrary to the fear-mongering Pharma-media hype, their deaths were not from measles but stemmed from a staggering, near criminal cascade of medical incompetence, repeatedly botching the treatment of routine bacterial pneumonias—one of the most basic conditions hospitals face daily.

Instead, those so-called “measles deaths” fueled a colossal media disinformation blitz, falsely branding measles as a deadly scourge to terrorize parents into vaccinating their children. As a physician who has devoted five years of my life and career (at significant personal and professional costs) to combating scientific Disinformation campaigns (ivermectin, Covid vaccines, chlorine dioxide, IV vitamin C, among others), attacking the immense, decades-long Disinformation campaign supporting childhood vaccines is my latest endeavor.

The immense anger that this one triggers in me sets itself apart from the others, mainly because the children are defenseless, have no voice or agency, and innumerable of their lives are either ended like the Shaw twins or destroyed with life-long chronic illnesses, the saddest of which is severe autism (known by the CDC), relegating them to lives of dependence upon their parents for care without the ability to have hobbies, careers, marriages, friends etc.

So, moving from the lie that measles is dangerous or deadly (it is not), let’s now examine the lie that childhood vaccines do not cause SIDS. What you will learn about the lethality of vaccines to infants (those under one year old) will shock you, as it shocked me.

The tragic cases of the Idaho twins rip apart the insidious myth that vaccines are “safe and effective.” Nothing could be further from the truth. It’s utterly maddening that countless parents remain oblivious to the damning evidence, blindly marching their precious infants to pediatricians for so-called “well-baby visits”—a ritual that, for some, is tantamount to delivering them to an executioner. Too extreme? Read the rest of this post, and then you can make an informed judgment as to the soundness of that statement.

Here, I first present my review of the medical records of the Shaw twins in Idaho. I will then follow with a literature review proving that the epidemic of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), which began in the 1960s, is almost entirely caused by vaccination. I think you will be as troubled, horrified, and angered by what you learn as I was when I started to delve into the data.

REVIEW OF THE MEDICAL RECORDS OF DALLAS AND TYSON SHAW

Below, as I review the records, I have interspersed excerpts of the history of illness provided by the parents during their interview with Polly Tommey of CHD:

MEDICAL HISTORY

Let’s start with the end of the record and then go back to the beginning. Dallas and Tyson Shaw died on the night of the 7th day following their 18th-month well-baby visit, where they received five vaccinations during that visit - DTaP, Influenza, and Hep A.

Back to the beginning: Dallas and Tyson were fraternal twins who were born prematurely at 29 weeks (“moderately pre-term”) after Mom went into labor about a week before. Tyson was in breech position, thus emergency c/section was performed.

The kids went straight to the NICU as per protocol for such pre-term babies. Dallas had a Grade I intraventricular hemorrhage without sequelae, and both had respiratory insufficiency (apneas and desaturations) needing CPAP support and caffeine administration ( a respiratory stimulant) for several weeks (Dallas needed support longer, but both were transitioned to room air eventually).

Also, they had some typical problems of prematurity - anemia, retinopathy (grade 0), hypoglycemia, hyperbilirubinemia, borderline hypertension, all managed well without incident, and were eventually taken off IV fluids and tube feeding. Dallas had a small umbilical hernia without complications, and a heart murmur was also noted. Both got Hepatitis B vaccination at one month old, far sooner than normal gestational age, just before leaving the NICU (you know, in case they decided to hit the streets to shoot drugs and have sex with prostitutes). Too soon? Sorry, not sorry.

So, they left the NICU after just over a month there, then they spent 6 weeks at Nampa Inpatient Neonatology for feeding support. Their discharge date would have corresponded to being one day older than the original gestational due date.

Notably, after getting home with their parents, there were no real problems except concerns about delay with both. Still, only Tyson had documented delay issues, mostly with motor skills and some speech concerns, but overall mild. I want to give credit here to the overall excellent neonatal medical care and a remarkable medical accomplishment, which resulted in returning moderately premature babies to their homes in truly exceptional condition.

Per Mom: "They ate fine. They learned to roll around and crawl just fine. Of course, later than normal four or five-month-olds, but they were OK.”

Fast forward to their 18-month wellness visit - they were generally healthy, typically developed children for their corrected age, with no issues with hearing or vision. They had also received all the ACIP-recommended vaccines up to that point, although at the time of the visit, they were “behind on DTaP for 3 months," until they both received them on the fateful day of 4/23/25.

Per Mom re: getting the vaccines that day:

"Yes, my mother-in-law was with me, and we both had a concern, specifically about the flu shot, because their father's side of the family, they all have bad reactions or are allergic to the flu shot, and they always get a nasal infection. And she said that they would be okay. She also mentioned that, prior to receiving the vaccines that day, "they were just normal, perfect, happy little babies."

After the visit and the vaccines:

"They were okay. I think they took a nap when we got home because they seemed tired. But for the rest of the evening, it was business as usual. We ate dinner, they played with us and their dad, and it was okay that day.”

Mom then described them the next day when they woke up:

"That's the day that they woke up, and when they walked out of their room because they were walking, Tyson walked just about to the beginning of my... Right into the entrance of my living room, and just lay down and wouldn't get up. Dallas, the best she could, ran to me because I was sitting on the living room floor getting ready to change their diapers. And Dallas ran to me and she lay on me and she felt heavy and she didn't want to leave me, but she seemed tired. I changed her diaper, and I noticed that the typical toddler pot belly was gone. She was skinny. She looked tired. She was almost falling asleep while I was changing her. And when I had moved her out of the way so I could then change her brother, she just lay on the carpet in the living room and wouldn't move or get up. And her eyes kept rolling back like she was trying to go back to sleep.” “.. there was a green diarrhea in her diaper, as well as Tyson's. Tyson, I had to go and pick him up from where he had lain down at the entrance of my living room and change him. And he was also skinny. He looked a little worse. His eyes were sunken back, with dark circles. They both had a blue tinge to their mouths. And when I would try to pull their lip down to look at it, it was as if their lip was trying to glue itself closed, if that makes sense. So after I changed their diapers, I watched them for maybe a minute to see if they perked up, maybe. And then I immediately called my mother-in-law because she lives just down the street. And I told her, We need to send these kids to the ER. This is not okay. And she got off the phone with me. I tried to get in touch with him at work to let him know what we were doing. And then I video-called my mom because I felt like I was going crazy a little bit, because they didn't look right. I thought, 'This isn't okay, right?’ I video-called my mom, and she was like, "Yeah, you're taking those kids to the ER. They look like they are dying."

The children were immediately taken to the ER on that day, 4/24/25, with documented complaints of “warmth” and "decreased activity." The ER doc documented that it was “likely a reaction to immunization,” but the chart also included a viral URI in the differential diagnosis. Sent home AFTER GETTING TYLENOL ( a risk factor for death, which I will not explore in this post for the sake of brevity).

Mom:

He said that he'd give them both Tylenol and that he'd give them both Popsicles, and have them sit and eat the Popsicles to see if they'd throw up. And then if they hadn't, we would go home. They did not throw up, and we were sent home. "They were mostly the same, except they just wanted to sleep. They slept with me on the couch. They lay on me and slept on the couch. They didn't eat. They wouldn't drink out of their sippy cups. And they still had diarrhea. Tyson threw up a couple more times after the ER visit that day. Per Father: "I was in disbelief that just so quickly, within a matter of 24 hours, the kids went from perfectly happy, go-lucky active babies to looking like they were dying.”

Then, 7 days after the vaccines, on April 30th, they were still having diarrhea. Mom tried to get them in to see the pediatrician, but there were no walk-in appointments available.

Per Mom: "So I had on, I believe it was Wednesday morning. I tried to call the pediatrics to see if I could get them in. They said they had no time for walk-ins, and so I asked to speak to their pediatrician's nurse. And she said that... Mainly because, by that point, the only symptom that was left was severe diarrhea. And she said that with the diarrhea, they need to make a few changes to their diet. And as long as they didn't seem lethargic anymore or dehydrated, none of those symptoms meant they'd be OK. She said no greasy foods, basically just to put them on the BRAT diet.

Mom describes the rest of that day:

"They were great. That was the only day since their shots that they were active. They were eating fine. They were drinking out of their sippy cups, fine. They were talking normally, finally. And they didn't want to sleep all day. They went to sleep without incident, and then the Mom describes finding them on Thursday morning, May 1, eight days after the wellness visit and vaccines: "So I had woken up, and they weren't the ones that woke me up. They weren't crying, ready to leave their room, or talking, ready to leave their room. And I had peeped in their room, and I wish I had checked on them more, but I peeped in their room, and I assumed they were maybe sleeping in because they looked asleep the way they were lying in their room, because they were belly sleepers. Of course, they were old enough at the time to roll over. I went and cleaned up the living room and was getting ready to have them awake. I was waiting for them to wake up. When I went in there to wake them up is when I found them the way they were. She then describes the way she found them - cold and "they It looked as if they had gone in their sleep. They were in their sleeping positions. I think it's called rigor mortis. Their faces were sleeping faces.” I flipped over Tyson because I tried to shake him awake, and he didn't. I flipped him over and I saw him and immediately ran to the living room to grab my phone and call 911. And I went back into the room and sat on their bed, and then that's when I flipped Dallas over and saw her the same way.

The rest of the interview focused on the truly disturbing and traumatic treatment they received from the police, something that ALL parents of SIDS are forced to endure. Endless questioning by detectives trying to find evidence that the mother or father may have had the capacity or desire to murder their infants. Imagine drowning in grief over the sudden deaths of your beloved babies while having to endure aggressive and accusatory questioning by detectives? Welcome to the even darker side of the childhood vaccine program, folks.

Now, before I give my impression as to the pathophysiology underlying their deaths (spoiler alert: it was caused by their recent vaccinations), I thought it would be instructive to review the history of simultaneous “twin deaths” in relation to vaccination.

Deaths Of Twins Post Vaccination

From this review of infant deaths post-vaccination:

As early as 1933, Madsen [32] documented the sudden deaths of two infants soon after receiving their whole-cell pertussis vaccinations. The first child developed cyanosis and convulsions 30 minutes after vaccination and died a few minutes later. The second child developed cyanosis two hours after vaccination and died. In 1946, Werne and Garrow [33] documented the sudden deaths of identical twin boys 24 h after diphtheria and pertussis vaccination. The babies had symptoms of shock throughout the night before their fatal reactions. Although the simultaneous sudden deaths of twin infants—simultaneous SIDS—is rare, Werne and Garrow were not the only scientists to document this phenomenon and cite vaccines as a possible precipitating influence. Other cases have been reported in the medical literature, which may suggest an environmental cause rather than a natural one. For example, Roberts [34] reported on twin boys who "simultaneously succumbed to sudden unexpected deaths" 3 h after DPT vaccination. The author concluded that "coincidences do occur and should be seen in perspective." Ed: Clearly, that is a statement he had to include to get his report published, or he was brainwashed (dead three hours after the vaccine and it is a “coincidence?”) Balci et al. [35] reported on identical twin girls, 15 weeks old, who both died suddenly 2 days after receiving oral polio, hepatitis B, and DPT vaccines. They were found by their mother, "both in supine position" (as recommended by the AAP). The twins were healthy before the incident. Their deaths were recorded as SIDS. According to Bass [36], "the likelihood of twin infants dying suddenly and simultaneously of SIDS, a natural disorder, defies credibility." Ed: There ya go! Finally, someone makes %$@! sense. Mitchell et al. [37] published a case report describing 12-week-old identical twins who died "lying on their backs." Although their deaths were labeled SIDS, 5 days before death they each received multiple vaccines concurrently, including DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus and acellular pertussis), oral polio, hepatitis B, and Haemophilus influenzae type B (Hib). Huang et al. [38] published a case report describing the sudden deaths of 10-week-old twin male infants. Their mother found them lying on their backs, lifeless. Ten days earlier, they had received their first doses of DPT and oral polio vaccines.

MY IMPRESSION AS TO THE CAUSE OF DEATH OF THE SHAW TWINS

IMPRESSION: Sudden death from severe apnea caused by recent vaccination at 18-month wellness visit. The underlying pathophysiology was likely due to micro-strokes and/or neuroinflammation in the respiratory control center in the brainstem, with micro-strokes caused by “blood sludging/clumping” from loss of zeta-potential due to the inflammatory and or hypercoagulable components of the vaccines.

The deaths occurred on the night of Day 7 post-vaccination, a time when apnea episodes spike post-vaccination as per this carefully done study from 1991.

In that study, they placed a sophisticated microprocessor under the mattresses of infants to precisely measure their breathing patterns before and after pertussis vaccination. Know that apnea = complete cessation of breathing and hypopnea = overly shallow or slow breathing. Note the y-axis measures these episodes in the… 1000s.

From Miller: “The data revealed that pertussis vaccination caused an inordinate increase in episodes where breathing either nearly ceased or stopped completely.”

One of the most damning and disturbing aspects of the data presented above is the frequency of apneas in the days leading up to vaccination - minimal and stable, setting an inconsequential background rate. Then, suddenly, vaccination occurs, and there is a tripling of the apnea/hypopnea rate on that day. However, this is nothing compared to 2 days after vaccination, when the rate literally explodes, only to rapidly decrease and then explode again on days 5-7. Although the graph above ends on Day 7, the study found that these episodes continued for several weeks post-vaccination before returning to baseline.

In a recent discussion with Steve Kirsch, he astuteley pointed out that the bimodal pattern of deaths indicate that it is likely that two different pathophysiologies are occurring - I would hypothesize that the early spikes are from acute neuroinflammation in the brain stem and the later spikes from “micro-clotting” or “blood sludging” leading to brain stem ischemia (the arteries in that region in infants are very small and or tortuous). Or vice versa. Doesn’t matter, this is the reason why infants die at such high rates on these days, because it strongly correlates with the dates of deaths observed post vaccination. In a review of all infant deaths reported to VAERS from 1999 to 2019:

Of the 2605 infant deaths, 58 % clustered within 3 days post-vaccination and 78.3 % within 7 days post-vaccination.

Of the 1048 SIDS cases, 51 % clustered within 3 days post-vaccination and 75.5 % within 7 days post-vaccination

This can be seen in the chart below from that paper:

Although the above analysis, published in 2021, provides the largest and most comprehensive data supporting the tight and reproducible temporal association patterns of infant death post-vaccination, it is worth noting that these associations have been reported repeatedly in smaller clusters of observations by astute researchers and pediatricians over the past 100 years. In no particular order:

In 1980, analyses of additional data collected by the CDC revealed 23 deaths within 28 days following DPT vaccination, 52.2 % occurred within 24 h, and 78.3 % occurred within 1 week.

In 1983, Baraff et al. [45] reported on 27 infants that had been vaccinated within 28 days prior to their sudden deaths. A statistically significant number of excess deaths happened during the first week post-vaccination: 6.75 sudden deaths were expected and 17 actually occurred (p < 0.05). The greatest number of excess deaths happened within 24 h post-vaccination: 0.96 sudden deaths were expected and six actually occurred (p < 0.0005). According to the lead author, "This study further substantiates the possible association between DTP immunization and SIDS."

In 1986, Torch et al. summarized case reports of more than 200 deaths that occurred following DPT vaccination, as reported by 37 authors in 12 countries. About half of these deaths occurred within 24 h, 75 % within 3 days, and 90 % within 1 week post-vaccination. For most of these deaths, a specific cause could not be found, although many were labeled as SIDS.

In 1987, Walker and colleagues found a statistically significant increased risk of SIDS in the early post-vaccination period. Babies died at a rate more than 7 times greater than expected in the period 0–3 days following DPT vaccination when compared to the period beginning 30 days post-vaccination (RR = 7.3, 95 % CI 1.7–31).

In 1982, a study at the 34th Annual Meeting of the AAP reported on 70 cases of deaths after DPT. 66% had been immunized within 21 days prior to death. 6.5 % died within 12 h of inoculation, 13 % within 24 hours.

** The above study reported that unvaccinated babies who died from SIDS did so most often in the fall or winter. In contrast, vaccinated babies died most often at 2 and 4 months —the same ages when initial doses of DPT were given to infants.

The author concluded (back in 1982!) that… DPT may be a generally unrecognized major cause of sudden infant and early childhood death, and the risks of immunization may outweigh its potential benefits. Ya don’t say.

Before I conclude, it is with even more sadness that I have to mention that the deaths of Dallas and Tyson come on the heels of an even more disturbing case, that of 1-year-old Sa’Niya Nelson in Rochester, New York, on March 27, 2025, also covered by Childen’s Health Defense in this article.

This one is even more disturbing because she died less than 12 hours after her 1-year wellness baby visit, where, upon realizing that she had missed her 6-month vaccinations, the pediatrician gave her 12 vaccines in one visit, to “catch up.” Let’s be clear - the only thing she was catching up on was the schedule and the reimbursements for the same. I see no immunological benefit from this practice, only harm. Insane.

It gets worse, from the article:

Her mother said she told the nurse she was uncomfortable having Sa’Niya receive so many shots at once. According to Hanley, the nurse became angry and told Nelson, “She needs these shots. You got to give her these shots.”

And worse:

On the day she received the shots, she had a “little cough and runny nose,” Nelson said. According to the medical notes from the visit, Sa’Niya also had some eczema, diaper dermatitis, and constipation.

Within hours after receiving the shots, Sa’Niya’s eyes rolled back and she began foaming at the mouth. When Nelson picked her up in that moment, Sa’Niya “just lay there … her eyes just wandered. She wasn’t responding to me calling her name how she used to.”

An ambulance took Sa’Niya to Saint Vincent Hospital in Lake Erie, Pennsylvania, where doctors started running tests on her. They told Nelson it appeared Sa’Niya had had four seizures by the time she arrived at the hospital.

Nelson left the hospital room to bring in her husband and two older children.

The parents and older children hadn’t been in the waiting room for more than two minutes when a nurse told Nelson, “I’m sorry, but your daughter — she’s very sick … right now she’s in cardiac arrest.”

Nelson was told that Sa’Niya’s heart wasn’t responding to CPR and that her blood sugar level was over 700. They performed CPR for 40 minutes and was pronounced dead around 4 a.m., less than 12 hours after receiving 12 vaccines. Wonder how the coroner is gonna code that one since vaccines as a code for death no longer exist.

SCALE OF THE CARNAGE

What is the scope and scale of vaccine-induced deaths in infants? From VAERS alone, in the Miller paper, which only looked at deaths of infants within 60 days of a vaccine, 2989 deaths were reported over 30 years, so about 100 infant deaths related to vaccines are reported each year. But, for anyone who knows anything about VAERS, it is woefully under-reported, with one study showing that less than 1% of adverse events are reported (under-reporting factor of at least 100). So, 10,000 infants a year?

Oddly, back in 1987, that number is exactly what Dr. Robert Mendelsohn, the author of the book How to Raise a Healthy Child in Spite of Your Doctor, estimated:

My suspicion, which is shared by others in my profession, is that the nearly 10,000 SIDS deaths that occur in the United States each year are related to one or more of the vaccines that are routinely given to children. The pertussis vaccine is the most likely villain, but it could also be one or more of the others."

For the 30 years of the Miller study, that would come out to 300,000 infants. Three hundred thousand infants are dying while this study from the AAP reports that “the annual number of pediatric deaths from these diseases has been reduced to fewer than 100, and for most diseases, deaths are now exceedingly uncommon or close to zero each year.”

The problem with my argument is that it is a Catch-22. The government and academia will claim that the low death rates are due to vaccinations. Which they do in this report:

According to CDC data, among children born from 1994 to 2023, routine childhood immunizations prevented approximately 1.13 million deaths in the U.S.

However, that assertion relies on this paper, which “estimates” the lives saved. I found it perfectly opaque in terms of where exactly they got their pre-vaccination numbers from. Still, it seems they took pre-vaccine infection rates and then used older case-fatality rates to estimate the number of deaths that would have occurred.

Problem: They did not provide the data sources. From their methods, they say they took the data from:

The data for burden of diseases were compiled from a variety of sources: the published literature, including surveillance data, study data, and expert consensus (Ed: hmm); several large computerized data sets (Ed: which ones?); and CDC unpublished data (Ed: hmm). When it was necessary to make estimates about the incidence of disease and complications from multiple publications, results from existing meta-analyses (Ed: which ones?) were used.

I guess we just have to trust “they did it right”. Further evidence of “cooking the books” comes from their table:

This appears like “cherry-picking” - why did they use such different age cohorts for each disease? They don’t say.

I just have to call B.S here. Mortality from the most important childhood illnesses had precipitously dropped due to sanitation, hygiene, food safety, etc., prior to most vaccines being introduced. Even heavily curated AI will tell you that:

Yes, several studies and historical analyses show that mortality from many childhood diseases declined significantly before the introduction of vaccines. For example:

Measles mortality in the U.S. dropped by more than 90% from the 19th century to the mid-20th century, before the introduction of the measles vaccine or widespread use of antibiotics5.

Improvements in sanitation, nutrition, and public health measures contributed to significant declines in deaths from infectious diseases, such as diphtheria, measles, and pertussis, before vaccines became available. 16

Data compiled in peer-reviewed studies and historical records confirm that for many diseases, the sharpest declines in mortality occurred before mass vaccination campaigns began5.

Therefore, claiming 1.3 million lives saved does not seem credible. What seems more plausible to me is the idea of academics with either career or financial conflicts of interest “cooking the books” to uphold the value of vaccines for their Pharma masters.

Forgive me if my cynicism and despair prevent me from objectively analyzing their data. Either way, to kill 300,000 healthy babies to save an “estimated” 1.3 million is ethically egregious - I would rather take my chances at my baby either not getting sick or getting sick and surviving than submitting my healthy baby to a possible death that could be 100% prevented.. by not taking the shot. I don’t want my baby to be a gambling chip in their public health roulette games.

I further base my cynicism on the century of evidence of agencies either covering up, distorting, or dismissing innumerable reports of vaccine-induced deaths. To wit, even today, there has not been official recognition of one Covid mRNA vaccine-induced death despite the fact that, per Grok:

As of June 22, 2025, the most recent data available from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) indicates that approximately 38,541 deaths have been reported following mRNA COVID-19 vaccinations in the United States.

Despite the above, per Perplexity AI:

As of June 2025, U.S. public health agencies such as the CDC have not officially recognized any deaths in children or adults as being directly caused by mRNA COVID-19 vaccines after thorough investigation. Ed: What investigation?

So, the 38,541 reports of death were all misattributed. Every. Single. One. So, forgive me for outright dismissing their claim of 1.3 million lives saved from childhood vaccines over the last 30+ years, while 300,000 infants have been killed.

All this while our agencies and courts weaponize and mandate vaccines to go to school, play sports, or go to camps, etc. No wonder homeschooling is exploding - parents are trying to protect their infants from what is clearly a democide (death by government, or more accurately, corporate homicide).

The above post hit the “high points” of vaccine-induced death data. In my next post, I dive even deeper into the literature, revealing not only the overwhelming amount of data showing tight temporal associations between the introduction of vaccines in society and infant deaths, but also the brazen attempts by public health authorities to ignore them. Some of it will be redundant to the above, but not all - it gets even scarier.

