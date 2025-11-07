Live Interview Tonight at 5 PM CST On Chlorine Dioxide, Censorship, And the Science They Ignored
Join me at 5 PM CST for a live Q&A with the Chlorine Dioxide Testimonials group as we dig into the story behind my new book, The War on Chlorine Dioxide.
As many of you know, I published two books this month, the first being “The War On Chlorine Dioxide,” available now for pre-order, shipping early January.
I am immensely pleased that the book is gathering increasing attention and was excited to discuss it with Del Bigtree on yesterday’s Highwire (go to 1:34).
Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Then, tonight, at 5 PM CST., I will be joining the weekly live stream with the group called “Chlorine Dioxide Testimonials” on Telegram, some of whom were central characters in the “chlorine dioxide movement.”
Please click on the thumbnail image below (link is embedded) at 5 PM CST., if you are interested in learning more about chlorine dioxide, and/or participating in the live Q&A. See you then!
If you can afford to, and appreciate the time, research, care (and RISK) I invest in crafting these posts (and Op-Ed’s), please support my work with a paid subscription.
Upcoming Book Publications
Yup — not one, but two books are dropping from yours truly. At the same time? What?
From Volcanoes to Vitality: if, instead of (or in addition to) this Substack version, you prefer the feel of a real book—or the smell of paper—or like to give holiday gifts, pre-order my grand mineral saga, shipping before Christmas.
The War on Chlorine Dioxide: if you want to read (or gift) another chronicle of suppression, science, and survival, grab the sequel you didn’t see coming—shipping mid-January. On this one, I say: “Buy it before they ban it.” Hah!
Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Will this be recorded? Please let us know where we will be able to find it. I am unable to attend at 6 pm EST.
Ordered the War on Chlorine Dioxide in the last week or so. I'm a JennaSide subscriber! Looking forward to reading it.