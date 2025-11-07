As many of you know, I published two books this month, the first being “The War On Chlorine Dioxide,” available now for pre-order, shipping early January.

I am immensely pleased that the book is gathering increasing attention and was excited to discuss it with Del Bigtree on yesterday’s Highwire (go to 1:34).

Then, tonight, at 5 PM CST., I will be joining the weekly live stream with the group called “Chlorine Dioxide Testimonials” on Telegram, some of whom were central characters in the “chlorine dioxide movement.”

Please click on the thumbnail image below (link is embedded) at 5 PM CST., if you are interested in learning more about chlorine dioxide, and/or participating in the live Q&A. See you then!



If you can afford to, and appreciate the time, research, care (and RISK) I invest in crafting these posts (and Op-Ed’s), please support my work with a paid subscription.

Upcoming Book Publications

Yup — not one, but two books are dropping from yours truly. At the same time? What?





















