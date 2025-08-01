Several events inspired this post: 1) the completion of our Leading Edge Clinic’s “rebrand” (i.e., new website and logo) in anticipation of our three and a half year anniversary, 2) our clinics first annual in-person retreat in Minnesota next weekend (since we do tele-health, our employees are scattered across the country and most do not get to meet in person) and 3) the live “Round Table” that a group of our providers at Leading Edge Clinic held recently on Rumble for both existing and potential patients to learn more about our practice and its providers. We discussed our professional and personal backgrounds as well as our current practice philosophies.

The Round Table was surprisingly well received, as many current patients reached out with further encouragement and appreciation of the care we deliver.

I want to say at the outset that Leading Edge Clinic is one of my proudest achievements, as I believe we have attempted to address the most significant unmet medical need in the world (in my opinion), namely the treatment of post-Covid-19 vaccine injury syndrome and Long Covid. Another rapidly rising need in the wake of the mRNA campaign is the care of cancer patients, to which we responded by building a complementary cancer practice 18 months ago (the clinical success of which you will learn about soon in upcoming posts).

However, what makes me most proud is the level and type of care we provide, which I hope will serve as a model for other practitioners to deliver optimal care for complex patients.

Thus, I wanted to take the opportunity to share what we have learned and achieved in building our private, fee-based tele-health practice, where we see patients in all 50 states (and advise those in other countries).

Personal Backgrounds - How And Why We Started Leading Edge Clinic

Know that, in my case, I was about to become a full Professor at the University of Wisconsin when I resigned and left academia in early Covid (one of my first Substack posts covered this). So, how did Scott and I end up in private practice? Simple. In my case, I was excommunicated from the “system” I had built my career in due to having a public profile as a vocal dissident to every single Covid policy that existed. That caused me to lose two more “system” jobs before finally giving up.

In Scott’s case, he was forced to flee to protect his health from unethical and totalitarian vaccine mandates (Scott was severely injured from his initial mandated vaccine; thus, there was no way he would submit to another one).

We both had families to provide for and were not of retirement age or of sufficient wealth to retire (I have two kids already in college and a third on the way). Most importantly, we both share a passion for and commitment to practicing and teaching medicine, so we decided to open a private specialty clinic. Another motivation came from my own research and advocacy with the FLCCC as well as through collaborations with the outstanding scientists, researchers, and policymakers at Children’s Health Defense and React-19, we recognized that care for the Covid vaccine-injured was, and still is, the world’s most significant unmet medical need.

We knew the vaccine-injured needed treatment, but they were not receiving it. Little did we know that we were going to come up against the most complex and idiosyncratic disease we had ever treated in our careers. Scott quickly and happily joined me because he knew it would be a refuge from the insanity, corporate control, and corruption of the medical system.

The Launch

Here, I would like to highlight the contributions of my first practice manager, Kristina Morros, a nurse anesthetist colleague I initially hired to work for me when I was with the FLCCC. She was tireless in putting together everything we needed to start practicing tele-health - including the website, electronic medical record system, licensing, registration forms, payment processing, human resources, payroll, and more. I was swamped working for the FLCCC at the time and traveling extensively, so I will never forget her efforts in putting together the initial infrastructure back in 2022.

Scott was the first provider we hired, and it quickly became apparent that he was an absolute gem of a clinician (and human). Astute, observant, and intensely studied, with immense empathy and commitment, who is also patient, articulate, and encouraging with patients. I was shocked (and even jealous!) at the consistent “ravings” he got from solicited reviews of our patients after visits in those first months.

His patients were so over-the-top appreciative and laudatory - we still have a vast collection of those reviews. Additionally, besides being an experienced nurse and nurse practitioner, he had a background as a union organizer and founder of a free clinic in Ithaca, so he was skilled at providing “patient/customer relations” and managing staff. Within six months, we decided to become full partners together, a decision I have never regretted (in fact, I firmly believe that Leading Edge Clinic would not be what it is today without his contributions, leadership, and partnership - there is no way I could have done this on my own).

One goal that Scott and I established at the outset was that we were both fully committed to being the “best employers” we could be in terms of supporting our staff, including compensation, benefits, education, and ensuring flexibility to meet work-life needs. I believe you will find numerous examples of that ethos below, most evident in how we started offering benefits very early on for a small business, at a time when cash reserves were, in hindsight, frighteningly marginal.

The Patients

Our initial patients were pleased with our care, despite our need to learn more about understanding and treating their condition. Although we knew little (and admitted as such), what they most responded to was our understanding, empathy, intellectual dedication, and willingness to try therapies to mitigate their suffering from what was often myriad symptoms. Heck, when we opened our practice, every single patient visit started with the patient delivering a detailed and disturbing history of their labyrinthine journey through what I now call “the system” and its “system docs.”

Before consulting with us, many had already visited “Long Covid Clinics” at academic medical centers or had extensive evaluations at places like the Mayo Clinic and the Cleveland Clinic. In no case was a precise (or honest) diagnosis provided, and empiric treatment was rarely offered. What patients did receive was an endless cycle of testing, imaging, and referrals (often to psychiatry). The gaslighting and even outright hostility to our patients by system docs was shocking to hear. Previously in my career, outside the occasional report of an impaired or mentally ill physician, I had never heard of behaviors or words by a doctor to a patient in the way they spoke and acted to vaccine-injured patients (Long Covid’s were treated more kindly but just as ineffectively).

Thus, our initial attraction to the first wave of patients stemmed from our ability to listen, understand, identify with, and connect with their suffering. Skill and, dare I say, expertise would come later. I am probably being too humble here - many of our initial therapies are still standard in our care plans, so I don’t want to imply that we initially got anything wrong. Instead, for many, much more was needed, and we had yet to discover other, often more effective therapies.

Practice Staff

Another “miracle” in hiring, besides Scott, was our first hires on the nursing and managerial side. Two of the “OG’s” who have been the most instrumental in building the structure and functioning of both our practice and stellar nursing staff were Tisha Palmer (Practice Manager/Nurse Manager) and Charge Nurse Kara Gabrielson. One of the great testaments to our practice is the number of people we have hired who have been with us from the start and have remained with us for years.

As patients continued to join and knowledge of our care spread through word of mouth, our staff has consistently grown. One thing we learned in building our staff, both intuitively and quickly, is that interviews were generally unhelpful in predicting performance. What candidates said, how they performed in the interview, and how they performed on the job were often discordant. We thus quickly began to focus on identifying candidates with whom one of us had worked or with whom one of us knew someone who had worked. Our second most impactful practice was that we very quickly “let go” of any provider or nurse who we felt “didn’t have it” in terms of the dedication, competence, and empathy we were looking for. As a result of that practice, we have no “dead weights” on our team.

Another unique aspect of our staff is that, like Scott and I, every one of us are “refugees” from the medical system in some way, all having shared histories of having been either persecuted by, harmed physically (many are vaccine injured), or harmed financially due to being either fired by or forced to leave in protest against vaccine mandates. We are quite the crew.

Consequently, that fighting spirit is what leads me to believe that we have one of the most outstanding teams in terms of empathetic patient care, attention to detail, collegiality, and a commitment to doing our best job.

Practice Structure And The Economics of Private Fee-Based Medical Practice

Here, I would like to extend my thanks to Dr. Chris Ewin of 121 MD in Texas, one of the pioneers of the “direct primary care” practice model in this country and who formerly served as the third president of the Society for Innovative Medical Practice Design (previously the American Society of Concierge Physicians which morphed into the American Academy of Private Physicians before it fizzled out in 2017). His expertise in designing and structuring private fee-based practices was invaluable to us.

Health Policy Amendment Positively Impacting Tele-Health

I want to take a moment to celebrate Chris’s recent contribution to changing national health policy (which will benefit current and future Leading Edge Clinic patients). Briefly, in the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” one of the amendments now allows for the 61 million Americans with Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) to pay for direct primary care services! That was never the case before - you couldn’t use HSAs to pay for fee-based practices, and now you can! Note to self: start an HSA stat.

First, some background on the amendment, from Dr. Ewin:

It’s been 21 years since my insurance agent asked me why he couldn’t use his HSA to pay for my services. It was a question that led me on a long journey. One helped by Roy Ramthun, “Mr HSA”, who was Sr Health Care Advisor to Preident Bush. Sen. Orrin Hatch also helped us out. He was a great man, and now, after three iterations, the “Mark Brown Amendment” has been included in that big, beautiful bill just signed by our president, Donald Trump. Common sense prevails for the little people.

From AI about the amendment:

“HSA funds can cover DPC membership fees, capped at $150/month for individuals and $300/month for families. Ed: more importantly for us: “The Act also allows HSA-compatible high-deductible health plans (HDHPs) to cover telehealth services without cost-sharing before the deductible is met (retroactive to December 31, 2024).”

Further:

Your employer may cover a DPC agreement as a part of your health benefits plan, even if that plan is a high deductible health plan (HDHP) with an HSA.

Spending on that DPC agreement would count toward the deductible in your HDHP plan .

Employers may offer these DPC plans with zero cost sharing and no out-of-pocket costs for primary care.

Employers will now be able to offer a DPC benefit to ALL their employees.

In summary, this amendment marks a watershed moment not only for the direct primary care community but for the larger health freedom movement as a whole. By finally allowing Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) to cover direct primary care memberships, the federal government has legitimized the choice of patients to seek out unencumbered, relationship-based medical care—liberated from the constraints of traditional insurance networks and corporate healthcare bureaucracy.

This is a crucial victory - it empowers patients to select physicians who prioritize individualized care, innovation, and personal accountability, rather than compliance with top-down edicts, protocols, and profit-driven gatekeeping.

Leading Edge Clinic Practice Economics

Below, I will detail the care we provide, the associated costs, and the fees we charge. Please forgive me if some of it comes across as defensive, but I am frustrated—and even hurt—by public accusations from individuals that I am “grifting” (i.e. overcharging) based on my public profile or that the fees from our care plans go directly to me (sadly, as you will see, this latter belief is nowhere near the case).

The above accusations anger me because: 1) my fees are the same as Scott’s, 2) I make less from my practice than in any clinical job I have held in my career, 3) they stem from an astounding level of ignorance about fee-based medical practice economics, especially high-level ones that care for highly complex, chronically ill patients, and 4) the fees we charge are more affordable and deliver higher quality longitudinal care compared to other “specialty practices” that employ integrative or alternative therapies.

Leading Edge Clinic Costs and Fee Structure

Before I discuss our fees, I would like to emphasize that our practice generates revenue solely from specialist consultations, high-level specialty nursing support, and the development of complex, ever-evolving, and multimodal treatment plans. We do not sell supplements, medicines, or charge for clinic-based therapies like HBOT, IV infusions, near-infrared sauna, ozone, UVBI, etc.

What is also little known, and I think leads to patients not understanding the fee amounts, is that, even in hospital systems, the Department of Medicine (pure medical consultation) is primarily viewed as “a loss leader” (except for cardiology and GI, given their highly reimbursed endoscopies, device implants, and catheterizations).

Medical consultation specialties instead generate revenue for the hospital by keeping inpatient beds full and driving referrals for laboratory testing, imaging/scans, procedures, biopsies, and surgeries (the latter being the most significant income source for any hospital). Highly compensated executives in both for-profit and non-profit systems are thus happy to take a loss with internal medicine because it gets patients to the top of a lucrative sales funnel under the guise of public health (sorry, not sorry). At Leading Edge, we have none of these sources of revenue to offset the cost of the time and attention we devote to our patients.

Health Care Insurance

Further, we do not accept private insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare for several key reasons. First, my revoked Board Certifications make me ineligible to participate in private insurance plans. Second, most of our integrative treatments, such as those for Long Covid and vaccine injury, are not covered by insurance. Third, insurance reimbursements fail to compensate for the extensive time and attention we dedicate to (and are required by) our patients, as Scott and I are committed to practicing medicine “the right way,” prioritizing patient care over profit. Finally, managing insurance billing would require a large administrative staff, significantly increasing costs and complexity, which would detract from our patient-centered focus.

Comparison With E-Mail/ Text Based Tele-Health Practices

Now, on the other side of the spectrum, are tele-health clinics that practice via text or email communication with little to no nursing support and sometimes minimal timely responsiveness. One strength of such clinics is that the fee for care is admittedly lower, thus making it more accessible to those with lower incomes; however, “you pay for what you get.”

Although during the height of COVID, such practices were necessary given the dearth of providers willing (and able) to treat COVID, I feel that post-pandemic, with chronic illness, it is insufficient. The fees are still too high for the level of care delivered in such conditions, and I worry about the efficacy and/or safety of such minimalist care. I recently learned of one practice that charges as high as $500 for sending protocols or advice via email or text, often without an initial in-depth consultation, ongoing nursing care, guidance, or responsiveness (or even prescriptions). We would never charge $500 for sending someone an email with a non-individualized protocol of medicines, which, in some cases, they would then have to acquire personally.

At the level of care we provide, such fees are insufficient; however, we have long provided and continue to provide significant pro bono care in specific instances.

Comparison With Other Integrative Clinics

Finally, even in the integrative/functional/alternative medical field, the fees we see charged by other clinics outpace ours. For instance, HBOT, ozone, and UVBI charge $200 or more per session (note that HBOT, for example, typically requires 40 sessions). Single stem cell infusions average $15,000, while single IV infusions can run in the many hundreds of dollars (depending on how many different vitamins or therapies you desire).

Stem Cell Clinic Example

One testament to our commitment to not profiting from treatments is that Scott has, on occasion, run a “stem-cell/exosome” clinic at his office in Ithaca, where we have treated selected patients with these therapies. We both agreed that we had an ethical responsibility not to make an excess profit from a treatment that we were professionally recommending and thus “selling” to a patient, therefore creating a “conflict of interest.”

That aspect of medical practice has always deeply concerned me. Oncology is the worst in this regard, given that chemotherapy revenue accounts for 66–77% of oncologists’ income. Surgery, GI, and cardiology are similarly rife with incentives to recommend (“sell?”) highly reimbursed procedures and surgeries. For a devastating analysis of this aspect of medicine using the examples of “cardiac catheterization” and “triple bypass surgeries,” I highly recommend you read Dr. Robert Yoho’s disturbing analysis here.

To wit, if any reader knows the average markup applied by stem cell practitioners, I think you will be shocked at how little markup we applied - our protocol is similar to the Phase II protocol for Long Covid patients by the Vitti Labs company. We deliver five treatments over 5 days (2 stem cell infusions and 3 exosome infusions).

I asked Chat GPT what a typical practitioner charges for a single stem cell infusion:

Most commonly reported average range: $10,000–$20,000 per single stem cell infusion for complex or chronic conditions.

Exosomes: Most common price points for a single session are around $4,900 to $5,000

For 2 stem cell infusions and 3 exosome infusions given over 5 days, our Leading Edge Clinic charged $11,500, while the costs were approximately $10,000, driven by acquisition and storage costs of the products, infusion equipment, monitoring devices, and labor. Scott and a nurse worked all week with the patients, giving them numerous infusions. Using the average charges estimated above in the U.S, such a treatment program would typically cost $45,000, not $11,500. So there.

Thus, what we charge for in our practice is the time, attention, support, and expertise we bestow on our patients.

Costs of Care At Leading Edge Clinic

To understand our fee schedule (which I will go into below), I think it is essential that patients know the costs of care at Leading Edge Clinic first:

Employees

26 full and part-time employees. 7 (soon to be 8) mostly full-time doctors or nurse practitioners seeing patients most days of the week 12 nurses - our hourly wages are just above the 75th percentile compared to other employers (something that again, Scott and I were committed to doing). We do not employ nursing assistants; instead, we have only professional, experienced nurses. Lastly, their hourly wage does not require overnight shifts, and our practice allows them to work from home. 6 office staff/schedulers that respond to all patient requests for care initiation and then enroll, schedule, and educate them about all aspects of care at Leading Edge Clinic. One full-time practice/nurse manager One full-time business manager Website and marketing consultant

Benefits

Before we get into other costs, I want to mention that, as a small business, and beginning at a time when our “reserves” were marginal, we were committed to offering benefits to our employees as soon as it was economically feasible. Since that time, we now offer:

Health insurance - for the employee and their family Retirement plan - with an automatic contribution of 3% of their salary by us (whether the employee contributes or not) Profit Sharing - Scott and I elect at the end of the year how much profit to share, depending on our cash reserves Paid Time Off for illness according to each state’s requirements Vacation - one week paid vacation for full-time employees

Practice Expenses

It doesn’t end there. Although we do not have a “bricks and mortar” practice, which admittedly runs up the cost of care for the other clinics I mentioned above, we still encounter significant expenses:

Employee Health Insurance: $10,000/month Payment Processing fees: $5,000 -$10,00 per month 401K and administration fees: $4,181/month Digital Marketing: $2,500/month Legal + Accounting: $13,764 in 2024 Professional Licenses: $13,192 in 2024 Travel to Educational Conferences: $4,964 so far in 2025; ≈ $6,000 in 2024; $12,445 in 2023 Electronic Medical Record: $2,269/month Continuing Medical Education for Providers: $8,200 (past 3 years) HR/Payroll Services: $800/month Vonage + e-Fax (phones + fax): $719/month Software Licenses = $608/month (Microsoft, Adobe, Email, Quickbooks, Website Hosting, HR tool, Conferencing Software, Online Video Platform, etc..) Malpractice Insurance: $3358 in 2024 Computers: $2,400 so far this year Note transcription service: $425/month

Charitable Donations

One of the most significant expenses: a full 5% of our gross revenue (yes, you read that right) is allocated to the Crow Tribe, under whose authority we operate.

Staff Education And Support Costs

It does not end there. We also hold regular one-hour weekly meetings for which we pay all employees for their time. 1) The entire staff meeting is held on Mondays, 2) nursing only staff on Wednesdays, 3) Long/Vax/Long Covid provider staff on Thursdays, and 4) Cancer providerstaff on Fridays. Total costs:

Weekly full practice team meeting: $1,055/meeting, $44,310 per year .

Weekly nurses meeting: $855/meeting, $35,910 per year.

Weekly Long/Covid/Long Vax Provider meeting: $202.50/meeting, $8,505 per year

Weekly Cancer Providers meeting: $152.5/meeting, 42x/year = $6,405 per year

These meetings serve not only to build team rapport but also to discuss and resolve operational issues, share clinical and patient experiences, and address concerns. Several are solely devoted to educating providers and learning from them about rapidly evolving care practices and the discovery of new therapies.

Leading Edge Clinic Consultation Fee Structure

Initial Treatment Package Plans

Now that you have reviewed the numerous expenses we incur above, perhaps you can understand why our practice currently charges $1950 or $2350 for a complete initial treatment package for a patient (depending on the provider and condition). This cost covers treatment plans ranging from 4-6 months of initial care, which include a one-hour initial consultation and two 30-minute follow-up visits, plus regular business-hour nursing support, which (almost always) delivers same-day responsiveness to all messages, calls, and prescription refills. This fee also pays for the most valuable and unique part of our nurse team’s approach to patient care - that of “pro-active follow-ups,” which take up the bulk of our nurses workday (more on this below).

Subscription Plans

After the initial plan of care, patients can decide whether they want to continue care with our practice (the majority do). Here, they have a choice of continuing care under either a monthly “nursing only” subscription plan ($150/month - now payable via HSA!), where they get full-time business-hour nursing support (calls/messages answered same day or within 24 hours, prescription refills anytime, as well as monthly pro-active telephone follow-ups by a nurse). This plan includes the option to schedule an “a la carte” visit with their provider as needed for $450-$650 (note that, as shown in the costs above, only a fraction of this fee goes to the provider). Another continuing care option (which the more severely ill often elect to join) is a “provider” subscription plan where, in addition to nursing support above, they have a regular, scheduled 30-minute visit with a provider for a discounted $400 every month (or every 2 months in my case).

Although the bulk of our care is provided through treatment packages for Long Covid, Long Vax, and Complementary Cancer Care, we also offer targeted medical interventions, as well as both general medical care, pulmonary consults, and consultations for complex illnesses. Our “targeted therapies” include: Female Hormone Evaluation, Gut Health Analysis, Weight Management, Diabetes Prevention, Thyroid and Adrenal Function Evaluation, Micronutrient Analysis , Intermittent Fasting Counseling, Neurotransmitter Evaluation, and Spike Injury Prevention.

Full disclosure: We are currently conducting a comprehensive financial analysis of our practice’s economics, and it appears that to maintain all the care detailed above and below, an increase in fees may be necessary. We will see.

Pro-Active Follow-Ups

This aspect of our care is what I believe distinguishes us from nearly the entire private clinic sector. Know that “pro-active follow-up” of chronically ill patients is an area of intense research, with that research consistently finding immense benefits in terms of preserving the health and function of patients. However, even in highly resourced academic medical centers or large health systems that can employ care coordinators or nurse navigators, “proactive follow-up” is rarely offered.

Research into this type of care has consistently shown: increased treatment adherence, compliance, and self-efficacy leading to better health outcomes and patient satisfaction, reduced hospitalizations & lower costs, and improvements in patient activation, engagement, and mental health. We can certainly attest to the last one - our patients are frequently anxious, depressed, and frankly even traumatized by not only the drastic deterioration in their physical, social, and occupational health, but also by the treatment they received from the health system. Our frequent “check-ins” are thus highly valued by our patients.

Leading Edge Clinic Pro-Active Follow Up Practice

Our nurses (again, not nursing assistants) have a long list of follow-ups to make every day (which is why we maintain such a large team of them). Although the ability varies by nurse-provider team, we target the following follow-up frequency:

Initial Care Plan - After the initial consultation, patients get a call within two weeks. The initial follow-up is to ensure that all prescriptions have been received, that all tests have been completed, and to address any questions or concerns regarding the proposed plan of care. While in the initial care plan, patients get a call every two weeks thereafter over 4 months (remember, these are often complex, chronically, and severely ill patients)

Subscription Plans- Patients on a nursing or provider subscription receive a monthly follow-up call. If a patient can't be reached, a note is sent to the patient to encourage engagement and response.

Consultation Services

In the initial one-hour consultation (note the medical industry standard for a new patient, depending on complexity, is about 30 minutes, and for follow-ups, 15 minutes. Such “system” visits typically only focus on one symptom or problem. In our initial one hour plus consultation visits, we review the entire past medical history (often requiring significant time to prepare before the visit), surgical history, all current and prior treatments (which are usually extensive), and a detailed, chronological, comprehensive timeline of myriad symptom onset, resolution, and/or deterioration in what are all complex, chronic illnesses.

We also provide immense amounts of education in our visits, sharing with patients our evolving understanding of the pathophysiology of the disease and the mechanisms of action of and prior experience with proposed therapies (including safety profiles). We answer all questions regarding their disease, prognosis, and plan of care (I believe this can often take up the highest proportion of the visit, but again, we pride ourselves on this aspect).

I suppose you think this can be done routinely in an hour? Unfortunately, you are sadly mistaken - visits routinely exceed allotted times, especially the initial ones (in fact, we rarely schedule back-to-back appointments due to this reality). The patient is then provided with a comprehensive and detailed note to review and can consult at any time through their online practice portal. This means their full medical record is always accessible and transparent to them.

Diversity In Treatments and Care Protocols

This is where I think we also shine. What differentiates our practice from many clinics that I somewhat derisively call “Johnny One-Notes” (meaning they play the same note, i.e. use the same, often expensive therapy) over and over, no matter what the patient’s frequently complex presentation is (I am probably being unfair in overstating the narrowness of their approaches, but you get what I mean).

For instance, HBOT clinics do HBOT. Stem cell clinics offer stem cell treatments. “Multi-modality” clinics treat patients over weeks with a protocolized schedule of therapies such as apheresis, ozone therapy, HBOT, IV vitamin C, IV methylene blue, and near-infrared light therapy. In my experience, those who have gone to such clinics have often been greatly helped, but it is not affordable to most, and often the improvements are not sustained (very few can afford such treatments repeatedly).

In contrast, over the years, the constellation of multi-system dysfunction brought on by mRNA Covid vaccine injury challenged us to trial numerous therapies and research many more. Key factors in our selection of these therapies were pragmatism, accessibility, and affordability.

Through this process of trial and error, we identified treatments with the highest rates of positive response, safety, and cost-effectiveness, which we now integrate into combination protocols. We took our learnings and now apply them to treat other similarly complex conditions that mainstream medical systems provide little help for (other virally induced, Lyme-induced ME/CFS, neurodegenerative conditions like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, ALS etc).

The highly dynamic nature of our approach is driven by the complexity of the diseases we treat and the frequency with which we learn of potential new treatment approaches. What sets our practice apart is our commitment to regularly learning about, adapting to, and implementing new treatment strategies and therapies. We actively seek out new insights — whether from emerging research, published literature, or exchanges with colleagues — and continually evolve our practice accordingly.

This kind of care, and the operations that guide our practice, have been driven by our core values—values that emerged organically when we reflected on what makes our practice different during one of our weekly team meetings. Those core values are Integrity, Scientific Rigor, and Intellectual Curiosity. I hope you found examples of these values reflected throughout this piece; one of my favorite examples is our constant collaboration with subject matter experts (SMEs) in various fields. We have been able to apply their knowledge to our own, providing a truly integrative approach to care that I believe may be unlike anything you can receive elsewhere.

This is not to say that we have “solved” these diseases or that our treatments have helped everyone-no-no way no how, the diseases are too complex and often challenging to treat, especially in the case of Long Covid/Long Vax, and even more so due to the lack of research funding and trials from our Federal government. But we have done the best we can with the resources we have - our hearts, our brains, our judgment, our clinical experience, our ethics, and our courage.

The most common feedback we get from patients is something along the lines of “I have never experienced this type of care or follow-up from any other clinic or provider in my life. The nurses are beyond amazing, I don’t know what I would do without them. What a wonderful experience.” We never tire of hearing that.

“Re-Brand” Of Leading Edge Clinic

For our rebrand and website overhaul/update, please note that we are not a corporate entity. We did not hire an expensive web development agency and then pass the cost on to our patients. What you will see on the Leading Edge Clinic website today, while perhaps not the most polished, is a true reflection of who we are - a tight-knit group focused on earning the trust and restoring the health of our patients. It was born out of the work and ideas of the very people who work with us and experience what we do every day.

Our employees chose and brought our new color scheme to us with intention - the deep hue of blue represents, of course, our clinical nature. The various green tones represent healing. All colors and the imagery itself are intended to evoke our integrative approach to care, as well as our status as Certified Tribal Healers and Practitioners under the First Nations Medical Board (FNMB).

These qualities are also captured in our logo - one of the few instances where we hired outside help. Even here, we hired a like-minded couple (early FLCCC followers - Porro Designs LLC) to help bring the vision of our employees to life. We asked them to convey our trailblazing identity and our integrative approach, and reinforce our status under the FNMB. We ultimately opted for the natural imagery of the path leading to the leaf, utilizing a hand-drawn aesthetic.

The informational content on the site was written by knowledgeable staff to help prospective patients understand the type of care they will receive and whether we are the right place for them. The goal was to make the information easily digestible and easily located, given that so many of our current and prospective patients suffer from cognitive difficulties (“brain fog”).

Many small details went into relaunching the Leading Edge Clinic with its new look. We hope it conveys the warmth, passion, and care we look to deliver to each and every patient.

Conclusion

Leading Edge Clinic exists to help patients with the most challenging, often neglected conditions by investing in attentive, evidence-based, and truly individualized care, while remaining conflict-of-interest-free. Our pride isn’t just in the practice we built, but in the people we employ, the standards we uphold, and the support we give to both staff and patients.

If you’re looking for a practice that prioritizes integrity, responsive care, and patient education—one that will stand with you through the complexity of illness rather than pass the buck—then welcome to Leading Edge Clinic.

“You get to decide what kind of business you run. We decided to build the kind we wish we’d always worked for—and the kind we’d want for our families.”

If you find value in the time, research, and care I invest in crafting these posts to expose critically important truths about the safety and efficacy of a diverse set of medical therapeutics, please support my work with a paid subscription.