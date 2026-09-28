Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

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Lori's avatar
Lori
4d

Your part in the Covid Chaos will always be part of your life's resume Dr. Kory. Your voice is one of the standouts above all others. You went through Hell as patients did and watched human beings be treated like trash. For as long as needed, it will pull you back in bc it must. You are needed, you are depended on, you are the Patient's voice.

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Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
4d

Thank you Pierre. Your testimony is vital.

God bless you. 🙏🏻

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