Senator Ron Johnson’s panel titled “COVID-19 Hospital Protocols: Real Stories from Real People” will take place in the Kennedy Room today at 1 pm, and will be live-streamed on the Senator’s website.

Lately I've joked with readers that Medical Musings has a new mission. Not entirely abandoning COVID and the corruption it exposed, but moving largely beyond it, toward what I believe is an even bigger story: the geohydrological shift. Over the past century, the chemistry of the world's water has changed, and that change is quietly driving the food crisis now unfolding across the globe. I've written about it in my Stone and Water Series books.

Today is not that day. Today is the opposite.

Senator Johnson has once again asked me to help expose one of the worst catastrophes of this country’s pandemic response: what happened inside our hospitals.

Over the past several years, I have spoken with countless survivors and grieving families, and with the nurses and doctors who witnessed it firsthand. What they described was not isolated. It was pervasive, systemic, and cruel beyond belief. And it was almost entirely devoid of scientific inquiry: no questioning, no weighing of evidence, no willingness to change course as patients deteriorated. It defied logic, reason, and basic compassion. I credit Senator Johnson for dragging it into public view today, in a way I hope the country never forgets.

Here is just some of what they told me:

Remdesivir infused over the documented refusals of patients and their families.

Isolation policies that cut patients off from family and advocates, leaving them alone, defenseless, and without a voice.

Every request for repurposed drugs, above all ivermectin, denied. Every plea for a change in treatment refused, even as patients deteriorated.

Worse: ivermectin stopped in patients who were clearly improving after a caring doctor had started it.

Vicious comments spoken to patients and families who had chosen not to be vaccinated.

Patients placed on mechanical ventilators with no pressing need for it.

Any doctor, nurse, or staff member who dissented was targeted, harassed, and driven out.

And that is only the beginning.

Ralph Lorigo, the attorney who sued on behalf of 200 patients denied ivermectin, is one of the central witnesses to the most egregious abuse of all: the near-total lockout of ivermectin, one of the safest drugs in all of medicine and one of the most effective treatments for COVID, if not the most effective.

I devoted years of my life to documenting how the world's scientific and public health institutions worked to restrict ivermectin. That record became my book, The War on Ivermectin. I later came to see it as just one chapter in a much broader campaign against cheap, repurposed therapies, which led me to write the next book in the series, The War on Chlorine Dioxide. Today is a chance to bring that story to a much wider audience.

So I’m handing this post to my colleague Michael Capuzzo, the New York Times bestselling author and investigative journalist who has covered Ralph Lorigo’s case extensively, along with ivermectin and the efforts Paul Marik and I made to guide the world in using it to save lives.

Please check out his post below; it is a must-read.

*If you value the late nights and deep dives into all the “rabbit holes” I write about, your support is greatly appreciated.

From the Shameless Commercialism Department:

I now write about minerals and water. Midway through writing my most recent books, I started a company that sells an aqueous mineral solution of the two.

Aurmina is a volcanic mineral water purifier that cleans water the way the Earth always has. Its chemistry is drawn from volcanic rock: an aqueous solution of twenty-nine individually measured elements, extracted — not synthesized — from a black mica documented to carry more than forty. Each is in sulfate form, which lets it dissolve and carry a charge.

Add it to a pitcher. The minerals bind the contaminants, the burden clumps and settles, and you pour off the clear water. Purity and mineral breadth almost always trade against each other. Unlike reverse osmosis, Aurmina keeps the minerals in — producing one of the purest and most broadly mineralized waters on Earth. Check out our new website here.

Primora Bio relies on the same mineral chemistry for the water that supports the things we grow and love: plants, gardens, fish, and pets.

The Stone and Water Series

You can purchase the book series, in whole or in part, from my website ( where all books are personally stamped with my hanko) or from Amazon.