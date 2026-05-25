Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

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Irunthis1's avatar
Irunthis1
13h

This hits right where it hurts. As a pharmacist I too felt betrayed and abandoned by the "system" that allowed my fellow travelers to be consumed by the lies told in defense of the indefensible. I watched as a system I was wholly incorporated within became something that I was ashamed of. I can only continue to soldier on, trying to educate those willing to hear. I will be sharing this as often as I can.

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Anne Clifton's avatar
Anne Clifton
12h

This is a devastating account that brings tears to my eyes. As a retired, elderly woman who refused the so-called covid vaccine, I came through covid relatively unscathed, except for emotional pain, which continues to this day. I lost some relationships, but not my marriage, as my husband and I were in agreement about what was happening. I struggle today to not be angry because people seem so oblivious and uncaring about what has happened, and is still happening to us. I feel like screaming when I encounter the church elder who refused to read Dr. Peter McCullough's book because he said it was divisive. I stopped supporting the seminary near our home because they pushed the shots and even sent out a letter mocking students who didn't want to take it. I am profoundly sorry for the price you paid for trying to help people. It doesn't make up for the loss of your marriage, but thank you for helping us get through this terrible time. The FLCCC was a lifeline for us.

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