A Question the Origin-of-Life Models Leave Open

For the past several posts I have been following a question that began with something very simple: how minerals and water interact in living systems.

While trying to understand that interaction more deeply, I eventually ran into a puzzle that the conventional origin-of-life literature does not fully address.

Most scientific models attempt to explain how life first began, how the earliest metabolic reactions might have emerged at rock–water interfaces billions of years ago. But if those mineral reactions truly helped ignite life’s first energy systems, how have the conditions that sustain them persisted for four billion years?

I eventually arrived at three core ideas,

The first is that Earth appears to operate through what Matt Bakos and I eventually came to call the Rock–Water Circuit, a planetary-scale interaction between minerals and circulating water that moves energy and matter continuously through the crust.

In its simplest form, the Rock–Water Circuit describes what happens when circulating water moves through iron-bearing minerals in the Earth’s crust. As water interacts with those minerals, redox reactions generate electrochemical gradients that drive the flow of energy and matter through the rock.

Once that picture became clear, another realization followed.

The system depends on a specific mineral chemistry. The reactions that drive it involve iron, sulfur, aluminum, and water, a sequence of interactions I came to call ISAW chemistry, through which minerals and water generate and transmit electrochemical energy.

ISAW describes the elemental chemistry; the Rock–Water Circuit is the planetary-scale expression of that chemistry.

The third realization was perhaps the most surprising.

ISAW chemistry does more than establish the energetic conditions from which life could emerge. Our breakthrough was in recognizing that the very same reactions that generate those gradients also participate in the continual renewal of the mineral systems that sustain them.

It was Matt who first recognized something that now seems almost obvious once you see it: that it is actually sulfur-bearing rainwater that slowly weathers rocks such as biotite, reopening its layered structure and releasing its minerals back into soils and waters.

In other words, the same iron–sulfur–water reactions that help generate electrochemical gradients also drive the release of the minerals from the environments in which those gradients arise.

That observation changed the way I began to see the system. ISAW does not just create energy. In thermodynamic terms, it continually regenerates the gradients through which energy dissipates.

Life’s energy system begins in geology.

And it renews itself there.

What This Means for the Origin of Life

Once I saw the system that way, much of the origin-of-life literature suddenly looked different.

Investigators such as Michael J. Russell, Nick Lane, William F. Martin, John Baross, and Günter Wächtershäuser demonstrated that life’s earliest metabolism likely arose from mineral-driven redox chemistry operating at rock–water interfaces, while researchers such as biophysicist Helen Hansma, a former National Science Foundation program director, explored how layered minerals like mica might have provided catalytic surfaces capable of organizing early biomolecules.

Most origin-of-life models, therefore, focus on the conditions under which life first appeared, and this body of work has been central in revealing how mineral-driven redox chemistry could generate those initial energetic gradients.

But again, what emerged from the Rock–Water Circuit suggested that the same mineral chemistry capable of generating those initial energetic conditions also appears capable of continually renewing them through the slow geological machinery of the Earth itself.

Our insight should actually be unsurprising in a way. Any planetary energy system operating for billions of years must possess some mechanism that continually restores the gradients on which it depends. Without such renewal, the mineral systems would gradually exhaust themselves.

Although not yet peer-reviewed and published, the Rock-Water Circuit framework I published over the last three posts ultimately extends the body of origin-of-life work by suggesting that Earth itself operates through a mineral–water circuit that can regenerate the very gradients on which life depends.

When a Human Isolated a Phase of the Planetary Circuit

Up to this point, the Rock–Water Circuit appears as a purely geological system, unfolding across planet Earth through minerals, water, heat, pressure, and immense spans of time. That changed in the twentieth century, when a human being isolated part of it, and the person who did so was not a famous scientist.

In 1977, after more than two decades of solitary experimentation, a Japanese engineer succeeded in reproducing a working phase of that process under human-scale conditions.

Without inventing new chemistry or bypassing Earth’s processes, he succeeded in extracting and preserving a single operational link within the ISAW cycle, rendering a geologically produced energy-organizing chemistry transferable beyond its original mineral vessel.

His name was Asao Shimanishi.

The more I sat with what Shimanishi had done, the more it struck me that scientific discoveries usually reveal processes that occur in nature, while technological inventions create processes that did not previously exist. Shimanishi’s work fell into a third, historically unusual category of discovery: he succeeded in isolating and stabilizing a functioning phase of a planetary process.

For billions of years, this chemistry operated only within the slow machinery of the Earth itself. Water circulated through rock; mineral lattices hydrated and exchanged ions with passing water; electrochemical gradients formed and dissipated; and the planetary energy architecture sustained the conditions under which life eventually emerged and evolved.

The possibility that a functional phase of this system could be isolated from its mineral host and carried beyond it would have seemed improbable, even impossible.

The person who accomplished this was not a famous academic, nor a government laboratory, nor a large industrial research group.

It was a single individual working largely outside the scientific mainstream.

The Question That Volcanic Water Raised

Shimanishi did not begin with any ambition to manipulate planetary chemistry. His concern was far more practical.

As early as the 1950s, he had become troubled by the possibility that modern agriculture and industrial development were gradually stripping soils and water of the complex spectrum of trace minerals that had historically sustained both ecosystems and human nutrition.

What troubled him most was not simply mineral depletion, but the possibility that the vitality observed in certain mineral environments might arise from a broader spectrum of elements than modern water and agriculture typically carried.

Shimanishi had long observed that volcanic regions often produced springs whose waters were reputed to possess unusual biological effects. In Japan, where mineral hot springs, or onsen, have been revered for centuries for their restorative qualities, such observations were hardly unusual. In those environments, groundwater moved through iron-rich volcanic minerals and emerged carrying a broad spectrum of dissolved elements. To him, these mineral waters must have looked like small windows into the chemistry that once circulated widely through Earth’s crust.

Shimanishi knew that volcanic rocks, particularly iron-rich micas, were packed with an extraordinary range of trace elements embedded within their layered mineral lattices. and their weathered derivatives, such as vermiculite, looked like compressed archives of Earth’s surface chemistry,

Shimanishi began to wonder whether the unusual biological effects attributed to certain natural waters might arise from the complex mineral composition those waters acquire as they pass through volcanic rock.

His ambition eventually crystallized into a simple idea.

It was an idea simple enough to describe in a sentence, yet difficult enough to occupy the next twenty years of his life.

A Historically Unparalleled Achievement

Producing the mineral extract that Shimanishi imagined proved extraordinarily difficult.

Vermiculite, the mineral Shimanishi eventually focused on, is itself a weathered derivative of biotite, a layered iron-bearing mica formed deep within Earth’s crust. Although vermiculite is more open and hydrated than biotite, its minerals remain tightly bound within stacked aluminosilicate sheets.

Simply mixing the mineral with water would not release the desired spectrum of ions. Strong acids could dissolve the structure entirely, but doing so would produce unstable and potentially toxic mixtures. Gentle leaching methods were safer but painfully slow, often producing only weak solutions after years of extraction.

For twenty years he was driven by a single conviction: that restoring the mineral architecture modern life was quietly losing might matter more for biology than any single drug. He worked directly with rock, heat, water, sulfur, and time, advancing only through repetition, failure, adjustment, and patience measured in years. Shimanishi had one stone, one question, and the discipline to remain with it until the problem finally yielded.

The ambition itself was elemental: to extract minerals in a form that could move beyond a single volcano or spring and enter ordinary water, soil, and life.

The uniqueness of his effort and achievement should be measured against the history of scientific discoveries. For instance, other giants in the history of science had teams, theories, funding, or infrastructure. Pasteur refined revolutionary ideas within an ecosystem that steadily supplied recognition and resources. And although Mendel also worked alone and succeeded in defining genetics, he did so for a shorter period. Tesla spent many years pursuing the idea of resonance as a transformative principle in energy and communication, but he never fully realized the system he envisioned. Schauberger devoted a lifetime to water and paid dearly for it, but he worked within a broader current of inquiry, and not on a single problem.

Everyone else had some combination of collaborators, momentum, or institutional support. Shimanishi had one rock, one question, and for twenty years he worked alone, altering temperatures, acid strengths, reaction times, sulfur sources, heating and cooling cycles, and filtration methods. Each change solved one problem but created several new ones. Too harsh a treatment destabilized the chemistry. Too gentle a process released almost nothing.

He was searching for a narrow balance: a stable liquid in which the mineral spectrum embedded within mica-derived rock could be released into water as bioavailable ions without disrupting the system's chemical equilibrium.

Sulfur chemistry eventually became central to the process. In retrospect, aspects of this process resemble what modern geochemists now study as enhanced weathering, the accelerated chemical breakdown of minerals in water to release ions and alter surrounding geochemistry. Under carefully controlled conditions, sulfur-based reactions could convert certain minerals into water-soluble sulfate forms while simultaneously helping undesirable metals precipitate or be filtered out.

The method was technically unforgiving. A change in one parameter could disrupt several others. Progress came slowly.

But after nearly twenty years of iteration, failure, and refinement, Shimanishi finally arrived at a process that produced what he had been seeking.

In 1977, he arrived at a method that produced a liquid solution containing a spectrum of minerals, dominated by iron and sulfur, while the remaining elements appeared only in minute (yet still active) amounts. He named this extract Themarox, or “Rock Extract.”

The Rock Water Extract: From Ponds to Fields to Fish to People

The mineral complex Shimanishi released from vermiculite contained an unusually broad spectrum of trace elements derived from the original mica lattice. Crucially, the elements appeared primarily as sulfate salts, reflecting the sulfur chemistry central to his extraction process.

In practical terms, this meant the minerals were already in a water-soluble state. Having liberated the complex from its mineral lattice, the elements existed as charged minerals that readily dispersed when introduced into water.

The result was a liquid mineral extract that behaved much like naturally mineralized waters, carrying a dense spectrum of ions capable of conditioning the surrounding water’s electrochemical environment.

One of the first properties Shimanishi noticed was its ability to clarify water. When added to ponds, tanks, or reservoirs, suspended impurities and contaminants often gathered into visible aggregates that settled to the bottom.

In effect, the extract reproduced in hours what rivers and wetlands accomplish slowly through mineral surfaces, flocculation, and settling. The same geochemistry that Nature uses to clarify and clean natural water sources was now operating inside glasses and containers.

Again, in this manner, Shimanishi had not invented a new chemistry. Instead he isolated and mobilized a fragment of the Earth’s own mineral–water system, bringing a piece of nature’s water-conditioning process into human use.

He obtained a patent for its use in purifying and clarifying brackish water. Eight years later, in 1985, his innovative achievement led to the founding of Shimanishi Co., where he began producing Themarox®, a citrus-colored liquid containing a “perfect symphony” of minerals, electrically charged, fully dissolvable, and readily absorbed. What’s impressive is that this mineral complex belonged to nature alone; no man-made process could have synthesized a composition of minerals like these.

As an illustration of the clarifying and purifying properties of Themarox, there is a famous 3.5-minute video clip from a Japanese news broadcast of a “clean-up” event where his minerals were used to clarify a brackish, polluted pond at a famous Shinto shrine in Tokyo. The pond is especially popular with Japanese students who visit to pray for success in entrance exams and studies. The pond went from brackish to clear in 4 hours.

At the 2:00 mark, you’ll catch the only public sighting of Shimanishi that I am aware of, smiling as he drinks the freshly treated pond water from a glass mug that they had lowered into the pond on a rope.

Others performed similar demonstrations in smaller tanks and bowls. At 2:41 in the same television segment, on the host’s desk, two cloudy, contaminated fishbowls are shown, each containing a single fish barely visible through the haze. The host then treats one bowl with Themarox, and viewers can be heard reacting in surprise as the suspended particles clump together and sink, leaving the fish clearly visible and swimming in crystal-clear water.

The extract was eventually formulated into a water-purification and agricultural-irrigation product approved by regulatory agencies for that purpose. The label language is careful. Remove metals, reduce contaminants, and clarify. No medical claims. For good reason, because regulatory systems do not tolerate ambiguity.

Agricultural and Medical Applications

It took me a while to realize why his mineral complex was never studied within Medicine: Shimanishi was not a physician. He instead channeled his energies into agriculture and water treatment, moving Themarox beyond the lab into practical applications, including agricultural trials, water purification tests, and soil restoration initiatives across Japan and other countries.

It did not take long for farmers to notice certain patterns in soil and crops.

The rice didn’t just grow. The stalks were sturdier, more resistant to pests and insects, and the plants stayed upright instead of collapsing in wind and rain. Vegetable plots developed plants that grew with a vigor older farmers recognized from their youth. Golf courses began buying Themarox to ensure fuller, verdant, and more resilient grasses.

In fish farms and ponds, operators added his extract and watched as foul-smelling, low-oxygen water cleared. Fish that had been sluggish and prone to disease became more active and fed more vigorously. The mortality in eel farms dropped, and the eels reportedly scored the highest quality meat grades in the sushi market. A few environmental engineers began using the solution in polluted lakes and lagoons, reporting improvements in water clarity, odor, algal blooms, and biota.

Documentation of the efficacy of Themaraox in agriculture to date consists of a handful of studies and technical reports, including a U.N. internal report of a soil restoration project, a Japanese Ministry of Health field trial, a peer-reviewed seed germination study, and company video archives.

However, based on a comprehensive analysis of the existing data, including a recent study conducted by a distributor of a Themarox solution, the reported outcomes suggest that Themarox represents a “novel functional category” in terms of its potential impacts on agriculture. The studies demonstrate coordinated improvements in 1) plant yield, 2) photosynthetic activity, 3) antioxidant capacity, 4) disease resistance, 5) nutrient uptake, 6) decreases in immature yield components, and 7) reduced uptake of pesticide residues.

Furthermore, in terms of impacts on soils, Themarox led to 1) increased soil microbial diversity, 2) improved balance among dominant bacterial species, and 3) enhanced soil habitat quality.

A summary of the above studies and their findings has been posted here.

No single conventional agricultural input class, either from fertilizers, biostimulants, microbial inoculants, or soil amendments, has been shown to influence all these metrics simultaneously.

More difficult to write off, although not formally documented, are the thousands of use cases reported to the company and its representatives.

Potential Biological Significance

As a reminder of why I, a physician, immersed myself in research that led me into fields as diverse as mineral science, water chemistry, biochemistry, geology, origin-of-life science, and agriculture, know that my first connection to Themarox occurred when I encountered the work of a physician named Hisatake Nojima.

Nojima was not an outsider to medicine. He rose within Japan’s public health system and served as Director of the Sawara Health Center in Chiba Prefecture before later becoming head of a regional hospital. Yet during his years in practice he became increasingly troubled by what he saw as a blind spot in modern medical thinking. Research, he wrote, had become almost entirely focused on organic molecules while largely ignoring the role of inorganic elements, metals, salts, and mineral ions, in biological function.

His interest deepened after he encountered a solution made from Themarox. Intrigued by its unusual chemistry, Nojima began cautiously introducing it in clinical contexts. Over time, he documented a series of observations that he found difficult to reconcile with conventional frameworks. Patients with severe dermatitis experienced rapid relief of itching and inflammation. Individuals with advanced cancers sometimes reported improvements in appetite, strength, and pain. In other cases, he observed stabilization of disease or improvements in infections and inflammatory conditions.

Author’s Note: The reports above come from Nojima’s own clinical writings and have not been independently verified through modern controlled clinical trials.

Nojima did not describe these observations as universal cures, nor did he claim that the mineral solution worked in every patient. What struck him instead was a recurring pattern: when the body's mineral environment was restored, physiological resilience often seemed to improve. In his writings, he summarized this idea with a phrase that appeared repeatedly throughout his books, that minerals were helping restore what he called the body’s “mineral architecture.”

Over the following years, he documented his experiences in several books (one translated into English here) and founded a nonprofit organization devoted to exploring the role of minerals, nutrition, and environmental factors in chronic disease. At its height, he wrote, the organization had tens of thousands of members.

Although his work remained largely unknown outside Japan and was never integrated into mainstream medical research, his clinical observations represent one of the earliest attempts by a modern physician to investigate the biological effects of a sulfated biotite-derived mineral complex.

Shimanishi also believed that the mineral spectrum in his solution could support human biological processes. In his view, minerals acted as cofactors that activated enzymes throughout the body. Because many enzymes require specific minerals to function properly, he argued that restoring mineral diversity to water could help restore normal biological activity.

He claimed that health improvements reported by users arose from this mineral–enzyme interaction, though he acknowledged that medical claims were legally restricted and should be approached cautiously.

**I recount the observations above as historical medical reporting rather than as evidence of established therapeutic effects.

“Activated Oxygen” Water And It’s Relation To Structured Water

From the only interview he gave during his lifetime (that I know of), published in the magazine Hado (founded by Masaru Emoto), it appears that Shimanishi, based on his testing using nuclear magnetic resonance, also believed that Themarox imparted a particular molecular organization to water, breaking the clusters up from the typical 12 molecule clusters to smaller ones, a property he believed led to the waters ability to remove contaminants enclosed in the larger clusters.

He described the resulting mixture as “activated oxygen water,” proposing that it generated H₃O₂, a species capable of oxidizing organic debris in both water and biological systems. Problem: modern water chemistry does not recognize H₃O₂ as a stable aqueous species. Although reactive oxygen species can oxidize organic material, they are typically short-lived and usually arise only under conditions involving electrical, photochemical, or catalytic energy inputs.

However, some researchers, including Gerald Pollack, also, but much later, proposed that water adjacent to hydrophilic surfaces can similarly form a more ordered phase sometimes approximated as H₃O₂, described as “exclusion zone water, “structured water,” or “4th phase water.” Further, Pollack also maintained that such water could be identified by a unique UV absorption peak of 270 nm using spectrophotometry.

In interviews, he reported that water with such properties existed in nature, within waters from certain springs, and further, that among these spring waters, some had more dramatic spikes in absorption peaks than others. Pollack actually tested a diluted Themarox solution in his lab, found it also exhibited the characteristic absorption peak, and became interested in further research; however, this occurred just before his research lab ran out of funding.

Later, independent testing by Matt Bakos also found that water treated with a diluted Themarox solution and left standing for 6 days continued to show the characteristic absorption peak (note comparison absorption profiles of tap and Ultrapure water - no ionic content):

In a personal communication with Matt Bakos, Pollack told him that the two places in nature with naturally occurring “structured water” were deep in the ocean near hydrothermal vents and in certain sulfated mineral springs.

As many readers are aware, in the wake of Pollack’s book called “The Fourth Phase of Water,” where he proposed that water structure might play a larger role in biology than previously recognized, especially in cellular hydration, energy gradients, and waste removal, this idea became widely promoted for a variety of health benefits, particularly within wellness and alternative medicine communities.

It even created an industry of people manufacturing devices they claimed could structure water, and that the resulting water would impart health benefits to customers who purchased their devices.

Like many medical claims that become attached to health benefits before clear evidence exists, the subject has become not only controversial but also deeply confused. Much of that confusion arises from the extraordinary complexity of liquid water itself, combined with the fact that the same phrase has been used to describe several very different physical phenomena.

Why the “Structured Water” Debate Is So Confused

At this point, I need to pause briefly and clarify the language I have used throughout these essays and earlier drafts of both The Blueprint Of Life and From Volcanoes To Vitality.

For many years, people have described various waters as “structured,” including myself. The phrase is appealing because it is intuitive: it suggests that water molecules can become more ordered under certain conditions, the most widely accepted being water near particular hydrophilic surfaces.

Yet the term became increasingly applied beyond such specific environments; thus, unsurprisingly, it became deeply controversial within the scientific community.

Part of the difficulty is that the phrase “structured water” is used to describe several very different phenomena. Some researchers use it to refer to the well-established ordering that occurs at interfaces, where water molecules align along mineral surfaces or biological membranes. Others use it to describe more persistent or bulk changes in liquid water, claiming that water can adopt stable, organized states extending far beyond the molecular scale normally expected in liquid systems.

Because the same phrase is applied to such different ideas, discussions about “structured water” often end up talking past one another.

Even among water chemists who accept that water can exhibit varying degrees of molecular organization, there is no broad consensus that a distinct, stable “structured water” phase exists in bulk liquid water. The physical chemistry of liquid water is extremely complex. Because transient hydrogen-bond networks constantly form and reorganize, many researchers remain skeptical that these momentary structures can persist long enough to constitute a separate, stable state of water.

There is also little agreement about how such a state would be reliably identified if it did exist. Different research groups have proposed a wide range of experimental testing approaches, including nuclear magnetic resonance, infrared spectroscopy, ultraviolet absorption (e.g., Pollack), electrical conductivity measurements, and other physical probes. Each of these methods measures a different property of water, and none has yet emerged as a universally accepted diagnostic for identifying a distinct “structured” state.

Finally, even if such states could be clearly demonstrated, there remains no consensus about their biological relevance. Some researchers argue that variations in water organization are critical for certain biochemical reactions or cellular processes, while others maintain that biological systems operate primarily through well-understood ionic and molecular interactions without requiring any special water phase.

Taken together, these uncertainties have left the term “structured water” in an ambiguous position. The phrase captures an intuition that water behavior can change depending on its environment, but it does not identify the physical mechanism responsible for those changes.

What needs to be emphasized is that Shimanishi always maintained that the properties of water were directly related to the composition of the minerals dissolved in it.

This distinction also explains why many devices that claim to “structure” or “energize” water are unlikely to produce durable changes. Mechanical agitation, electromagnetic fields, pressure pulses, or other treatments may briefly alter hydrogen-bond arrangements or electrochemical conditions within water.

But without a stable mineral or ionic framework to sustain those changes, the underlying molecular networks rapidly relax back toward equilibrium. In other words, transient ordering is not the same thing as a persistent mineral environment. Without dissolved ions capable of maintaining electrochemical structure, attempts to impose order on most waters amount to little more than transient perturbations of an extremely dynamic liquid.

Once the question is framed this way, a much older and far more precise framework comes into view.

A More Useful Framework: Hofmeister Chemistry

As this work evolved, I gradually realized that a far older and more precise framework already existed for describing how dissolved minerals influence water’s behavior. That framework originates in the work of the nineteenth-century chemist Franz Hofmeister.

It took me a while to arrive at Hofmeister, because for many months the language around “structured water” had seemed both suggestive and unsatisfying at the same time.

Hofmeister discovered that different dissolved ions influence the organization of water in reproducible ways. Some ions promote tighter organization of surrounding water molecules by strengthening hydrogen-bond networks and stabilizing hydration shells around dissolved ions and biomolecules.

Others have the opposite effect, loosening those interactions and promoting disorder. These opposing tendencies were later defined as kosmotropic (order-promoting) and chaotropic (disorder-promoting) ion effects, concepts derived from the original Hofmeister series.

This distinction turns out to be enormously useful because it allows us to describe water behavior without invoking vague or disputed terminology. Instead of asking whether water is “structured” or “unstructured,” we can ask a more precise question: what kinds of ions are present, and how do they influence the organization of the surrounding water environment?

When viewed through this lens, Shimanishi’s extract becomes easier to understand.

Analyses of Shimanishi’s Themarox extract reveal an unusually dense spectrum of strongly kosmotropic ions, particularly sulfate, magnesium, iron, and aluminum, present in concentrations rarely encountered together in aqueous solution. From the standpoint of Hofmeister chemistry, such a composition would be expected to strongly favor ordered hydration structures in the surrounding water.

Rather than “structuring” water in some mysterious way, the mineral spectrum released from the vermiculite lattice alters the Hofmeister balance of the water to which it is added, introducing ions that promote more ordered electrochemical interactions within the solution.

So, instead of viewing or defining water as having a fixed structure, it is better to describe and understand it as a dynamic medium that continuously reorganizes in response to the electrostatic fields generated by its dissolved minerals.

Because Themarox contains unusually high concentrations of kosmotropic ions it promotes greater organization in the surrounding water. More specifically, the minerals have high electrostatic charge densities; thus, they attract and tightly bind water molecules to form stable hydration shells. In doing so, they reinforce the hydrogen-bond network among nearby water molecules, encouraging a more ordered arrangement of water.

As a result, solutions rich in kosmotropic ions often exhibit measurable changes in water behavior. These can include increased surface tension, reduced solubility of certain nonpolar compounds, stronger hydration of biomolecules, and greater stability of proteins and membranes.

The naturally occurring sulfate mineral chemistry of Themarox therefore helps water behave more like mineralized waters found in natural environments. Rather than permanently “programming” water, the minerals provide a stable ionic environment that water dynamically responds to.

Basically, by adding kosmotropic mineral ions like in Themariox, you can move the water chemistry closer to that seen in naturally mineralized geological waters, similar to those found in mineral springs and rock-fed aquifers.

Another way I like to think about what Themarox does to water is that it moves water chemistry closer to mineral environments that were more common before large-scale industrial alteration of watersheds.

This shift in perspective moves the discussion away from the ambiguous language of “structured water” and toward the well-established chemistry of ion–water interactions.

What I Eventually Realized Shimanishi Had Done

Seen this way, Shimanishi’s achievement becomes less mysterious and, in some respects, even more remarkable. He did not create a new form of water. What he succeeded in isolating was a mineral chemistry capable of conditioning water into an electrochemically organized state, much like the mineralized waters that have naturally emerged throughout history from geothermal systems dispersed among the Earth’s crust.

Ultimately, in the framework of ISAW and the Rock-Water Circuit, what Shimanishi did, unknowingly, was extract from rock and carry into water a redox-active chemistry set that geology had long ago already assembled.

Author’s Note on Stewardship

Encountering Shimanishi’s work did more than reshape my understanding of minerals and water. It imposed a responsibility. If what he had isolated truly represented a recoverable phase of the Rock–Water Circuit, with potential impacts in restoring water, soils, agriculture, and even human health, then leaving it confined to obscurity would have been, in my view, a failure of stewardship rather than restraint. For that reason, midway through writing this book, I, along with my wife Lisa and my long-time practice partner at the Leading Edge Clinic, Scott Marsland, took the practical step of founding The Asao Group, a company that has made this extract accessible for careful, ethical use in drinking water (Aurmina) and for agricultural applications (Primorabio). Some readers will undoubtedly question this decision, but know that I did not embark on this effort solely for commercial reasons; instead, my motivation was threefold: to make a profit, fund research, and disseminate philanthropically. In fact, those principles are explicitly stated in the Asao Group’s operating agreement as the guideposts for all future corporate decisions. I insisted on this to preserve and carry forward Shimanishi’s ethos: to help humanity. In this way, the formation of the Asao Group is an attempt to ensure that a potentially consequential material, if validated through continued observation and study, would not remain locked behind geography, language, or historical accident. The scientific argument of this book stands independently of that effort; the company arose in response to it, not as its justification.

An Older Pattern Comes Into View

In Shimanishi’s own region of Japan alone, the accessible vermiculite reserves are sufficient for centuries, perhaps millennia, of human-scale application.

This is not a scarce remedy.

It is a geological inheritance.

If understood and applied responsibly, it may represent a path not only for human health but for the gradual restoration of soils, waters, and living systems worldwide.

At first, I believed Shimanishi’s discovery was simply an unusual chemical achievement. As I looked more closely, I began to notice that the patterns revealed by this chemistry were not entirely new.

Scientific discoveries sometimes illuminate patterns that were noticed long before they were understood.

If a specific mineral–water chemistry capable of organizing electrochemical energy has been operating quietly within the Earth for billions of years, and if a human being has now managed to isolate a working phase of that chemistry, another question naturally follows.

Why do ancient traditions, alchemical writings, and even fragments of early scripture appear to describe processes that resemble this same mineral–water transformation?

The chapters that follow explore how this pattern connects the history of science with far older attempts to understand the relationship between matter, water, and the organizing forces of life.

