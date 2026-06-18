Improving the Antioxidant Activity of Buckwheat (Fagopyrum tataricum Gaertn) Sprout with Trace Element Water.
Hsu, Cheng-Kuang, Been-Huang Chiang, Yih-Shyuan Chen, Joan-Hwa Yang, and Chia-Ling Liu. Food Chemistry 108, no. 2 (2008): 633–641.
Hsu, Cheng-Kuang, Been-Huang Chiang, Yih-Shyuan Chen, Joan-Hwa Yang, and Chia-Ling Liu. “Improving the Antioxidant Activity of Buckwheat (Fagopyrum tataricum Gaertn) Sprout with Trace Element Water.”
Food Chemistry 108, no. 2 (2008): 633–641.
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