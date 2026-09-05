Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

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Alicia
Sep 5

Just have to say, I bet all those people responsible for attempting to destroy you during the plandemic are infuriated at your successes and intelligence. I am loving this. Keep it up, Doc!

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Melinda Fouche's avatar
Melinda Fouche
Sep 5

You’re so right… I’ve been fascinated by water for years, studied, researched, read and tried many versions of modified water. From my earliest awareness of Rudolf Steiner’s observations, John Wheeler’s research on water, Masaru Emoto’s research, John Feighery who co-founded mWater Foundation and a purification system for NASA and oil drilling companies, to colloidal and structured water, Ormus water, etc…Because I studied energy and vibrational medicine, everything took me full circle right back to Rudolph Steiner’s observations of water flow, eddies, whirlpools, etc. rushing over mineral-laden rocks, purifiing moving water. Once I knew this, I knew the minerals were in reality homeopathic dilutions and when I saw the reality of water as a shapeshifter and receptacle, I knew it stored information, vibrations, frequencies of everything it touches. Water is a wonder! And we must protect, value and keep it pure. God bless your amazing mind and research❣️🙏🏼

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