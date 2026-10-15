Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

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Dr. Chris Baker's avatar
Dr. Chris Baker
7h

Dear Dr. Kory,

As all of your writing, this article is so beautifully written. Reading it was like a little vacation in Japan for me. Thank you for the time you spent putting it together and sharing the beautiful images of the amazing journey you have traveled with

Ivermectin.

Having followed you from the early days of FLCCC, I can tell you that your contribution to the lives of my family, and many acquaintances and friends, has been absolutely astounding.

Let me share just one example and tell you that a very dear family member who had been diagnosed with cholecystitis, recommended to have and did have cholecystectomy of the supposedly “full of stones shown on the scan“. Amazingly after removal, no stones were found. (!!) However, after postoperative pain and eventually a stent, and other iterations of medical care, she still was having pretty severe pain. It dawned on me that that she had a history of diverticular issues, and I thought perhaps her pain was related to a diverticulitis. We started ivermectin and two days later she called me and said “I’m back!” She was planting her fall pansies and without any pain.

During her surgical supposed medical care, she had stopped drinking all alcohol, which was thrilling to all of us in the family because we felt she was having some cognitive issues and drinking too much, we assumed related.

Amazingly, she was able to maintain her sobriety and has not had a drink since, but continuing the ivermectin, her cognitive issues have disappeared.

This is but one of amazing discoveries for me, in the use of ivermectin. Thank you ever so much, for sharing your knowledge as you do. It has changed many lives of which I am aware, due to your gracious and generous sharing.

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Laura Christine's avatar
Laura Christine
9h

Thank you so much for this Dr. Kory! May God bless you and your family today and always 💕 My father died from hospital covid protocols, but your efforts and those of a handful of your colleagues helped save so many others of my friends, family, and others who were willing to listen and implement treatment with Ivermectin 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

I so enjoyed reading this 🥰 Much respect from myself and many others for making this historical trip and documenting this for everyone's benefit. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

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