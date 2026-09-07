Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

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David Kukkee's avatar
David Kukkee
7d

I'm in, still, Doc, and appreciate the journey you've been on. My concern for your overall health and well-being relates to being certain that you understand that God matters, in everything, every way, and all the time. That's why I'm here, because I believe you were indeed, CALLED. I think you have a job to do, and I think you are doing it. This world is a miracle, and it will take a miracle to keep it that way. So much harm has happened to the world by ignorance, greed, and hatred of God , as well as apathy toward His creation, which we are stewards of. Restoring people's health by getting back to the old paths, is the right way, and I am grateful that you are on the trail. My Cardiologist was very excited to learn that I own a deep well that has been established a one of the best water supplies in quality, in the world. He proposed that WE go into the water business. I declined. His Nurse Practitioner was assigned to do a routine yearly check up on me for my license, and commented that my appearance and chronological age do not match. I thanked her for the compliment. I am really into water... God's gift to us. Good water is great, but great water is the best for health, longevity, and quality of life.

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Justin's avatar
Justin
7d

Pierre, I first came across you in a senate subcommittee, and it was your earnest, intense and vulnerable demeanor that pled to those in the room to allow for ivermectin to be shared with the country. I asked myself, who practically BEGS the senate to share this treatment? I had high hopes then of being able to get some, but was completely unaware of the immense influence of the pharmaceutical industry at that time. I ended up getting horse paste by the cartons. Though it cost me a bit, I used it more to help other people, and quite possibly saved their lives as they were sliding downwards precipitously, and one wife was deathly afraid of her husband's isolation, intubation and decimation with remdesivir. I gave her husband the paste, and let him use my older CPAP machine, and he pulled through. I have you to thank for that.

A man who has endured as much tribulation as you have, at the hands of the worlds most powerful institutions, for years... before pouring that level of dedication into a topic such as water... and acknowledges God, not only in deer he bonds with but in the water he has sacrificed to much to study, is certainly worth listening to again.

I am but one man... with little influence on others, but share what I find so that others may escape the treachery that seems to be everywhere.

Thank you for sharing this with me. With us. With the world.

Thank you!

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