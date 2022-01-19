How I Was Harassed By My Employer After Leaving My First Of Three ICU Jobs in the Pandemic
After I very publicly testified in the U.S Senate, I received a daily barrage of calls from my boss trying to prevent me talking to the press. A powerful letter from my kickass lawyer ended them.
In a prior post, I detailed all the incidents leading up to my resignation from my postions as the Medical Director of the Trauma and Life Support Center and the Critical Care Service Chief at the University of Wisconsin during the early COVID era of Spring 2020.
After I was granted a leave prior to my full resignation, I left the University of Wisconsin…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.