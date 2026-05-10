At a certain point, researching alchemy no longer felt like an esoteric pursuit. Once I began to recognize that the texts were describing the same Rock–Water Circuit we had arrived at through modern literature in geochemistry, cosmology, biology, and physics, I could no longer dismiss them.

That led to a simple question: if this level of insight was recorded here, where else might it appear? What other traditions, texts, or cultures might contain comparable observations about the processes underlying the Rock–Water Circuit?

And the oddest part is where that trail led first: straight into the center of mainstream science, to the National Science Foundation, and from there to black mica.

The Engine Before Biology

Helen Hansma, a biophysicist at UC Santa Barbara who also served as a program director at the National Science Foundation, proposed something that would have sounded outrageous not long ago: that life did not begin in ponds or vents, but between sheets of mica.

Her “Mica Hypothesis”…