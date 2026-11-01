Today’s post is a bit different from the usual fare. It’s short, and it’s about other people’s work: two events I’m part of this month and two colleagues I think you should know. I also have a favor to ask, which you’ll find at the end. If promotional posts like this aren’t welcome, tell me in the comments, and I’ll keep them rare.

1. 2026 HEALING DEMENTIA SUMMIT

For the second year in a row, I gave an interview-style lecture for this summit. It presents the clinical responses that our Leading Edge Clinic, along with the solo clinics of our mentors, Drs. Rachel Wilkeson and Mitchell Liester, have seen in a range of neurological, cognitive, and neurodegenerative conditions treated with daily, low-dose, sublingual ketamine (non-psychoactive doses).

Here a couple of really short clips that were sent to me to wet your appetite:

At the risk of overstatement, I believe this method of treating with ketamine may be the most dramatic therapeutic advance in neurology in history. There, I said it. If someone you love has one of these conditions, I’d consider this a must-watch.

The 2026 Healing Dementia Summit kicks off November 3rd and is a completely online, virtual event. Sign up using this link: Healing Dementia Summit Registration

My interview is currently scheduled to air on Day 3, Thursday, November 5.

2. BAD MEDICINE DOCUMENTARY PREMIERE AND NATIONWIDE SCREENING

Mikki Willis, the award-winning documentarian, has made another hard-hitting film, this one about how COVID patients were treated inside American hospitals (even harder-hitting than the recent Senate panel I helped Senator Ron Johnson’s team organize called “Real Stories from Real People.” I’m told my interviews feature prominently in the film. I haven’t seen it yet, but I’ll be at the red-carpet premiere at the Malibu Film Festival in two weeks, my first ever.

From the filmmakers:

They died alone. This film is their voice. 1,167,210 Americans died, many in isolated ICU beds, fighting for life while being poisoned by deadly protocols designated for hospitalized COVID patients. Bad Medicine refuses to forget them. This is their postmortem. They deserve one.

🎬 LA PREMIERE | Sunday, November 15

Malibu Film Festival, Writers Guild Theater, Beverly Hills

Red carpet 3 PM. Film 4 PM. Live Q&A moderated by Jimmy Dore, then a reception.

👉 Tickets: badmedicinemovie.org. Tickets: $20 premiere screening (plus $3.18 fee). $50 screening, awards and reception (plus $5.20 fee).

Can’t make it to LA? Bad Medicine may be coming to a theater near you.

🎟 NATIONWIDE SCREENING - ONE NIGHT ONLY | Wednesday, December 16

The film plays in theaters across the country for one night, but it needs YOUR help to get there! See map below. Each screening only happens if enough tickets sell in advance. If a theater doesn’t hit its number, the screening is canceled. 43 theaters are on the map, with more coming. Don’t see your city? Request a screening on the same page.

Mainstream outlets won’t be promoting this film. It reaches theaters only if they get filled first. Please get a ticket and share far and wide!

If you prefer to read the story instead of watch it, buy the book: Bad Medicine: How COVID Protocols Turned Hospitals into Death Traps, by Mikki Willis and Allyson Rimmer. #1 New Release in Epidemiology on Amazon. Order on Amazon

Tag: X, FB @mikkiwillis IG @mikkiwillisofficial

Hashtags: #BadMedicine #MalibuFilmFestival

3. Pastor Ricardo Beas

Ricardo first wrote to me as a reader. Every message he sent made me think deeply: he knew a great deal about several subjects I care about, including but not limited to minerals, water, and vaccines, and he kept pushing me toward angles I hadn’t considered. We finally met at a fundraiser for The Highwire. He offered me a ride to my hotel; we got stuck in traffic, and we ended up having a long conversation.

His path into the vaccine debate was unusual. When I became publicly critical of the vaccines, I noticed that the movement was led overwhelmingly by women, fierce and determined mothers, most of them fighting because their own children had been injured (who I privately admired as “Momma Bears” protecting their and others’ cubs). Ricardo came in from the other direction. His children were never injured. He studied the evidence to protect them before anything happened, and he concluded the risks were too high. He sprang into action, one of the rare men to do so, as evidenced by the picture below (he is in the lower left corner).

When California removed its religious exemption in 2015, he moved his family to Arizona.

In his own words:

My involvement in the vaccine movement began in 2015, when California enacted SB 277 and removed religious exemptions to vaccination, and my research led me to conclude there was compelling evidence of vaccine injury. In response, I founded the Natural Law Church of Health and Healing (www.TheNaturalLawChurch.com), a church built on Christian principles that helps people seek religious exemptions from vaccination. I have raised these issues at every level of government, from local authorities to the U.S. Department of Justice and President Trump, and I share these efforts on my website. I also write on my Substack, ricardobeas.substack.com, about what I view as fraud within the medical industry and other topics of interest. I opened the church officially in 2016, on the one-year anniversary of SB 277. Since then, it has gained many disciples from 48 states, some territories, and other parts of the world, like Canada and the UK.

If the Church’s principles (found here) reflect your own beliefs, which I can almost guarantee they do, you can join at https://thenaturallawchurch.com/become-a-disciple). In fact, I think it would be hard for anyone, once learning what this Church stands for, not to want to become a member, especially since it is free and refuses any donations (imagine that in this day and age). His church has been successful in all cases of religious exemptions from vaccines for work and school where the Pastor has been asked for assistance (which does not count those that were successful and never needed to ask him for additional assistance). The only exceptions were 2 occasions when the people involved first used other procedures, and when they were denied, they tried to use the church to obtain exemptions, which made their statements suspect to the employers.

I’d start with his most recent Substack post, his rebuttal to Dr. Malone’s calling the anti-vax movement a cult. Read it less for the rebuttal than for the history: it’s one of the better accounts I’ve read of how the modern vaccine-skeptic movement grew, from SB 277 to critical mass during COVID. 👉 ricardobeas.substack.com

Here is a short video that explains his church:

4. The Grenon Family

Regular readers know I’ve written extensively about chlorine dioxide, Jim Humble, and his longtime partner Mark Grenon. In my book The War on Chlorine Dioxide, I argue that the federal prosecution of Mark and his sons, a missionary family arrested and extradited after distributing chlorine dioxide for free in early COVID, represents one of the most unjust and punitive prosecutions by our Federal government (two of Mark’s sons, Jonathan and Jordan, are still serving the 4th longest “contempt of court” sentences in U.S History, for the crime of.. not answering a demand letter from the FTC). Jonathan’s letter to me from prison is, in my opinion, one of the most powerfully moving posts I have ever written, an unparalleled example of alignment: courage, service, humility, love, and dependence on God when every worldly support has been stripped away.

Mark has now told the family’s side of the story in a film. Part One of Mark’s movie called Silenced: A Missionary Family Saga is out on Rumble, link below, Part 2 is about a month away.

If you’d rather read, his latest book collects his clinical experience with chlorine dioxide as well as insights into many aspects of health and the world ruled by Pharma. Purchase here. Also in eBook form here.

One Last Thing: A Favor

Nearly everything I publish here is free. Today I’m asking for a different kind of payment. If you’ve read any of the books in the Stone and Water Series, please leave an Amazon review here. The books are selling well, both on Amazon and on my website, but almost no one is writing reviews. It doesn’t need to be long, and it doesn’t need to be kind. Honest and critical is fine. Reviews are how other readers decide whether to take a chance on a book.

👉 The Stone and Water Series on Amazon

Thank you.

*If you appreciate the late nights and deep dives I do down various health and medicine-related rabbit holes, a paid subscription is what keeps me going.

From the Shameless Commercialism Department:

Aurmina is a volcanic mineral water purifier that cleans water the way the Earth always has. Add it to a pitcher. The minerals bind the contaminants, the burden clumps and settles, and you pour off the clear water. Unlike reverse osmosis, you don’t have to trade off purity for mineral breadth. Aurmina keeps the minerals in — producing one of the purest and most broadly mineralized waters on Earth. Check out our new website here (I also just learned that our 6 month return customer rate is over 45%, beating the top quartile target, an astounding testament to how much people love the water Aurmina produces).

Comparison with RO Systems

Primora Bio relies on the same mineral chemistry in the water that supports what we grow and love: plants, gardens, fish, and pets.

The Stone and Water Series

You can purchase the book series, in whole or in part, from my website ( where all books are personally stamped with my hanko) or from Amazon.

The War on Chlorine Dioxide