Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
20h

Pierre - I worked with Liveo and Toby to get this theater near me to show the film, Bad Medicine:

https://badmedicine.ticketspice.com/aurora-oh

Anyone here from NE Ohio, please purchase a ticket and join us on December 16th. As this theater only holds 54, my next effort is to show it at my church later this winter.

Liveo and I will be chatting after the premiere to discuss the possibility of a documentary on the embalmers. If you think this would be a worthwhile effort, please put in a good word for me with Mikki when you’re in Malibu.

God’s blessings to you and your family. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

Reply
Share
1 reply by Pierre Kory, MD, MPA
Curtis's avatar
Curtis
19h

Promotional posts like this are welcome; how else are we supposed to learn about them? And while I can't buy every product that helps support people like you, hopefully there are people who can and will.

Reply
Share
69 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pierre Kory · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture