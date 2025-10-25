If you are or plan to be a subscriber to the “From Volcanoes to Vitality” book that I have published on Substack, I suggest you bookmark this Table of Contents page, where you can click the thumbnail to any chapter.

Substack Intro: Why This Book, Why Now

I believe my readers know and appreciate this Substack for my sharing of clinical experiences, research, and reflections on repurposed therapeutics — and, perhaps, my occasional attempts at humor. But no long-time reader would accuse me of grandiosity or pranks.

What I’m doing today isn’t fueled by impulse or gimmick. Although I’ve sometimes used intrigue or personal storytelling to encourage readers to support my work behind a paywall, this is something else entirely—it is a “soft launch” of a book I am publishing for free as a gift to my cherished, faithful paid subscribers (right back at ya my friends). Know that this post has been sent only to paid subscribers (free subscribers will not be seeing it), as I want to get your feedback before publishing the hardcover and e-book to the public.

In case you haven’t noticed (and I’m sure some have), I haven’t been able to write posts in about six weeks (except for two shortish ones). This book is the reason why. Because of its importance and potential impact, I’m making both the full version and an AI-generated abridged edition available at first only to my paid subscribers — the people I most trust for honest feedback before releasing what I believe to be the most important work of my life.

The abridged version (available here) is for those who prefer brevity or who does not have the time (or patience) to read a 60,000-word book (I set the AI target at under 8,000 words to fit in a single, albeit long, Substack post). But make no mistake — it does not really, in my mind, come close to telling the story of my mineral journey and how I now think about health, water, and life itself (nor is it in my voice).

My Origin Story With Minerals

I recently learned that a tiny circle of scientists and practitioners have spent decades researching and using Shimanishi’s unique mineral complex. Few truly understand this domain. Through a sequence of unexpected introductions — which I now doubt were coincidental — I found myself welcomed into that circle. What followed was a two-month immersion that assembled the missing pieces of a vast scientific puzzle.

I thus developed a fixation on one of medicine’s most neglected frontiers: the vital role of dozens of naturally occurring trace and rare-earth minerals — many of whose names most people have never even heard.

That fascination led me into weeks of deep research and relentless writing — every waking (however little) moments not spent with patients or my wife.

These minerals, when in the right ionic and sulfated forms and ratios, appear to have remarkable capacities: to clarify and structure water, to restore soils, to nourish plants, and — most astonishingly — to support the biological systems of animals and humans.

As you’ll soon see, our world’s waters and soils are in crisis — and by extension, so are our bodies. This book offers a scientifically grounded path forward: one born from the depths of the Earth itself.

Why This Matters