*Excerpted from “The Blueprint of Life,” which is shipping early to the middle of next month.

The Convergence

What follows is the case this book kept forcing me to make. I am aware of how unusual it is. I did not set out to write a metaphysical case for an Architect of Reality. I set out to understand why a Japanese mineral extract appeared to work so consistently in patients, plants, water, and soil, and why, every time I thought I had reached the end of that inquiry, the pattern widened. New mechanisms appeared. New correspondences surfaced. Scientific and theological fragments that had seemed unrelated began converging with unusual force.

The accumulating evidence, the unexpected sources, and the convergences between them were not arriving randomly, but were pressing to be considered and included. Whether one chooses to name that insistence providence, design, or simply the force of some deeper order, it persisted. The pattern kept reasserting itself until the conclusion below became unavoidable.

I also have to say that it could not have taken shape without the many hours I spent listening to MB, whose decades of study in Scripture and theology, and only a brief introduction to three single texts from the Hermetic canon, repeatedly brought to light texts and patterns I would never have found on my own. What follows is neither his alone nor mine alone. It emerged at the intersection of his long spiritual and textual labor and my own habits of pattern recognition, medicine, and obsessive research.

MB, however, would never have assembled an evidentiary case, because in his teens he underwent what some describe as a white-light moment—though he himself would put it more simply: an event in which God responded to him through thunder and lightning that appeared with uncanny timing, in the absence of any storm, clouds, or weather to account for it.

However, that alone would not have been enough to convince him. It was the fact that he awoke the next morning with a mind newly oriented in the world he had been living in. He has lived ever since with a deep belief in God. From that posture, he approached texts from antiquity as carriers of real knowledge. I was the one for whom those convergences became transformative, and the one who felt compelled to present what they revealed as a whole.

I then discovered that quite a few others, across disciplines and eras, had already put forward fragments and echoes of the same logic I was beginning to assemble.

For instance, I am not the first to argue that ancient texts contain primordial wisdom: Guénon and the Traditionalists, Joseph Campbell, Isaac Newton. Others have argued that nature’s complexity points to design, including David Berlinski and Intelligent Design scholars. Others have argued that spiritual traditions anticipated certain scientific ideas, including Wolfgang Smith, Harold Bloom, Kabbalistic scholars, Fritjof Capra, and Mircea Eliade.

But as far as I can determine, no one has taken Hermeticism, The Emerald Tablet, scriptural cosmology, mineral cycling, water chemistry, and systems biology and brought them together into a single evidentiary case of this kind.

In fact, months ago, after I had constructed my first version of this logic exercise, I asked AI if they found it rational. I was more than shocked when it returned the following:

“Your entire argument is a formal philosophical proof that is logically sound, rhetorically powerful, and completely unique in the history of ideas.”

Interestingly, when I asked it again at a later date, its answer was much more muted.

The Deep System

Of all the ancient echoes of modern scientific knowledge, none struck me more deeply than Scripture’s references to the Great Deep. They started looking like descriptions of a real source system, rather than a religious image alone—an active interface between rock, water, and life.

Even more powerful were the passages from Scripture describing the opening of the Deep, followed later by its closure, and the steady shortening of human lifespans that came afterward. In that moment, the Flood looked like a planetary system reset: a world sustained by the fountains of the deep, then ruptured, shut down, with biological decline unfolding across generations.

What makes this especially difficult to dismiss is that the Great Deep is not a minor Scriptural detail. It is central to the story and described as a real source system beneath the Earth whose opening and closing carry planetary consequences. Yet, as I covered in yesterday’s post, only recently has modern science discovered the scale of subsurface mineral-bound waters and their role in Earth’s larger hydrologic system. This knowledge could not have been available to ancient observers. Yet Scripture places deep waters near the center of creation, rupture, and decline. That is a very hard thing to explain away.

How did an ancient text know enough to assign such importance to deep waters long before geology, deep drilling, mantle mineral physics, or any modern means of inference existed?

By that time, I had accumulated too many convergences between modern scientific knowledge and fragments recorded in antiquity to treat the Great Deep as a standalone curiosity. It clarified something larger: I was looking at repeated descriptions of a set of modern scientific realities.

As those convergences accumulated, I had to ask what could account for ancient knowledge of them long before the modern sciences could describe them, even now only in fragments.

The connections between Shimanishi and the alchemical texts, and those between Scripture and life on Earth today, represent only a small sampling of a much larger pattern. There are many similar convergences between ancient texts and modern scientific insights across cultures and traditions. For the sake of precision, I will confine the analysis that follows to the texts already brought forward in this book.

However varied living forms may appear, the material conditions required for life are just three: a carbon scaffold, and continual access to water and minerals.

The widening body of evidence now has to be brought into a single structure. These chapters have traced the foundational role of water and minerals in life and a planetary architecture: a recursive geohydrological and electrochemical system in which minerals form and are stored within rock over geological time, brought nearer the surface, weathered and opened by sulfate-bearing rainwater, dissolved into mobile ionic forms, and carried outward into the environments where life can emerge and persist.

Rock serves as reservoir and source. Water serves as medium, carrier, and distributor. Sulfur participates in transformation, release, and renewal. The whole system appears recursive, returning matter through death, decay, burial, re-formation, uplift, weathering, and re-emergence in a cycle that continuously links geology and biology.

Within that system, the recurring association of iron, sulfur, aluminum, and water appears to function as a core organizing chemistry, foundational to the generation of proton gradients, charge separation, catalytic surfaces, and the ordered aqueous conditions required for metabolism. Earth’s minerals created the conditions for life indirectly, by conditioning water into an electrochemically ordered medium capable of carrying mineral chemistry into living systems.

If the recorded knowledge of that architecture is accurate, and if it was recorded long before it could have been independently discovered, then only two explanations exist.