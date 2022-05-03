Fraudulent Trial On Ivermectin Published By The World's Top Medical Journal. Big Pharma Reigns - Part I
The New England Journal of Medicine recently published the fraudulent TOGETHER trial, designed and conducted to launch anti-ivermectin headlines across every major media outlet across the world.
Big Pharma (Pfizer and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) from what it looks to me) dropped another nuclear bomb on ivermectin 3 weeks ago with their publication of the fraudulent Brazilian TOGETHER trial. They did it in one of the world’s top read and rated medical journals, the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), a journal born in the year 1…
