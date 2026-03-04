Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sheila Secrist's avatar
Sheila Secrist
2d

And there you have explained how precise God was when He created the earth, and the order in which He created it, and when He created every living thing in the seas and on the earth afterwards. And then, after the full cycle system was created to sustain life, He created man - and you have explained what the Lord meant by "ashes to ashes, dust to dust."

Amazing. Just amazing.

Reply
Share
Christine Smith's avatar
Christine Smith
4d

Enlightening and a lot to absorb. I would offer that “departure of the animating force” at death is also describing the departure of the soul from the human body.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Pierre Kory, MD, MPA
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pierre Kory · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture