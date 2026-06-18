PROTECTIA, Ltd. Evaluation of the Anti-Influenza Virus Activity of Themarox (2000-Fold Diluted Solution). Certificate No. PR200401. Testing laboratory: PROTECTIA, Ltd., Room I213, Institute of Scientific and Industrial Research, Osaka University, Ibaraki-shi, Osaka, Japan. Test Director: Nobuyuki Tanaka. Prepared for Shimanishi-Kaken Co., Ltd. April 10, 2020.

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